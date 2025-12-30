Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 55% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 55% to Buy and Hold Forever

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Boralex is a Canadian dividend stock that offers you a yield of almost 3% in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Boralex (TSX:BLX), a Canadian renewable energy company, currently offers a nearly 3% yield and has dropped 55% from its all-time highs, presenting a solid opportunity for long-term investment in December 2025.
  • The company plans to double its energy capacity by 2030, focusing on wind, solar, and battery storage, supported by a robust project pipeline and secure long-term revenue contracts, aiming for 12% to 14% annual growth in operating income.
  • Analysts predict Boralex's earnings and free cash flow will rise significantly by 2029, with projections for the stock to gain 80% over three years and a total cumulative return of 90%, including dividends.

Valued at a market cap of $2.6 billion, Boralex (TSX:BLX) stock is down 55% from all-time highs. The ongoing drawdown allows you to buy the dip and benefit from an attractive yield of almost 3% in December 2025.

Let’s see if you should own Boralex stock at the current valuation.

Is Boralex stock undervalued right now?

Boralex is a Canadian renewable energy company that develops, builds, and operates power generation and storage facilities across Canada, France, and the United States.

Boralex generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. It ended 2024 with 103 wind farms, 13 solar facilities, 15 hydroelectric stations, and two storage units, totalling 3,162 megawatts of installed capacity.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada, Boralex focuses on geographic and technological diversification with emphasis on solar energy and storage expansion.

It generates predictable revenues through feed-in premium and power-purchase agreements, which support consistent EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) growth as capacity increases.

Boralex ended the third quarter (Q3) with $288 million in cash and $811 million in total liquidity. The clean energy company recently announced its 2030 Strategy, focused on combining sustainable growth with performance.

Most of its income is stable as 90% of its revenue is tied to long-term contracts. On average, these agreements still have 11 years left, providing the company with a very predictable stream of cash.

Boralex is bullish on rising clean energy demand in Canada. It is also expanding its footprint south of the border and in the United Kingdom. Over the next five years, Boralex plans to double its energy capacity to seven gigawatts by focusing on wind, solar, and battery storage projects.

This growth is backed by a massive eight-gigawatt pipeline of potential projects. A key part of the new strategy is to extend the average contract length from 11 years to 14 years.

Boralex expects its operating income to grow between 12% and 14% annually through 2030. It also aims for a 7% to 9% yearly increase in its core earnings. Boralex will invest $8 billion in this period to develop these projects.

The company emphasized that it will not raise equity capital to fund its expansion plans. Instead, it will leverage debt tied to specific projects and offload minority stakes in existing assets.

Is the dividend stock undervalued?

Analysts tracking Boralex stock forecast revenue to increase from $817 million in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2029. In this period, earnings are forecast to expand from $0.62 per share to $1.80 per share. Notably, the free cash flow for the Canadian dividend stock is projected to improve from $17 million in 2024 to $435 million in 2028.

A widening cash flow base should enable Boralex to reduce its balance sheet debt, reinvest in growth projects, maintain its dividend payout, and target accretive acquisitions.

If the TSX stock is priced at 25 times forward earnings, it could gain 80% over the next three years. If we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns could be closer to 90%.

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks, such as Boralex, can help you generate a steady stream of dividend income and boost cumulative returns through capital gains.

The company’s five-year plan blends aggressive expansion with risk management, making it a top buy for income and growth investors.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

A TSX Dividend Stock Down 15% From Highs to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Teck Resources is still well off its highs, but its cash flow, copper focus, and shareholder returns could make today’s…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Paying TFSA Dividend Stock Yields 13% Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A near-13% monthly yield from Allied Properties REIT can work for TFSA income if you can handle office headwinds and…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 7% annual yield paid every month, this Canadian healthcare REIT looks like a great monthly dividend stock for…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This Perfect TFSA Stock Yields 6.2% Annually and Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Puja Tayal

Uncover investment strategies using the TFSA. Find out how this account can suit both growth and dividend stocks.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

How $35,000 Could Be Enough to Build a Reliable Passive Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One defensive REIT could turn $35,000 into steady, tax‑free monthly income, thanks to grocery‑anchored properties, high occupancy, and conservative payouts.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks I’d Scoop Up in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Zedcor and Doman are two undervalued Canadian stocks you should consider buying in December 2025.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid growth prospects, dependable cash flow profile, and high yield, SmartCentres is an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Risk Stocks With Strong Dividends

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and another dividend payer might be worth picking up just in time for the new year.

Read more »