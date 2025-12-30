3 TSX Stocks Under $50 That Could Skyrocket

These under-$50 stocks are likely to skyrocket and deliver notable capital gains due to their strong growth prospects.

Investing in high-quality stocks does not require a large upfront commitment. Even with as little as $50, investors can buy top Canadian companies with compelling long-term growth potential.

However, note that low share prices can be tempting, but affordability alone is not a solid investment thesis. One should focus on companies with solid fundamentals, such as durable business models, healthy balance sheets, expanding earnings, and strong management. These stocks are most likely to skyrocket and deliver notable capital gains.

With that backdrop, here are three under-$50 stocks that could skyrocket.

Under-$50 TSX stock #1: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a compelling stock under $50. The Canadian construction and maintenance company benefits from a strong national footprint and expanding capabilities across high-demand civil, industrial, and defence markets.

Momentum in Bird’s core sectors remained healthy in the third quarter. The company secured more than $1.3 billion in new contracts, lifting its backlog above $5 billion for the first time in its history. At the same time, collaborative awards and extensions of recurring maintenance programs pushed the pending backlog past $5 billion, adding long-term revenue visibility.

Bird’s revenue growth was modest in the third quarter (Q3), rising 5.8% year over year, as economic uncertainty led to delays in project starts and slower progress in certain industrial programs. However, its balance sheet remains strong, providing flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions. The recent acquisition of Fraser River Pile & Dredge expands Bird’s capabilities into marine construction and positions the company to participate in large-scale, nation-building infrastructure initiatives.

With a growing backlog and disciplined expansion strategy, Bird Construction appears well-positioned for sustained growth.

Under-$50 TSX stock #2: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a compelling TSX stock trading under $50, especially after its recent pullback. The shares sold off sharply following the cancellation of a major satellite order, which unsettled investors. While the headline was negative, the sell-off appears disconnected from the space technology company’s long-term fundamentals, creating a buying opportunity.

MDA Space is a leading player in satellite systems, robotics, and geointelligence space. These areas are seeing sustained demand as global data usage expands and defence spending increases. With national security priorities extending into space and NATO placing renewed emphasis on space capabilities, MDA is well-positioned to benefit from these structural trends.

The company’s focus on advanced satellite communications that support broadband and 5G connectivity further strengthens its growth outlook. Moreover, rising demand for earth observation and robotics, a healthy project backlog, and a solid balance sheet position MDA Space to deliver solid growth and significant returns.

Under-$50 TSX stock #3: Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) is another compelling TSX stock to buy under $50. It is a leading producer of uranium, rare earth elements, and other critical minerals. It is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand driven by global decarbonization efforts and the accelerating shift toward electrification.

Beyond uranium, Energy Fuels’s heavy mineral sands business supports a wide range of industrial applications, many of which are embedded in everyday consumer products. This diversification adds resilience to its revenue base.

The company is already seeing the benefits of growing revenues and consistently low-cost uranium production, which are generating strong cash margins. As production efficiencies improve and costs trend lower, gross margins are expected to expand further by 2026.

The demand for domestically produced uranium continues to rise, while progress in the rare earth segment remains encouraging. This sets the stage for solid growth in the coming quarters. Overall, EFR appears well-positioned for sustained demand and long-term growth.