Canadian Bank Stocks: Which Ones Look Worth Buying (and Which Don’t)

Canadian bank stocks have long been a go-to for income and stability, but that does not mean they are all automatic buys at the same time. The sector moves in cycles. Credit quality, housing exposure, capital markets activity, and valuation all matter, especially after years of rate hikes and economic uncertainty. Some bank stocks now look priced for resilience, while others still reflect optimism that may take time to show up in results. For investors today, the question is not whether Canadian banks will survive, but which ones offer the best mix of earnings durability, growth potential, and value right now.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) continues to look like the benchmark for the sector. Recent earnings showed resilient core banking results, steady net interest income, and improving trends in capital markets activity. Wealth management and capital markets helped offset softer areas tied to consumer lending. Provisions for credit losses remained elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels, but came in within expectations, which suggests management still has a firm handle on risk.

From a valuation standpoint, RY trades at a premium to most peers, and that premium exists for a reason. It has scale, diversified revenue, and a long track record of navigating economic slowdowns. The dividend remains well covered, and capital levels remain strong. The downside is simple: you pay up for quality. For investors who want the safest option in the group and are comfortable accepting slower upside in exchange for reliability, RY still looks worth owning right now, even if it does not feel like a bargain.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) tells a slightly different story. Recent earnings showed pressure in U.S. operations, particularly tied to commercial lending and integration costs from past acquisitions. At the same time, Canadian personal and commercial banking remained stable, and capital markets activity showed signs of life as deal flow slowly improved. Credit provisions stayed elevated, which kept earnings growth muted and reminded investors that U.S. exposure cuts both ways.

Valuation is where BMO starts to look more interesting. The bank stock trades at a discount to its historical average and below some peers, reflecting lingering concerns about U.S. credit risk and earnings volatility. The dividend remains attractive and appears sustainable under current conditions. For investors willing to accept a bumpier ride in exchange for potential recovery upside, BMO could make sense, especially if U.S. economic conditions stabilize over the next year.

CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) sits somewhere in between. Recent earnings showed steady performance in Canadian personal and commercial banking, while capital markets and wealth management contributed modestly. The bank stock remains more exposed to the Canadian housing market than some peers, which keeps it sensitive to employment trends and consumer stress. Credit loss provisions stayed higher than normal, reflecting that risk, but they did not spiral higher, which offered some reassurance.

CM’s valuation remains one of its strongest points. The bank stock trades at a lower multiple compared with RY and BMO, and the dividend yield stands out within the group. That combination appeals to income-focused investors who prioritize cash flow over growth. The trade-off is concentration risk. If the Canadian economy slows more than expected, CM may feel it first. For investors who want income now and believe the worst of the housing fears are already priced in, CM can still be worth buying at current levels.

Bottom line

Canadian bank stocks remain a cornerstone of many portfolios, but this is a market that rewards selectivity. RY offers quality and peace of mind at a higher price. BMO offers recovery potential with added volatility. CM offers income and value with more domestic risk. And all three can offer a solid income even with $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BMO $179.22 39 $6.68 $260.52 Quarterly $6,999.58 RY $233.28 30 $6.56 $196.80 Quarterly $6,998.40 CM $128.55 54 $4.28 $231.12 Quarterly $6,941.70

None are perfect, and none are broken. For long-term investors, choosing the right bank today comes down to matching the stock to your comfort with risk, patience, and what you actually want your money to do for you over the next decade.