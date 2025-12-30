The TSX slipped again on Monday amid year-end profit-taking but remains near record highs, with today’s focus on commodities and the Fed’s latest meeting minutes.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 30

Canadian equities fell for the second consecutive session on Monday as big intraday declines in metals prices and year-end rebalancing drove modest profit-taking among investors looking to lock in 2025’s strong gains. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up 103 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 31,897, but remained near record highs.

Even as a recovery in oil and gas prices drove energy stocks higher, weakness in many other key sectors, especially metals mining and healthcare, dragged the broader index lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bitfarms, Perpetua Resources, Curaleaf, and Lithium Americas were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each plunging by over 6%.

Shares of AltaGas (TSX:ALA) also trended lower after the Calgary-based energy infrastructure firm announced the ratification of a new five-year labour agreement at its Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal.

While the deal ends a 28-day disruption, union workers only returned to work on December 25, raising short-term concerns around AltaGas’s recent operational strain. The company had maintained exports during the strike using leadership staff, but the labour uncertainty may have weighed on investor sentiment. On a year-to-date basis, however, ALA stock is still up 26%.

On the flip side, TerraVest Industries, Teck Resources, Peyto Exploration & Development, and BCE climbed by at least 1.8% each, making them the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TC Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Telus, and TD Bank stood out as the most active stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely positive in early Tuesday trading, with crude oil, silver, and copper edging higher in global markets. This could provide a modest lift to TSX resource-heavy sectors at the open today, especially materials and energy.

While no major domestic economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, due out later today. The release could provide further clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook heading into 2026 — a key factor for both equity and commodity markets.

