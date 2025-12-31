Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 26% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 26% to Buy and Hold Forever

Lightspeed isn’t the pandemic high-flyer anymore and that reset may be exactly what gives patient investors a better-risk, better-price entry today.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Stocks often fall faster than fundamentals change, so a lower price can create opportunity
  • Lightspeed has shifted from “growth at any cost” to tighter focus and profitability
  • LSPD is still volatile and higher-risk than banks or utilities

A Canadian stock can become even more magnificent when it’s down in share price as that’s when emotion often overtakes logic. Markets tend to punish uncertainty quickly and reward patience slowly. When a good business stumbles, whether from macro pressure, shifting growth expectations, or a messy transition period, the share price can fall far faster than the fundamentals change.

For long-term investors, that disconnect is where opportunity lives. A lower price can mean better value, more upside, and a chance to buy future growth before confidence returns. And right now, Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) may offer that chance.

LSPD

Lightspeed stock has lived through exactly that kind of market mood swing. Once seen as one of Canada’s most exciting tech success stories, the stock surged during the pandemic as digital commerce adoption exploded. Then the narrative flipped. Growth slowed, interest rates rose, and investors suddenly lost patience with companies prioritizing scale over near-term profits. Over the past couple of years, Lightspeed’s share price has come down sharply from its highs, reflecting that reset in expectations rather than a collapse in the business itself.

Recent performance tells a story of stabilization rather than momentum. Shares have remained volatile, but the steep free fall has largely passed as investors reassess what Lightspeed actually is today. It now looks less like a hyper-growth gamble and more like a maturing commerce platform focused on profitability and discipline. That shift has been uncomfortable, but it’s also necessary. For patient investors, this phase matters far more than short-term price moves because it lays the groundwork for sustainable long-term returns.

Into earnings

On the earnings side, Lightspeed stock has been steadily cleaning up its financial picture. Revenue growth has slowed from its peak years, but it remains healthy. This was driven by higher average revenue per user and deeper penetration among existing customers. Management deliberately narrowed its focus to core markets and stronger customers, cutting distractions that didn’t add enough value. That strategy helped improve margins and move the company closer to consistent positive cash flow, which the market now cares about far more than headline growth.

Valuation is where the story starts to get interesting. Lightspeed stock no longer trades like a speculative tech darling. Instead, it sits at a level that reflects skepticism rather than optimism. That can be uncomfortable, but it also lowers the bar. The company doesn’t need to surprise wildly to justify upside. It simply needs to execute, grow steadily, and continue proving that its software is sticky, valuable, and profitable. For long-term investors, paying a more reasonable price for a proven platform often leads to better outcomes than chasing perfection.

Considerations

So is Lightspeed stock a strong Canadian stock to buy while it’s down and hold forever? The honest answer is that it depends on what you expect forever to look like. Lightspeed stock is not a utility or a bank. It carries more risk and more volatility. But it also offers something those stocks don’t. It sits at the centre of global commerce, helping restaurants and retailers manage payments, inventory, and customer relationships in an increasingly digital world. That demand is not going away.

What makes the current setup compelling is that Lightspeed stock no longer needs to be everything to everyone. It needs to be excellent at serving a defined group of customers and turning that service into durable profits. Management appears aligned with that goal, and the market has already priced in plenty of doubt. If Lightspeed stock continues improving margins, retaining customers, and generating cash, today’s price could look like a gift in hindsight. The risk remains real, but so does the reward.

Bottom line

Buying a stock while it’s down is never comfortable. That discomfort is often the price of long-term gains. Lightspeed stock’s story is no longer about hype. It’s about execution, patience, and letting a good business grow into its next chapter. For investors who can look past the noise and think in years instead of quarters, this could be one of those Canadian stocks that proves its best days didn’t come at the top, but after the reset.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This Perfect TFSA Stock Yields 6.2% Annually and Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Puja Tayal

Uncover investment strategies using the TFSA. Find out how this account can suit both growth and dividend stocks.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Tech Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance for Canadians Age 65

| Puja Tayal

The TFSA is a game-changer for Canadian retirees. Explore how tax-free savings can support your retirement goals and lifestyle.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Rogers Stock for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers’ Shaw deal hangover has kept the stock controversial, but that uncertainty may be exactly why its dividend yield looks…

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Tech Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two undervalued tech stocks that are poised to deliver stellar returns to investors over the next 12 months.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

How HIVE Stock Can Win Big With Bitcoin Mining and AI Data Centres

| Puja Tayal

Explore the potential of HIVE in the AI super cycle and Bitcoin mining. Discover how Hive Digital Technologies is making…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Tech Stocks

1 Undervalued Canadian Tech Stock Down 76% I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 75% from all-time highs, this small-cap TSX tech stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders in December 2025.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Celestica Stock Is Up 250% This Year: Is It Still a Buy in 2026?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its strong operating performance, healthy growth prospects, and reasonable valuation, Celestica appears well-positioned to extend its uptrend into 2026.

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on NVIDIA? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Jitendra Parashar

The AI boom is bigger than one stock, and this lesser-known name is quietly turning NVIDIA-driven demand into real growth.

Read more »