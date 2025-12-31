1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 26% to Buy and Hold Forever

A Canadian stock can become even more magnificent when it’s down in share price as that’s when emotion often overtakes logic. Markets tend to punish uncertainty quickly and reward patience slowly. When a good business stumbles, whether from macro pressure, shifting growth expectations, or a messy transition period, the share price can fall far faster than the fundamentals change.

For long-term investors, that disconnect is where opportunity lives. A lower price can mean better value, more upside, and a chance to buy future growth before confidence returns. And right now, Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) may offer that chance.

LSPD

Lightspeed stock has lived through exactly that kind of market mood swing. Once seen as one of Canada’s most exciting tech success stories, the stock surged during the pandemic as digital commerce adoption exploded. Then the narrative flipped. Growth slowed, interest rates rose, and investors suddenly lost patience with companies prioritizing scale over near-term profits. Over the past couple of years, Lightspeed’s share price has come down sharply from its highs, reflecting that reset in expectations rather than a collapse in the business itself.

Recent performance tells a story of stabilization rather than momentum. Shares have remained volatile, but the steep free fall has largely passed as investors reassess what Lightspeed actually is today. It now looks less like a hyper-growth gamble and more like a maturing commerce platform focused on profitability and discipline. That shift has been uncomfortable, but it’s also necessary. For patient investors, this phase matters far more than short-term price moves because it lays the groundwork for sustainable long-term returns.

Into earnings

On the earnings side, Lightspeed stock has been steadily cleaning up its financial picture. Revenue growth has slowed from its peak years, but it remains healthy. This was driven by higher average revenue per user and deeper penetration among existing customers. Management deliberately narrowed its focus to core markets and stronger customers, cutting distractions that didn’t add enough value. That strategy helped improve margins and move the company closer to consistent positive cash flow, which the market now cares about far more than headline growth.

Valuation is where the story starts to get interesting. Lightspeed stock no longer trades like a speculative tech darling. Instead, it sits at a level that reflects skepticism rather than optimism. That can be uncomfortable, but it also lowers the bar. The company doesn’t need to surprise wildly to justify upside. It simply needs to execute, grow steadily, and continue proving that its software is sticky, valuable, and profitable. For long-term investors, paying a more reasonable price for a proven platform often leads to better outcomes than chasing perfection.

Considerations

So is Lightspeed stock a strong Canadian stock to buy while it’s down and hold forever? The honest answer is that it depends on what you expect forever to look like. Lightspeed stock is not a utility or a bank. It carries more risk and more volatility. But it also offers something those stocks don’t. It sits at the centre of global commerce, helping restaurants and retailers manage payments, inventory, and customer relationships in an increasingly digital world. That demand is not going away.

What makes the current setup compelling is that Lightspeed stock no longer needs to be everything to everyone. It needs to be excellent at serving a defined group of customers and turning that service into durable profits. Management appears aligned with that goal, and the market has already priced in plenty of doubt. If Lightspeed stock continues improving margins, retaining customers, and generating cash, today’s price could look like a gift in hindsight. The risk remains real, but so does the reward.

Bottom line

Buying a stock while it’s down is never comfortable. That discomfort is often the price of long-term gains. Lightspeed stock’s story is no longer about hype. It’s about execution, patience, and letting a good business grow into its next chapter. For investors who can look past the noise and think in years instead of quarters, this could be one of those Canadian stocks that proves its best days didn’t come at the top, but after the reset.