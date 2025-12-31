Member Login
How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

Learn how to effectively use your TFSA contributions in 2026 to create consistent income and capitalize on market opportunities.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Optimizing TFSA Contributions for Income: With a $14,000 contribution room in 2026, strategically invest in both high-yield and dividend growth stocks like SmartCentres REIT, Telus, Manulife Financial, and Canadian Natural Resources to balance immediate payouts and long-term growth, potentially compounding returns through DRIP where available.
  • Expected Returns and Growth Potential: This diversified approach can yield approximately $763.4 in dividends for 2026, with potential growth to $1,297 by 2035 through strategic reinvestment and dividend increases, ensuring both immediate and future income expansion to outpace inflation.
The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit for 2026 is set at $7,000. If you haven’t made any contributions to the TFSA in 2025, your contribution room will grow to $14,000 on January 1, 2026. You can use this contribution room to generate a consistent income source and even compound it if you don’t need the money immediately. If you want a monthly payout, it is not necessary to invest in monthly dividend stocks. In fact, those with monthly payouts don’t grow their income significantly, and you are left with a depreciating income source. A good strategy is to have a mix of both.

High-yield stocks for your TFSA

It is a good time to buy SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and Telus Corporation (TSX:T) as their share trades at a lower price, inflating their dividend yields.

SmartCentres REIT is a stock that gives a monthly payout. It doesn’t grow its dividends, but is among the few monthly payors with a high yield of 7.1%. You can be assured of the payout as its high exposure to Walmart as its tenant gives the REIT stable cash flows.

Telus is another high-yield stock that gives a quarterly payout and has paused dividend growth until the share price reflects the growth. The share price trades at a 12-year low, which has inflated the yield to 9.4%. Investors are not ruling out the possibility of a dividend cut as the debt levels are too high, making deleveraging a priority.

However, Telus has stable and growing free cash flow (FCF), and the cash dividend is 75% of FCF, which gives it flexibility to sustain current dividends. Several investors have opted for a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), where the dividend is paid in the form of more income-generating shares. If these investors convert to cash payouts, the payout ratio will surpass 100% of FCF and may force Telus to cut dividends.

If we look beyond that risk, Telus is accelerating debt repayment to reduce interest costs and increase FCF by 10% annually, and bring down the dividend payout below 100%. It may resume dividend growth at 3–5% once the net debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) falls to the 2.2 – 2.7 times range from 3.5 times at present.

High dividend growth stocks

Manulife Financial and Canadian Natural Resources are buys for their 12-year average dividend growth rate of 10% and 20%, respectively. They are trading near their highs, which has reduced their dividend yield to 3.5% and 5%, respectively. However, their business expansion has increased cash flow and dividends. Manulife offers DRIP while Canadian Natural Resources doesn’t.

How to structure a $14,000 TFSA investment for a consistent monthly payout

You can use the $14,000 TFSA contribution room of 2025 and 2026 to buy 100 shares each of the above four stocks.

100 shares of high-yield Telus and SmartCentres REIT will cost you $4,360 and can give you a higher payout of $352 in 2026. 100 shares of higher dividend growth stocks Manulife and Canadian Natural Resources will cost you $9,573 and provide only a $411 quarterly payout. However, they can grow your income more than inflation, thereby increasing your purchasing power. I took a conservative dividend growth estimate of 8%.

If you do nothing, these stocks will give you $763.40 in 2026, assuming no dividend growth in 2026. However, the actual amount will be higher. By 2035, this amount could grow to $1,297. Since three of these stocks have quarterly payouts, monthly consistency may not be there.

StockShare PriceDividend per Share in 2025Dividend Income in 2026Cost of 100 Shares of Each Stock10-year Estimated Dividend CAGREstimated Dividend in 2035Estimated Dividend Income in 2035
SmartCentres REIT$25.80$1.85$185.00$2,580.000%$1.85$185.00
Canadian Natural Resources$45.50$2.35$235.00$4,550.008%$5.07$507.00
Manulife Financial$50.23$1.76$176.00$5,023.008%$3.80$380.00
Telus$17.80$1.67$167.40$1,780.003%$2.25$225.00
Total $763.40$13,933.00 $1,297.00

To compound the returns, you can invest in Telus and Manulife’s DRIP. Further, you can use the CNQ dividend to buy more SmartCentres REIT to compound that money to an even higher monthly payout.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

