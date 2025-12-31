Is Royal Bank of Canada a Buy for Its 2.9% Dividend Yield?

Member Login
Royal Bank is the “default” dividend pick, but National Bank may offer more income and upside if you’re willing to own the less obvious choice.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Lights glow in a cityscape at night.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • RY is the safest-feeling bank
  • NA has grown faster than many peers
  • NA often trades cheaper than RY, which can mean a better yield

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has long been a go-to investment for Canadians. The bank feels familiar, dependable, and almost indestructible. It touches nearly every corner of the economy, from mortgages to wealth management, and its dividend has been paid through recessions, crises, and rate shocks.

But once a stock reaches that “default choice” status, it’s fair to ask a harder question: is the dividend still doing enough heavy lifting on its own? Or are investors now paying a premium for comfort rather than value?

RY

Royal Bank remains the country’s largest bank by market capitalization, and its scale is still its biggest advantage. It generates earnings across retail banking, capital markets, insurance, and wealth management, giving it multiple levers to pull in different economic cycles. Recent performance has been solid rather than spectacular, with earnings holding up despite slower loan growth and higher provisions for credit losses. That stability supports the dividend, which continues to grow at a measured pace rather than aggressively.

From an earnings perspective, Royal Bank stock’s payout remains well covered. Profitability metrics are strong, capital ratios are healthy, and management has shown discipline in balancing growth with shareholder returns. The dividend is not stretched, and that matters for investors who want reliability over excitement. However, the trade-off is that much of this strength is already reflected in the share price. This limits how much upside investors might see from valuation expansion alone.

Valuation is where the debate around Royal Bank stock’s dividend becomes more nuanced. The stock often trades at a premium to peers because of its perceived safety and global footprint. That premium can be justified for investors prioritizing sleep-well-at-night income, but it also means the yield is rarely the highest in the sector. Royal Bank stock’s dividend is dependable and growing, but it may not feel compelling if your primary goal is maximizing income per dollar invested today.

Consider NA

National Bank (TSX:NA) offers a different flavour of Canadian banking exposure. While smaller than Royal Bank stock, it has carved out strong niches in Quebec, capital markets, and wealth management. Its performance in recent years surprised many investors, with earnings growth often outpacing larger peers’ thanks to disciplined lending and a higher proportion of fee-based revenue. That growth has translated into a dividend that has quietly become more attractive over time.

Earnings at National Bank have shown resilience, even as economic uncertainty has increased. The bank has managed credit risk carefully while continuing to grow in areas like financial markets and advisory services. This supported steady dividend increases without pushing the payout ratio into uncomfortable territory. For investors, that balance between growth and income can feel more dynamic than what larger banks typically offer.

Valuation is where National Bank often stands out. It tends to trade at a discount to Royal Bank stock despite delivering competitive, and sometimes superior, growth. That discount boosts the effective dividend yield and leaves more room for long-term total return. While it may not have the same global brand recognition, National Bank’s dividend can feel more rewarding for investors who want both income today and the potential for faster capital appreciation over time.

Bottom line

Royal Bank and National Bank stock both deserve their place in Canadian portfolios, but serve slightly different needs. Royal Bank is about certainty and consistency, while National Bank leans toward efficiency and growth. And right now, $7,000 can be a strong investment in both of these stocks.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$233.7329$6.56$190.24Quarterly$6,778.17
NA$176.5539$4.96$193.44Quarterly$6,885.45

For dividend investors, the real question isn’t which bank is “better,” but whether you want absolute stability at a premium, or a less obvious option that may quietly deliver more income and growth over the long run.

