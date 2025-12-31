Member Login
Home » Investing » My 3 Best TSX Value Stock Ideas Going Into 2026

My 3 Best TSX Value Stock Ideas Going Into 2026

These three Canadian stocks could be among the most undervalued of their peer group and deserve a look before we turn the page on 2025.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
stock chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Top Value Picks for 2026: Suncor, Air Canada, and Restaurant Brands are highlighted as undervalued stocks with strong growth potential and strategic positioning in their respective industries.
  • Investment Insights: Suncor offers low-cost production advantages, Air Canada presents a speculative value opportunity despite industry challenges, and Restaurant Brands is positioned as a defensive play in the QSR sector.

Finding undervalued stocks in a market like this can seem like an impossible task. Indeed, stocks aren’t cheap, and overall valuation levels are among the highest in history.

But, as many investors will tell you, there’s always opportunity out there. Even in the most beaten-down markets, there are growth stocks that can outperform. And in markets like this, investors can still find value.

Among the top companies I think have valuations that are worth buying, here are three of my top picks heading into 2026.

Suncor

Canadian energy giant Suncor (TSX:SU) is a company I’d argue hasn’t been cheap for a long time. Trading in the 20s–30s times earnings level for much of recent history, it’s only recently that Suncor has dropped to a level at which I’d consider it a value stock.

Now trading at just 13 times earnings, driven by robust revenue and earnings growth in past quarters, there’s something to be said about Suncor’s current positioning. As the leader in oil sands development and production, Suncor is a top stock to buy to effectively play the entire Canadian energy sector.

With a dividend yield of more than 4% and a robust balance sheet other companies are envious of, Suncor has done a great job of deleveraging and delivering more capital to shareholders. In my books, that’s a winning strategy.

No matter which direction you think commodity prices are heading, I think Suncor has the potential to win. That’s mostly because this company has one of the lowest costs per barrel for its production in Western Canada. Those are fundamentals that are very difficult to replicate.

Air Canada

As the leading Canadian airline sending millions of travellers all around the world each year, Air Canada (TSX:AC) is a company that’s as important as it is undervalued.

Still trading at less than five times forward earnings, stocks really don’t get cheaper than this. Yes, there are reasons for this depressed multiple. Airlines generally aren’t great businesses, outside of boom times. And despite the post-pandemic boom Air Canada has seen, its share price simply doesn’t seem to want to head higher.

That said, for those who think consumer spending will remain strong in the year ahead, this is a top pick of mine to consider. I’m of the view that a small allocation to Air Canada may make sense for certain cautious value investors who don’t trust much else out in the market.

Trust me, I get it.

Restaurant Brands

Parent company of Canadian favourite Tim Horton’s, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) has become an absolute behemoth not only in the world of coffee and donuts, but fast food as well.

Via a string of recent acquisitions, the company has become a leading player in the QSR sector. In my view, this is among the most defensive sectors in the market, and it deserves a higher multiple. That’s because as diners trade down to lower-priced value items on menus Restaurant Brands provides, the company should take share from other fast casual and fine dining operations.

Unfortunately, this stock has been stuck in a rut. Now trading at just 12.5 times forward earnings, a multiple this company hasn’t seen in its existence up until this year (as far as I can tell), QSR stock is a screaming buy here. That’s my view, and I’m sticking to it.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Holding That Pays Out Each Month

| Puja Tayal

Decide between two investment strategies with a TFSA. Evaluate the benefits of immediate dividends versus long-term growth potential.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks for Canadians in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks combine reliable income with business strength that could matter even more as 2026 approaches.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Retirement

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 35 in Canada

| Kay Ng

It's much easier to grow wealth in the TFSA by saving and investing regularly than doing so in lump sums.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield: I’m Loading Up on This Monthly Passive Income Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This grocery-anchored REIT won’t wow you with excitement, but its steady tenants and monthly payout could make it a practical…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Retirement

Reality Check: 3 Stocks Retirees Can Count On in Uncertain Times

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent performances, reliable returns, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Investors: The Best $14,000 TFSA Approach

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how every Canadian investor should use their TFSA to maximize its long-term growth potential without taking unnecessary risks.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Retirement

Kickstart Your Retirement at Age 40 With $10,000 to Begin

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Start your retirement at 40. With $10K and a core & satellite investment strategy, you can build a powerful nest…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Year-End Investing: The Top 2 Stocks I’d Buy Before 2026 (and Why)

| Chris MacDonald

These two Canadian blue-chip stocks look well-positioned for another big up year in 2026. Here's why.

Read more »