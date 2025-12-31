Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 31

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 31

Despite recent softness, the TSX remains on track to finish 2025 with nearly 29% gains, with today’s session expected to be shaped by light volumes and commodity moves.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX slipped 30 points to 31,866 -- marking its third consecutive decline amid light year-end trading and unclear FOMC rate guidance.
  • Energy Fuels fell over 5.7% to be among the worst performers, while Aya Gold & Silver climbed 5.5%, boosted by silver and copper price rebounds.
  • The TSX could face opening pressure today from declining commodity prices as it’s set to end another solid year with nearly 29% year-to-date gains.

Canadian stocks continued to trade on a weak note for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as lighter volumes amid year-end trading and a lack of major catalysts kept investors on the sidelines. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 30 points for the day to settle at 31,866.

Even as a rebound in silver, copper, and oil prices drove commodity-linked stocks higher, most other key market sectors fell sharply after the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes emphasized that inflation remains somewhat elevated, though recent data suggests pressures may be easing.

While the FOMC made clear that future rate moves will depend heavily on incoming data and broader economic conditions, it gave traders little clarity heading into 2026.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Energy Fuels, Bitfarms, Aecon Group, and Lithium Americas were the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each diving by at least 2.6%.

Shares of Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) also traded negatively after its asset management arm, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, announced the final 2025 reinvested capital gains distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. While these non-cash distributions don’t change the number of units investors hold, they may lead to taxable income for those holding investments outside registered accounts.

On the brighter side, a sharp intraday recovery in silver and copper prices drove Aya Gold & Silver, Ero Copper, Silvercorp Metals, and Hudbay Minerals up by at least 2.4% each, making them the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, TC Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board trended lower in early Wednesday morning trading, which could pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest U.S. unemployment claims, which could offer fresh clues about labour market strength.

Although markets on both sides of the border may see lighter trading volumes ahead of the New Year holiday, the TSX Composite remains on track to end another strong year, currently trading with nearly 29% year-to-date gains.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 30

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX slipped again on Monday amid year-end profit-taking but remains near record highs, with today’s focus on commodities and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX cooled slightly from record highs amid light holiday trading, with today’s session expected to be shaped by mixed…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX notched a third straight record close as commodity strength offset rate concerns, with today’s session expected to see…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Extend Gains on Tuesday, December 23

| Jitendra Parashar

After the TSX closed above the 32,000 mark for the first time, today’s session will test whether commodity strength and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rise on Monday, December 22

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX setting a new all-time high, today’s market direction may hinge on commodity momentum and confidence in future…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX bounced back from recent losses and remains near record highs, with investors weighing fresh economic data today and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Even with rising commodities, TSX stocks are struggling to regain momentum as rate cut uncertainty and economic worries continue to…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Stock Market

3 Reasons VFV Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

Looking for a simple yet powerful way to grow your wealth over time? VFV might be the ETF your portfolio…

Read more »