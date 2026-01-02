Member Login
TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 2

Despite a late pullback, the TSX wrapped up 2025 with a solid 28.2% gain, with today’s session shaped by higher commodities and thin early-year trading volumes.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 154 points to 31,713 on Wednesday, marking a fourth straight decline amid thin volumes and year-end portfolio adjustments.
  • Despite the pullback, the TSX ended 2025 with a 28.2% gain -- its best since 2009 -- and a 63.6% rise over three years, plus six straight winning quarters.
  • Rising commodity prices may boost the resource-heavy TSX index at open today, though light volumes and no major economic data could lead to sideways trading.

Canadian equities continued to decline for a fourth consecutive day on the final trading session of 2025, as thin volumes and year-end portfolio adjustments kept pressure on the broader market, though the pullback did little to dent what was otherwise a standout year for the stock market. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 154 points, or 0.5%, on Wednesday to settle at 31,713 — marking its lowest close in over a week.

Even as some consumer staples and utilities stocks witnessed renewed buying interest, they weren’t enough to offset losses in healthcare, materials, and technology.

The TSX marked its third consecutive winning year

On the brighter side, the main TSX benchmark concluded 2025 with a solid 28.2% gain — registering its best yearly performance since 2009. Interestingly, the Canadian market index has now risen 63.6% over the last three years — clearly reflecting resilience across major sectors despite periods of macroeconomic uncertainty.

With a 5.6% gain in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a 1.1% increase in December alone, the TSX Composite also recorded its sixth straight winning quarter and eighth consecutive month of gains.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Endeavour Silver, Aya Gold & Silver, South Bow, and Vizsla Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 2.6%.

Shares of Brookfield (TSX:BN) trended slightly lower even as the company reportedly plans to launch its own cloud business focused on leasing artificial intelligence (AI) chips directly to developers.

According to The Information, Brookfield will operate the new venture, called Radiant, under a US$10 billion AI infrastructure fund that also includes backing from big names like Nvidia and the Kuwait Investment Authority. Despite the ambitious AI pivot, the stock dipped as Brookfield has yet to share concrete details on the rumoured venture or to confirm its involvement in the reported project. Brookfield stock ended 2025 with a 14.4% gain.

In contrast, Energy Fuels and G Mining Ventures climbed by at least 1.5% each, making them the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Telus, TC Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Scotiabank, and Bitfarms were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices traded largely higher in early morning trading on Friday, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major economic releases are scheduled for this morning, equities on both sides of the border may trade sideways, as markets could continue to see light volumes and limited catalysts on the first trading day of 2026, with many investors still returning from the holiday break.

Market movers on the TSX today

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Brookfield, Canadian Natural Resources, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Corporation, Canadian Natural Resources, Nvidia, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

