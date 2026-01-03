Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

Strong earnings, reliable dividends, and recent gains are putting this top TSX dividend stock back in the spotlight in 2026.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Reliable dividend stocks often outperform over full market cycles, and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has proven that point again and again.
  • TD Bank combines steady dividend income with strong share price gains, up about 69% in 2025.
  • Strong earnings growth, a 3.3% dividend yield, and a solid balance sheet continue to help it gain long-term investors’ confidence.

The stock market may go through cycles, but reliable dividend stocks tend to create their own rhythm over time. While growth stocks tend to grab most of the headlines during market rallies like the one we saw in 2025, income stocks often do the real heavy lifting throughout full market cycles. Investors who focus on dependable cash flow usually look for companies that have already proven themselves through different economic conditions.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) fits that description well. It offers a great mix of dividend income, scale, and long-term growth potential that many TSX investors look for when building a core portfolio. And TD’s recent performance only adds to that appeal. In this article, I’ll talk about why this top TSX dividend stock continues to look well-positioned to outperform the TSX year after year.

A top TSX dividend stock built for consistency

Before exploring other key fundamental factors, let’s take a quick look at TD Bank’s business model and stock performance. As one of the largest banks in the country, it operates across Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. retail banking, wealth management and insurance, and wholesale banking segments. This broad setup allows the bank to generate income from multiple sources instead of relying on a single market.

After rallying by 69% in 2025, TD stock is currently trading at $129.36 per share with a market cap of nearly $218.6 billion. By comparison, the TSX Composite benchmark climbed 28.4% during the year. The bank also rewards its investors with quarterly dividends and currently offers an annualized dividend yield of roughly 3.3%, enhancing its appeal as a top TSX dividend stock to buy for income-focused investors.

Currently, this TSX dividend stock is trading just below its all-time high, showing sustained momentum rather than a short-lived spike. This solid performance clearly reflects investors’ growing confidence in TD’s ability to grow earnings while continuing to reward shareholders through dividends. For investors seeking a top TSX dividend stock, this combination of income and capital appreciation has been hard to ignore. Now, let’s take a closer look at its real numbers.

Earnings growth adds another layer of strength

TD’s recent financial results help explain why its stock continues to hold its ground. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended in October), TD delivered adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share, up sharply YoY (year over year).

Similarly, the bank’s adjusted net income for the quarter rose 22% YoY to $3.9 billion. Its Canadian personal and commercial banking posted record revenue, backed by higher loan and deposit volumes. TD’s U.S. retail earnings also improved as lower provisions for credit losses and balance sheet restructuring began to show benefits.

Meanwhile, its wealth management and wholesale banking added further support with stronger fee and trading income.

A strategy focused on long-term returns

These solid financials explain why TD looks well-positioned to keep beating the TSX over time. The bank ended fiscal 2025 with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.7%, giving it a strong capital cushion.

In 2026, the bank expects to focus on expanding digital engagement, increasing fee-based income, and controlling costs. These efforts could continue to support its stable earnings growth while helping it maintain a reliable dividend. That’s why, for investors looking for a top TSX-listed dividend stock in the new year, TD’s strong combination of dividend income, resilience, and disciplined execution continues to make it one of the most attractive names on the exchange.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Stocks for Beginners

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend investors may be overlooking TD’s boring strength, and that slump could be today’s best entry point.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’ll Be Checking in On Closely in 2026

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock had a year for the record books, but shares are not yet overpriced.

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Stocks for Beginners

Is Royal Bank of Canada a Buy for Its 2.9% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank is the “default” dividend pick, but National Bank may offer more income and upside if you’re willing to…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Bank Stocks: Which Ones Look Worth Buying (and Which Don’t)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all Canadian bank stocks are buys today. Here’s how RY, BMO, and CM stack up on safety, upside, and…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Andrew Walker

Following its big rally this year, should you put Bank of Nova Scotia stock in you TFSA or RRSP?

Read more »

chatting concept
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy TD Bank Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank stock has surged over the last year to trade at an all-time high, but here’s a closer look…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Bank Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Rule Them All in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

This top Canadian stock is combining powerful momentum with long-term conviction, and it could be the clear market leader in…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Bank Stocks

Volatility? Bank Stocks Are the Place to Be

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's bank stocks are great long-term investments for any portfolio. Here's a duo for every investor to consider today.

Read more »