Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Bank Stocks That Could Outperform Global Peers Again in 2026 and 2027

3 Canadian Bank Stocks That Could Outperform Global Peers Again in 2026 and 2027

These three Canadian banks look poised to continue to outperform global banking peers in the coming years due mostly to fundamental strength.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian banks, including Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank, and Bank of Nova Scotia, are well-positioned for long-term growth with robust balance sheets, consistent profitability, and strategic initiatives driving superior returns.
  • Key strengths include Toronto-Dominion's dividend yield and cost-saving restructuring, Royal Bank's AI-driven efficiencies and U.S. expansion, and Bank of Nova Scotia's significant revenue growth and international prospects.

Canadian banks have a proven track record of delivering superior returns through economic cycles, thanks to their rock-solid balance sheets and consistent profitability. As we look to 2026 and 2027, their fundamental strengths position them to outpace global peers once again.

Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is among the large-cap banks I continue to tout as not only a top dividend stock, but one that could deliver solid long-term total returns as well.

The fundamentals appear to support such a thesis. In its last quarterly print, TD smashed forecasts and raised guidance toward an adjusted return on equity of 13%. This number is expected to be supported by roughly 6–8% earnings per share growth. That’s the kind of underlying financial strength many investors are after.

Notably, TD’s management team also noted it is wrapping up an $825 million restructuring program this year. That move alone should unlock $750 million in annual savings to fuel earnings acceleration toward a 16% ROE by 2029. That’s all the while this bank maintains a CET1 ratio over 13% for resilience.

Of course, I think investors shouldn’t be sleeping on that 4.4% dividend yield (backed by a sustainable 50.6% payout ratio). That’s key to this story. However, with $7 billion in buybacks and plenty of margin growth expected over time as net interest income picks up, there are more catalysts to consider with TD than many may think.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) is the undisputed giant in the Canadian banking system. Indeed, it’s this company’s size and scale that brings many investors into the fold.

I think this defensive nature is a positive, as we head into what could be some choppy waters this year. That said, I also think Canada’s largest financial institution by market cap is primed to crush it from a growth angle in 2026–27. Indeed, given the company’s Q1 earnings beat on both the top and bottom line, there’s a lot to like about the company’s AI-driven efficiencies and world-class tech in boosting margins down the road.

I also think the company’s wealth management division and U.S. expansion will diversify revenues significantly over time. With a very juicy dividend yield, a stable payout ratio, and capital appreciation expectations in the high single digits, investors can earn a conservative double-digit return over the long term simply by staying invested. That’s a simple thesis I can get behind.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is another leading Canadian bank with plenty of fundamental support to justify its current share price growth trajectory.

Indeed, Scotiabank turned heads in Q1 2026, with its revenue leaping to $8.5 billion from C$6.8 billion last year. Additionally, the company’s earnings per share doubled to $1.74 on a stellar 26.3% net margin. Balance sheet tweaks and international growth are boosting key fundamental operating metrics faster than those of peers, with net income at $8.4 billion supporting a juicy 4.2% dividend yield. 

Compared to other global banks, Scotiabank stands out to me as a top option for those seeking both domestic growth within Canada and long-term growth from other high-growth international markets. This is the sort of total return play I think makes sense right now, and the market appears to agree.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Bank Stocks

U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs: Canadians, Don’t Rejoice Yet!

| Andrew Button

Large Canadian companies like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are not overly sensitive to tariff increases.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away with $45,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Top Canadian stocks outside the basic materials and technology sectors are strong buys as the market rotates in February 2026.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Bank Stocks

The 1 TSX Stock Built for Trade-Headline Chaos

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trade-policy whiplash can rattle markets, so RBC looks like a “core and calm” Canadian holding that can earn through volatility.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Bank Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Bank Stocks in 2026

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks have had a big run, but some turbulence could be on the way.

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Bank Stocks

1 Unstoppable Canadian Bank Stock to Buy Right Here, Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

With improving earnings momentum, solid capital strength, and diversified revenue streams, TD Bank is showing why it remains a long-term…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

Outlook for TD Stock in 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TD Bank stock's 69% rally sets up momentum for 2026 gains. Semi-annual dividends, AI efficiency, expanding margins, and $7B buybacks…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The average TFSA balance at age 30 is well below the potential limit but is also an opportunity to build…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s dividend pioneer is the ideal anchor stock for a TFSA investor with a buy-and-hold strategy.

Read more »