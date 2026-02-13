Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The 1 TSX Stock Built for Trade-Headline Chaos

The 1 TSX Stock Built for Trade-Headline Chaos

Trade-policy whiplash can rattle markets, so RBC looks like a “core and calm” Canadian holding that can earn through volatility.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • RBC is diversified across banking, wealth, and capital markets, so one weak area doesn’t sink results.
  • It just delivered strong earnings and raised its dividend, giving investors paid-to-wait stability during noisy headlines.
  • The key risk is a trade-driven slowdown that boosts credit losses, so watch provisions in the Feb. 26 report.

Trade headlines have felt like a pinball machine lately. Tariff threats pop up, markets flinch, then lawmakers scramble to tweak the rules, and the cycle starts again. In early February, the U.S. House votes kept legal and legislative challenges to U.S. tariffs on Canada in play, which tells you policy risk is not settled. Canada also pushed a tentative trade reset with China, and Europe weighed suspending a large retaliatory package against the U.S., so the ground keeps shifting under global supply chains. With all that, how should Canadians invest?

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) looks built for this noise as it earns money in more than one weather system. It runs personal and commercial banking in Canada, it owns a large wealth business, it has a major capital markets arm, and it operates City National in the U.S. When trade headlines shake sentiment, lending demand can cool, but trading and underwriting can heat up. That balance can keep results steadier than investors expect.

Over the last year, the bank’s biggest business headlines have been the kind long-term investors like: strong results and a bigger dividend. In fiscal 2025, it reported net income of $20.4 billion, up 25% year over year, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $14.07 and adjusted diluted EPS of $14.43. It also raised the quarterly common share dividend to $1.64, which matters when headline chaos makes people crave dependable cash flow.

What’s more, in December 2025, OSFI kept the Domestic Stability Buffer at 3.5% for the big banks and said the group sat well above minimum capital requirements. That won’t make any bank invincible, but it does suggest Canada’s system carries a cushion if trade friction spills into slower growth, tighter credit, or higher defaults.

Earnings support

Zooming into the most recent earnings detail, RBC’s fourth quarter showed why diversification matters. It delivered record quarterly results, with diluted EPS of $3.76 and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.85. Strength showed up across businesses, including wealth management and capital markets, which often stay active when volatility rises, and clients rebalance portfolios.

Credit quality is still the swing factor for 2026. In the last fiscal 2025 quarter, RBC beat profit expectations partly because provisions for credit losses came in at $881 million versus estimates around $1.07 billion, though provisions can move fast if the economy weakens. Trade shocks can squeeze exporters, raise input costs, and spook hiring plans. If unemployment rises, provisions usually follow, and that can cap near-term upside for bank stocks.

The near-term catalyst is simple. It reports first-quarter 2026 results on Feb. 26, 2026, and investors will listen for changes in provisions, margins, and any client pullback tied to tariff uncertainty.

Bottom line

The valuation helps the “built for chaos” case, as investors are not paying a wild premium for stability. Recent market data shows it trailing at 16.5 times earnings, and a dividend yield of around 2.8%. In fact, this is what that dividend alone could bring in with $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$231.2530$6.56$196.80Quarterly$6,937.50

It could be a buy if you want a core Canadian holding that can earn through volatility and pay you to wait. It could be a pass if you want a quick win, because big banks move like cruise ships, not speedboats. The risk is a sharper slowdown that pushes provisions higher and cools lending. The upside is that market churn can keep fees and trading activity humming, and this bank tends to show up when that happens.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Bank Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Bank Stocks in 2026

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks have had a big run, but some turbulence could be on the way.

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Bank Stocks

1 Unstoppable Canadian Bank Stock to Buy Right Here, Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

With improving earnings momentum, solid capital strength, and diversified revenue streams, TD Bank is showing why it remains a long-term…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

Outlook for TD Stock in 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TD Bank stock's 69% rally sets up momentum for 2026 gains. Semi-annual dividends, AI efficiency, expanding margins, and $7B buybacks…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The average TFSA balance at age 30 is well below the potential limit but is also an opportunity to build…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s dividend pioneer is the ideal anchor stock for a TFSA investor with a buy-and-hold strategy.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Bank Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 40% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian stock is down sharply from its recent highs, but its growing earnings, resilient business model, and rising dividends…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Bank Stocks

Why Canada’s “Boring” Industries Are Outperforming Tech

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) outperformed U.S. tech last year.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Just 1 Click: Busy Investors Can Easily Bet on the Big Canadian Banks

| Joey Frenette

The BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) is the gold standard ETF for the Big Six bank stocks.

Read more »