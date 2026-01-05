3 Unbelievable Buying Opportunities Investors Should Jump on Right Now

Member Login
Let’s dive into three of the best growth stocks Canada has to offer and why these gems may be unbelievable opportunities to buy as we kick off 2026.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shopify, Constellation Software, and Kinaxis are highlighted as promising Canadian tech stocks, with Shopify's attractive valuation and e-commerce growth potential making it a top long-term investment pick.
  • Constellation Software's potential reversal rally and Kinaxis's AI-driven supply chain solutions position them as compelling opportunities for significant growth in 2026.

We’re now in a brand new year, with 2026 poised to bring plenty of upside for investors looking at loading up their portfolios for what could be another incredible year. With three consecutive years of double-digit returns now in the books, equity investing has proven to be the compounding vehicle many long-term investors have hoped for.

The question of course heading into 2026 is whether or not this party can continue. I’m of the view that finding truly undervalued opportunities has certainly become more difficult. That said, it’s not impossible to see impressive upside in certain key names, particularly ones that have growth potential driven by key macro trends we’re seeing play out now.

Here are three top TSX trading opportunities I think investors should be honing in on right now.

Shopify

As far as Canadian tech stocks are concerned, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains a top pick of mine for those seeking meaningful long-term returns.

The company’s stock chart shown above is impressive, as investors have clearly jumped on Shopify’s revenue and earnings growth this past quarter as a key fundamental driver of long-term upside. For those who believe that e-commerce sales are likely to continue growing at 2–3 times the rate of traditional bricks-and-mortar retail, owning the company that provides the infrastructure for such companies to operate is a move that makes sense.

And with a valuation that’s now the most attractive it has been in some time (even after this recent rise), Shopify remains a top growth stock I’m bullish on for 2026. I think new all-time highs are in order.

Constellation Software

Another top Canadian tech stock I’ve continued to pound the table on is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Now, the company’s stock chart above is certainly disappointing for investors who were hoping for a solid 2025. Slower deal growth, alongside other factors including margin compression and slowing growth, have impacted this name. Others have pointed out that Constellation’s forward prospects could be constrained, if AI spending slows.

However, what’s most interesting about this move is that other AI and software-related stocks have rebounded since declining mid last year. I think a reversal rally could be in order for a growth stock that’s now attractively valued relative to its historical norms.

Kinaxis

For investors looking for more of a pure-play AI stock on the TSX, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) remains my top pick right now.

The company’s core supply chain management software suite has seen increasing interest of late, in part due to some potentially lucrative AI integrations the company has put forward.

I think 2026 could be the year KXS stock breaks out of the rather tight range it has been trading in over the past five years. I think this is a stock that could move meaningfully past $225 per share, if we see increased optimism around the AI trade, and companies that are gaining meaningful sales growth and efficiencies from these implementations.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

