This 7% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

A dividend giant can act like an ultimate retirement ally. It turns investing into something you can actually feel. You don’t need to time a sale to enjoy it: the cash shows up, you reinvest it, or you use it for real life, like groceries or shinny fees (just me?).

Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that income compounds without tax drag, which matters more than people think. One great payer cannot replace diversification, but it can anchor a plan and keep you invested when markets get dramatic. Let’s look at how with one major retirement ally.

SRU.UN

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) owns Canadian shopping centres and mixed-use real estate, earning its money from rent. The portfolio leans toward value-focused retail, and it often includes big anchors that pull steady traffic. SmartCentres also uses its land bank to add new income streams, including residential projects and self-storage. The retail REIT controls a footprint with hundreds of sites and millions of square feet, so one weak plaza rarely defines the whole story.

On performance, SRU.UN behaves like an income name, not a thrill ride. Units in the last year have swung roughly from the low-$20s to the high-$20s. That range can still sting, but it looks tame beside many growth stocks. More importantly, the monthly distribution keeps working in the background, and it can turn sideways years into productive years for patient investors.

Into earnings

Recent earnings give the clearest snapshot. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, SmartCentres reported in-place and committed occupancy of 98.6% and same-property net operating income (NOI) growth of 4.6% excluding anchors. It also delivered rent growth of 8.4% on renewals excluding anchors. Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.59 per unit, down from $0.71 a year earlier, and management linked much of the drop to a credit provision tied mainly to one retail tenant. The key point is that leasing momentum stayed strong and occupancy stayed high, which supports future cash flow.

Yet valuation also matters for a retirement ally, as you want income and a margin of safety. SmartCentres declared a monthly distribution of $0.15417 per unit, or $1.85 annualized. With units near $25, that implies a yield around 7% at writing. The third-quarter disclosure also showed an adjusted FFO payout ratio of about 102%, so coverage looks tight right now. Units trade below book value and the price-to-FFO around the mid-teens.

Does it fit?

SRU.UN can be an ultimate retirement ally as it checks the boring boxes that actually matter. It pays monthly, which matches monthly bills. It owns real assets in Canadian communities and collects rent from tenants that sell everyday essentials. The dividend stock also keeps a growth lever through development and self-storage, which can lift cash flow over time without relying on a hot condo market. When you reinvest those monthly distributions in a TFSA, compounding can feel almost automatic. That rhythm can support discipline when headlines get noisy.

Yet investors still need to respect the risks. Interest rates can pressure REIT prices and raise financing costs, and a payout ratio near 100% leaves less room for sloppy execution. SmartCentres also needs tenants to keep paying, and occasional credit issues will pop up. Investors should also expect stretches when the unit price goes nowhere while the distribution does the work. If you can accept that, SRU.UN offers a clear trade: a high, monthly payout and strong property fundamentals in exchange for rate sensitivity.

Bottom line

Overall, the mix explains why SRU.UN can fit a TFSA built for retirement income. The dividend stock offers monthly cash you can use or reinvest, plus operating metrics that suggest real tenant demand. Even now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SRU.UN $25.70 272 $1.85 $503.20 Monthly $6,990.40

In short, it won’t feel exciting, but that helps. If you want a calm core holding that aims to pay you every month, this dividend stock deserves a spot on your radar today.