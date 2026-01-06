Member Login
Home » Investing » A Monthly Income ETF I Like More Than GICs

A Monthly Income ETF I Like More Than GICs

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF (TSX:XGB) is a great monthly income ETF for steadiness in the new year.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With GIC rates sliding toward the low-3% range after a strong year for stocks, long-term investors should weigh the opportunity cost of staying overly conservative while still keeping some “safe” allocation for inevitable market corrections.
  • For a middle ground beyond GICs, the iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF (TSX:XGB) offers a ~3.1% yield with relatively lower credit risk than corporate-heavy bond funds, and could benefit if interest rates keep falling.

Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) are fantastic to own in the safe part of your portfolio, but rates have come down significantly of late. Indeed, every time it comes time to renew (or not), it feels like rates have fallen by some amount of basis points further. For many cautious investors, the low rates might be an incentive to get back into the stock market.

With the TSX Index gaining close to 30% last year, it’s been a far smarter idea to stick with stocks than to play it safe. Of course, nobody knows what the TSX Index will do in 2026. Certainly, a hot 2025 could be followed by an ice-cold 2026, one that might just entail a negative return — something that isn’t possible with a GIC.

If you’ve got an extremely long-term time horizon, the call of the equity markets is hard to ignore, especially in an environment where you’d be lucky to score a rate well north of 3% with a bank.

Of course, there are special GIC rates out there, and while a 3.0-3.5% term might make sense, especially if you’ve already got more than your fair share of equity exposure, I think that younger investors might wish to consider the full extent of the opportunity costs of playing it too safe in this lower-rate environment.

Beyond GICs: Taking on more risk for more reward?

Undoubtedly, the stakes seem higher when GICs are yielding far less than 4% while the equity markets continue running hot. And while the TSX Index still looks like a fantastic place to invest, those 10% corrections (or worse) are going to happen.

As such, it’s important to know what one stands to lose on the way down when the tides do finally turn and the risks of losing money if one’s more inclined to panic when the going gets a whole lot tougher. Even when most feel good about markets after a strong 2025 of returns, it’s important to remember that corrections tend to happen close to every year on average.

And odds are you’re going to face one, perhaps at a time you wouldn’t expect, over a slate of concerns that might not yet even be on your radar! Playing it safe with a portion of your portfolio (whether it’s cash or GICs) is wise, even if you won’t get the best return in the world. If you take on no risk, you should expect rewards to be quite muted. In any case, inflation has come down quite a bit, and as it continues trending lower, perhaps GIC rates aren’t all too bad when you consider “real returns,” or returns adjusted for inflation.

At this juncture, such real returns might be between 0% and 1% if inflation stays tame. However, given food and shelter inflation has been running a bit hotter, the bite of inflation might be worse than the headline figure (the CPI number). Either way, this piece will look at a risky, but bountiful, monthly income exchange-traded fund (ETF) I’d be willing to hold alongside GICs.

A stellar bond ETF worth buying

Consider shares of iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF (TSX:XGB), which is a 3.1%-yielding bond fund that looks intriguing if you’re looking for relative stability (versus stocks) but are willing to handle risks in being invested in the bond market. The XGB stands out as a safer bond fund than most other aggregate bond funds that have a good chunk of corporate bond exposure.

Though even government bond funds aren’t free from risk (they can get choppy at times), I must say that the risk/reward is quite balanced and could help GIC-heavy investors do well, especially if rates continue to fall. If you foresee lower rates and want less credit risk than your average bond fund, the XGB ETF is tough to top. It’s cheap, lower in volatility, and could be a great middle ground for investors looking beyond GICs.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Start line on the highway
Stocks for Beginners

You Don’t Need a Ton of Money to Grow a Successful TFSA: Here Are 3 Ways to Get Started

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have a higher likelihood of delivering returns that outpace the broader market, making them top bets for…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

With Copper and Gold Surging, the Canadian Mining Stocks You Need to Know About

| Demetris Afxentiou

As the commodity rally in metals continues, some Canadian mining stocks are emerging as winners over others. Here are two…

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Strategy: Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks Forever

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock looks like a dividend bargain worth holding forever in a TFSA or RRSP.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

The “Sleep-Well” TFSA Portfolio for 2026: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple “sleep-better” TFSA core for January 2026 can start with a bank, a utility, and an energy blue chip,…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Investing

Invest in These Unstoppable Canadian Stocks for the Next 5 Years

| Robin Brown

Looking for unstoppable Canadian stocks to hold for the next five years (or more)? Aritzia and TerraVest might be just…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Discover strategies for managing stocks during retirement, especially in light of market uncertainties and downturns.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make January Feel Like Payday Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold Royalties’ 8% yield can make your TFSA feel like “payday season,” but that monthly cheque is tied to energy…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

Down 38%, This Magnificent Canadian Stock Could Be the Biggest Bargain on the TSX Today

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) was a tough hold in 2025, could the new year be a turning point.

Read more »