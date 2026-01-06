Last Chance for a Fresh Start: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Strong January 2026

Starting fresh in January is easier when you buy a few durable TSX “sleep-well” businesses and let time do the work.

January is the month when investing feels like a reset button. The holiday spending is done, routines return, and it’s easier to commit to a plan you can follow all year. For beginners, the best fresh start is usually not chasing the loudest story. It’s choosing a few durable businesses you can understand, buying them in reasonable sizes, and giving them years to work.

MRU

Metro (TSX:MRU) is the classic boring-is-beautiful TSX stock. It sells groceries and pharmacy essentials, so demand tends to hold up in good times and bad. That can make it a steady anchor while you’re still learning how to handle market swings. When it reports earnings, new investors should watch same-store sales, profit margins, and whether management is protecting profitability as food inflation, promotions, and wage costs shift.

Metro is rarely the cheapest TSX stock on the board, because investors tend to pay for predictability. That means the return profile is usually built on steady compounding rather than sudden fireworks. It also tends to keep leverage reasonable, and its broad store network helps it defend its share through price wars. Its dividend is typically modest, but the story is consistency and the chance of gradual dividend growth over time.

IFC

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) offers defence in a different way. It’s an insurer, so it collects premiums up front and pays claims later. When underwriting is disciplined, that spread can produce resilient earnings, even when the economy is soft. In its results, beginners should focus on the combined ratio, catastrophe losses in storm seasons, and whether pricing is keeping up with claims inflation in autos and property.

Intact can also adjust faster than many businesses. If risk rises, it can reprice policies, tighten terms, or shift its mix. That flexibility is why it can be a sleep well name even though bad weather and big events can cause ugly quarters. Investment income helps when bond yields are higher, but rate swings can still affect results. Valuation is worth respecting as insurers can look deceptively cheap after a rough year or pricey after a strong run. So, compare it to its own history and check that capital strength supports dividends and reinvestment.

TRI

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) adds a global, recurring-revenue engine without leaving the TSX. It sells subscription information and workflow tools to legal, tax, and corporate clients, which tends to create sticky relationships and repeat revenue. That stability can matter for beginners, as it reduces the pressure to time the market perfectly. It’s also been investing in artificial intelligence (AI) features inside its products, aiming to deepen customer value. It can benefit from buybacks and dividend growth, though the yield is modest.

The key earnings question is simple. That’s whether the recurring base holds up, and whether new product investments are translating into better pricing and retention. Thomson Reuters recently beat adjusted earnings expectations while reaffirming its full-year outlook and pointing to mid- to high single-digit organic growth targets. All this is the kind of steady execution that can support long-term compounding.

Bottom line

Put together, Metro, Intact, and Thomson Reuters can be a strong beginner trio as each one makes money in different essential ways, including everyday consumer necessities, risk pricing, and recurring professional subscriptions — all while collecting income through dividends. Here are the dividends you would receive if you invest $7,000 invested in each.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MRU $98.31 71 $1.48 $105.08 Quarterly $6,980.01 TRI $175.87 39 $3.30 $128.70 Quarterly $6,868.93 IFC $287.42 24 $5.32 $127.68 Quarterly $6,898.08

None of these TSX stocks is risk-free, and all of them can fall in a broad selloff. But if your January goal is a fresh start that stays simple, these kinds of durable Canadian businesses can help you build confidence while your portfolio quietly grows for decades.