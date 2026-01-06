Member Login
Home » Investing » Last Chance for a Fresh Start: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Strong January 2026

Last Chance for a Fresh Start: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Strong January 2026

Starting fresh in January is easier when you buy a few durable TSX “sleep-well” businesses and let time do the work.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • For beginners, the best reset is owning simple, durable companies you can hold for years instead of chasing headlines.
  • Metro offers defensive grocery and pharmacy demand, while Intact provides insurer resilience if pricing and the combined ratio stay disciplined.
  • Thomson Reuters adds sticky subscription revenue and steady compounding, with AI upgrades supporting growth even though the dividend yield is modest.

January is the month when investing feels like a reset button. The holiday spending is done, routines return, and it’s easier to commit to a plan you can follow all year. For beginners, the best fresh start is usually not chasing the loudest story. It’s choosing a few durable businesses you can understand, buying them in reasonable sizes, and giving them years to work.

MRU

Metro (TSX:MRU) is the classic boring-is-beautiful TSX stock. It sells groceries and pharmacy essentials, so demand tends to hold up in good times and bad. That can make it a steady anchor while you’re still learning how to handle market swings. When it reports earnings, new investors should watch same-store sales, profit margins, and whether management is protecting profitability as food inflation, promotions, and wage costs shift.

Metro is rarely the cheapest TSX stock on the board, because investors tend to pay for predictability. That means the return profile is usually built on steady compounding rather than sudden fireworks. It also tends to keep leverage reasonable, and its broad store network helps it defend its share through price wars. Its dividend is typically modest, but the story is consistency and the chance of gradual dividend growth over time.

IFC

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) offers defence in a different way. It’s an insurer, so it collects premiums up front and pays claims later. When underwriting is disciplined, that spread can produce resilient earnings, even when the economy is soft. In its results, beginners should focus on the combined ratio, catastrophe losses in storm seasons, and whether pricing is keeping up with claims inflation in autos and property.

Intact can also adjust faster than many businesses. If risk rises, it can reprice policies, tighten terms, or shift its mix. That flexibility is why it can be a sleep well name even though bad weather and big events can cause ugly quarters. Investment income helps when bond yields are higher, but rate swings can still affect results. Valuation is worth respecting as insurers can look deceptively cheap after a rough year or pricey after a strong run. So, compare it to its own history and check that capital strength supports dividends and reinvestment.

TRI

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) adds a global, recurring-revenue engine without leaving the TSX. It sells subscription information and workflow tools to legal, tax, and corporate clients, which tends to create sticky relationships and repeat revenue. That stability can matter for beginners, as it reduces the pressure to time the market perfectly. It’s also been investing in artificial intelligence (AI) features inside its products, aiming to deepen customer value. It can benefit from buybacks and dividend growth, though the yield is modest.

The key earnings question is simple. That’s whether the recurring base holds up, and whether new product investments are translating into better pricing and retention. Thomson Reuters recently beat adjusted earnings expectations while reaffirming its full-year outlook and pointing to mid- to high single-digit organic growth targets. All this is the kind of steady execution that can support long-term compounding.

Bottom line

Put together, Metro, Intact, and Thomson Reuters can be a strong beginner trio as each one makes money in different essential ways, including everyday consumer necessities, risk pricing, and recurring professional subscriptions — all while collecting income through dividends. Here are the dividends you would receive if you invest $7,000 invested in each.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MRU$98.3171$1.48$105.08Quarterly$6,980.01
TRI$175.8739$3.30$128.70Quarterly$6,868.93
IFC$287.4224$5.32$127.68Quarterly$6,898.08

None of these TSX stocks is risk-free, and all of them can fall in a broad selloff. But if your January goal is a fresh start that stays simple, these kinds of durable Canadian businesses can help you build confidence while your portfolio quietly grows for decades.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Overthink It: The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach to Start 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With $21,000 to start a TFSA in 2026, a simple four-holding mix can balance Canadian income with global diversification.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Strategy: Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks Forever

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock looks like a dividend bargain worth holding forever in a TFSA or RRSP.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

The “Sleep-Well” TFSA Portfolio for 2026: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple “sleep-better” TFSA core for January 2026 can start with a bank, a utility, and an energy blue chip,…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Discover strategies for managing stocks during retirement, especially in light of market uncertainties and downturns.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make January Feel Like Payday Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold Royalties’ 8% yield can make your TFSA feel like “payday season,” but that monthly cheque is tied to energy…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $20K Into Decades of Reliable Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have a proven record of dividend payments and the financial strength to sustain and grow their payouts.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Here’s a TFSA Setup That Can Pay You Every Month in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $14,000 TFSA split between two high-income names can create a steady cash “drip,” but the real sleep-well factor is…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

SmartCentres’ 7% monthly payout could anchor a TFSA, but only if you’re comfortable with tight payout coverage.

Read more »