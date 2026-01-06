The January Effect Is Real: 5 Canadian Stocks That Could Pop First

The January effect can reward patient buyers of “temporarily hated” TSX stocks if the businesses are still sound and the December selling was more emotional than fundamental.

January can feel like the market’s reset button. The idea behind the January effect is that December selling, often tied to tax-loss harvesting and portfolio clean-ups, can temporarily push down certain stocks. When that selling pressure fades in early January, some of those same names bounce. It’s not guaranteed, and it’s not a substitute for doing your homework. But it’s a useful lens for beginners.

Look for beaten-up Canadian stocks where the business is still intact, and the balance sheet is not stretched. This is where January optimism can matter most. So, let’s look at a few options.

GSY

goeasy (TSX: GSY) fits this lens as a higher-volatility business in a sector people love to hate at the wrong moment. As a consumer lender, it gets judged on credit losses, funding costs, and the health of the average borrower. If headlines in the fall made investors nervous about delinquencies or a slowing economy, the Canadian stock can become a December sale.

A January bounce is more plausible if the Canadian stock keeps showing steady originations, controlled net charge-offs, and disciplined underwriting. The risk is that a real credit downturn can overwhelm everything, so this is only a beginner buy if you can handle volatility and watch the credit trends with clear eyes.

WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a classic January effect candidate as energy names swing with commodity prices and investor mood. If oil softens late in the year, tax-loss selling can pile on, especially for investors who had gains elsewhere and want an offset. If the Bank of Canada signals multiple rate cuts, the market can rotate back toward cyclicals and cash-generating producers.

For a beginner, the practical question is whether Whitecap is generating free cash flow at reasonable oil prices. Then, it returns it through dividends and buybacks, rather than simply hoping for a crude rally.

PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) has a natural-gas personality and attracts investors who want income and can live with volatility. That matters in December, as high-yield names can get sold for emotional reasons even when cash flow has not collapsed.

In January, the same yield can look appealing again as investors restart contributions and rebuild income plans. Peyto can reward patience if it keeps costs tight, hedging sensible, and production steady. Those levers matter when gas prices swing.

MG

Magna International (TSX:MG) shows the January effect in a different way. Auto suppliers can be punished when investors worry about global growth, tariffs, or slowing vehicle production. That can trigger December selling. A rebound can happen when outlooks stabilize, production forecasts stop deteriorating, or investors decide the pessimism went too far.

For beginners, the appeal is that Magna touches many platforms and has long customer relationships. Yet the caution is that margins can compress quickly when volumes fall, or costs rise.

OTEX

Open Text (TSX:OTEX) is more of a sentiment and patience story. Mature software can drift after earnings, after acquisitions, or simply because the market prefers faster growers. That “dead money” vibe can trigger December selling.

A January bump can happen if guidance firms up, margins improve, or investors rotate back to profitable tech with real cash flow. The caution is that perception can take time to change, so you need the patience to hold through a dull patch.

Bottom line

If you want to use the January effect wisely, don’t treat it like a calendar trade. Treat it like a checklist. Ask what broke, what didn’t, and what could plausibly improve in the next two quarters. Then size your position so you can hold through noise and still sleep at night. Even now, here’s what all five of these could bring in through dividends alone from $7,000 equal investments.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT PEY $21.82 320 $1.32 $422.40 Monthly $6,982.40 MG $76.28 91 $2.72 $247.52 Quarterly $6,941.48 GSY $132.15 52 $5.84 $303.68 Quarterly $6,871.80 WCP $11.13 629 $0.73 $459.17 Quarterly $7,000.77 OTEX $44.36 157 $1.49 $233.93 Quarterly $6,964.52

Yet if the only bullish argument is that it might pop in January, you’re guessing. If the business case holds and the price is temporarily hated, January can be a surprisingly good time to start building a long-term portfolio.