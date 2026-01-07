Member Login
Home » Investing » These Dividend Stocks Are Built to Keep Paying and Paying

These Dividend Stocks Are Built to Keep Paying and Paying

These Canadian companies have durable operations, strong cash flows, and management teams that prioritize returning capital to investors.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investing in high-quality Canadian dividend stocks provides a reliable way to generate consistent income for years.
  • These TSX stocks have been rewarding shareholders with consistent dividend payments for decades.
  • These Canadian dividend stocks are well-positioned to maintain, and even increase, their dividends in the years ahead.

The TSX has several high-quality stocks, but a select group just keeps paying and paying dividends. These companies have been rewarding shareholders with consistent dividend payments for decades. Moreover, these Canadian companies have durable operations, strong cash flows, and management teams that prioritize returning capital to investors.

That said, even the most reliable dividend stock doesn’t guarantee a dividend payment. Economic downturns, industry disruptions, or unexpected shifts in a company’s fundamentals can all put pressure on payouts. That is why a well-constructed dividend portfolio should not rely on any single stock. Instead, investors should diversify across companies with resilient business models, solid earnings power, and payout ratios that leave room for reinvestment and long-term stability.

In this context, here are the top TSX stocks with a strong likelihood of maintaining their dividend payments for decades to come.

Dividend stock #1: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Canada’s top bank stocks are some of the most reliable dividend payers in the market. Many of the country’s largest financial institutions have been distributing dividends for well over a century, making them attractive investments for passive income.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is one such dependable stock in the banking space that just keeps distributing dividends decade after decade. The bank has paid dividends for 169 consecutive years, reflecting the durability of its business model across economic cycles. Moreover, TD has raised its dividend at a CAGR of 8% since 2016.

The financial services giant’s dividend payouts are supported by its diversified revenue base and growing earnings. Its ability to expand its loans and deposits, a strong balance sheet, and operating efficiency continue to support profitability. Moreover, strategic acquisitions broaden the bank’s market presence and contribute incremental earnings over time.

With management targeting a payout ratio in the 40% to 50% range, TD’s payouts appear sustainable in the long term.

Dividend stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the top dividend stocks that has been paying dividends year after year.  The utility company focuses on power transmission and distribution, and generates stable revenues from essential services. Moreover, its rate-regulated operating structure and predictable cash flows largely shield it from economic downturns, supporting steady dividend payments and growth.

Thanks to its defensive business model, rate-regulated asset base, and highly predictable cash flows, Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Moreover, Fortis appears well-positioned to continue growing its dividend in the years ahead.

A key catalyst for its future payouts is the company’s $28.8 billion capital plan, which focuses on modernizing and expanding its regulated infrastructure. These investments are expected to increase Fortis’s regulated rate base. Management expects the company’s rate base to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7%. As the rate base expands, earnings will rise steadily, creating a solid foundation for ongoing dividend growth. Management has guided for annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% through 2030.

Fortis is also likely to benefit from growing electricity demand, particularly from energy-intensive users such as data centres. As demand rises, Fortis’s earnings and dividends should benefit, making the stock attractive for investors seeking income and stability.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

DIY Investors: How to Build a Stable Income Portfolio Starting With $50,000

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock might be tempting for dividend investors, but there are risks to know about.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

New Year, New Income: How to Aim for $300 a Month in Tax-Free Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $300/month TFSA dividend goal starts with building a base and can be a practical “income foundation” if cash-flow coverage…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Last Chance for a Fresh Start: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Strong January 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting fresh in January is easier when you buy a few durable TSX “sleep-well” businesses and let time do the…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Overthink It: The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach to Start 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With $21,000 to start a TFSA in 2026, a simple four-holding mix can balance Canadian income with global diversification.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Strategy: Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks Forever

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock looks like a dividend bargain worth holding forever in a TFSA or RRSP.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

The “Sleep-Well” TFSA Portfolio for 2026: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple “sleep-better” TFSA core for January 2026 can start with a bank, a utility, and an energy blue chip,…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Discover strategies for managing stocks during retirement, especially in light of market uncertainties and downturns.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make January Feel Like Payday Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold Royalties’ 8% yield can make your TFSA feel like “payday season,” but that monthly cheque is tied to energy…

Read more »