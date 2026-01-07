Member Login
Home » Investing » Want Set-and-Forget Income? This 4% Yield TSX Stock Could Deliver in 2026

Want Set-and-Forget Income? This 4% Yield TSX Stock Could Deliver in 2026

Emera looks like a “sleep-well” TFSA utility because its regulated growth plan supports a solid dividend, even after a big run.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Emera’s regulated utility model can deliver steadier earnings and dividends than most stocks.
  • The dividend is about 4% and looks sustainable, backed by a roughly 60% payout ratio.
  • Shares rallied hard, so returns may depend on long-term execution and interest-rate moves.

If you want a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) that lets you sleep well, a boring dividend stock can be a gift. Utilities are boring in the best way. People keep the lights on through recessions, job changes, and the random chaos of life. That can translate into steadier revenue and a dividend that doesn’t rely on perfect economic conditions. Emera (TSX:EMA) is often pitched in that lane, but the real question is whether it still looks like a smart set-and-forget buy heading into 2026.

EMA

Emera is a regulated utility owner with operations and investments across North America, and its growth story leans heavily on Florida. For beginners, regulated is the keyword. It generally means earnings are tied to approved spending and allowed returns, not to commodity swings. In exchange, it needs constant investment, and that means debt and interest rates always matter. Think of it as a toll road model for electricity and gas.

On performance, the dividend stock reminded everyone why utilities can surprise. As of writing, shares are up about 34% over the last year. The 52-week range runs roughly from $47 to $67, so it is not hiding in the cheap seats right now. That’s fine, but it changes your mindset. You’re buying into a recovering story, not scooping up a bargain after a bad headline.

Into earnings

Income is the reason most beginners care. Emera’s annual dividend is about $2.91 per share, or a bit above a 4% yield at recent prices. The payout ratio is around 60% at writing, which suggests the dividend is sized to be sustainable rather than stretched. The dividend stock has also tended to be less jumpy than the broader market, which is exactly what you want from a core TFSA holding meant to steady your nerves.

The latest quarter helps explain the renewed confidence. In its third quarter 2025 results, Emera reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 and reported EPS of $0.76. Adjusted net income was $263 million versus $236 million a year earlier, with stronger results at Tampa Electric partly offset by softer performance at Nova Scotia Power and New Mexico Gas Company, plus higher corporate costs. That’s utility progress in plain language: steady operating improvement, not a dramatic one-off win.

Looking ahead

More important than the quarter is the roadmap management paired with it. Emera laid out a $20 billion capital and funding plan for 2026 to 2030 and extended its 7% to 8% rate base growth outlook through 2030, with nearly 80% of planned investment aimed at Florida. It also highlighted the completion of the Peoples Gas rate case process, which provides regulatory clarity through 2028. For beginners, this is the thesis in one sentence: spend a lot, get approved returns, and grow earnings in a measured, visible way.

Valuation keeps the story grounded. After a strong year, Emera trades around 20 times forward earnings, so priced like a stable compounder, not a distressed bargain. Debt levels are meaningful, which is normal for utilities. Yet it’s also why rate swings can still move the dividend stock around.

Bottom line

If you buy it for 2026, buy it for the combination of dividend income and regulated growth, and accept that the best outcome comes from holding through the boring middle and add over time. Right now, here’s what $7,000 in this dividend stock can earn even now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EMA$66.90104$2.91$302.64Quarterly$6,957.60

The main things that would change the story are higher-for-longer rates, regulatory surprises, or execution hiccups on the big capital plan. So, keep an eye out as you continue to consider investing.

More on Dividend Stocks

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

The Market’s Overlooking 2 Incredible Dividend Bargain Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) stock and another dividend bargain are cheap.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

1 Simple TFSA Move Canadians Forget Every January (and it Costs Them)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting your TFSA early in January can add months of compounding and dividends you can’t get back.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

DIY Investors: How to Build a Stable Income Portfolio Starting With $50,000

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock might be tempting for dividend investors, but there are risks to know about.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Are Built to Keep Paying and Paying

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have durable operations, strong cash flows, and management teams that prioritize returning capital to investors.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

New Year, New Income: How to Aim for $300 a Month in Tax-Free Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $300/month TFSA dividend goal starts with building a base and can be a practical “income foundation” if cash-flow coverage…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Last Chance for a Fresh Start: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Strong January 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting fresh in January is easier when you buy a few durable TSX “sleep-well” businesses and let time do the…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Overthink It: The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach to Start 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With $21,000 to start a TFSA in 2026, a simple four-holding mix can balance Canadian income with global diversification.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Strategy: Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks Forever

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock looks like a dividend bargain worth holding forever in a TFSA or RRSP.

Read more »