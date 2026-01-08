2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

Growth stocks like Blackberry and Well Health Technologies are looking forward to leveraging strong opportunities in their respective industries.

The TSX is trading near all-time record highs. It’s up an incredible 60% in the last three years and 28% in the last year alone. As market valuations rise, it’s getting more difficult to find stocks that are attractively priced. But, as they say, there are always stocks worth buying in every market, like the two growth stocks that I’ll discuss in this article, Blackberry Ltd. (TSX:BB) and Well Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL).

Despite the many economic and market risks out there, these growth stocks are well-positioned to skyrocket as we head into 2026.

Blackberry

Blackberry provides governments and enterprises with intelligent software and services to power the many corners of the world. From mission-critical communications to the software-enabled automobile, Blackberry has its hands in transformative, lucrative markets.

Its QNX division is the company’s highest growth segment with the most opportunities. Blackberry’s systems are connecting cars as well as introducing machine-to-machine connectivity to medical devices, industrial applications, and robotics.

In the latest quarter, Blackberry’s results surpassed expectations. Revenue in its QNX segment grew 15%, with an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 32%. This is a far cry from the days when the company was operating at a loss, and it is a sign that things are looking up.

Blackberry is reporting its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results this Thursday. The company is expecting revenue to come in between $132 and $140 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $20 to $28 million. The company is guiding toward earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 to $0.04. This compares to $0.01 in the same quarter last year.

Finally, analyst expectations are calling for Blackberry to report EPS of $0.04. Blackberry’s stock has been pretty much flat in the last year. But if the company continues to beat expectations on the earnings front, the stock should perform quite well. Revenue trends and backlog are also important variables to follow – the company’s backlog had been running ahead of plan last quarter. Blackberry stock is trading at 42 times this year’s expected earnings.

Well Health Technologies

As the biggest Canadian digital healthcare company, Well Health Technologies has been enjoying a rapid rise in the last few years. This has come at a time when the healthcare market has been craving change – better outcomes, better efficiencies, and a better connection to the benefits of the digital world.

Well Health has provided these improvements to the healthcare system. And judging by its rapid rise, we can see that they have been sorely needed and greatly appreciated. In Well Health’s third quarter, revenue increased 56% to $365 million and adjusted EPS came in at $0.06, compared to a loss of $0.33 in the same period in 2024. And free cash flow came in at $31.2 million.

So, we can see that Well Health’s profitability is rising. Looking ahead, the company will continue to improve its business by focusing its operations. The U.S. operations will be spun off and the focus will be on the Canadian business. This is the business that has the highest return on invested capital for Well Health.

Well Health stock, however, has not shown as much enthusiasm as the growth numbers and plans suggest it should. In my view, as Well Health divests of its non-core US operations, investors are likely to feel better about the stock.

The bottom line

The two growth stocks discussed in this article are both benefiting from strong long-term trends. Both are well-positioned in their respective industries, and both are likely to do well in the long term.