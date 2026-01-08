Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees, Take Note: A January 2026 Portfolio Built to Top Up CPP and OAS

Retirees, Take Note: A January 2026 Portfolio Built to Top Up CPP and OAS

A January TFSA top-up can make CPP and OAS feel less tight by adding a flexible, tax-free income stream you control.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Contributing early in January gives your TFSA more time to compound and pay dividends all year.
  • TFSA withdrawals don’t raise taxable income, which can help avoid OAS clawbacks.
  • Intact and George Weston are low-yield, steady compounders that can support long-term TFSA growth.

January is when a lot of retirees do a quiet money reset. The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) land in your account, the bills keep coming, and it becomes obvious that government benefits are meant to be a base, not the whole house. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) top-up at the start of the year can turn that base into something sturdier. It lets you add a second stream of cash that you can control, and it can make monthly budgeting feel calmer. But, where to start?

Getting started

January is a timing advantage. When you contribute early, your TFSA has the whole year to earn dividends and growth. That matters even if you’re investing in boring stocks, as boring plus time is powerful. It also helps with planning. You can decide what gap you want to cover each month, then build toward it instead of reacting later when expenses pile up. The TFSA is flexible, which is why it works well as a top-up tool. If you want extra cash each month, remember that income targets take capital, so start small and scale.

The tax angle matters too. CPP is based on your working years and the age you start it, so the amount varies a lot from one person to the next. OAS can also be reduced at higher income levels, and that often catches people off guard after a strong investing year or a property sale. TFSA withdrawals are not taxable, so topping up from a TFSA can help you spend what you need without pushing your taxable income higher than you planned.

IFC

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) can fit into a top-up CPP and OAS plan even though it’s not a classic high-yield stock. Insurance is a business that tends to keep collecting premiums through most economic backdrops. That steadiness matters when your portfolio is supporting real life. Intact is also the kind of dividend stock that focuses on underwriting discipline and pricing, which can help it handle inflation and higher claims costs better than investors expect.

For new investors, the key is to understand the role. Intact’s dividend is real, but not designed to be a big paycheque today. Recent dividend data shows a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share, with the yield around the 1.9% range. That means Intact helps more through long-term compounding and dividend growth than through immediate income. In a TFSA, that is still useful, as growth stays tax-free.

WN

George Weston (TSX:WN) is a different flavour of stability. It’s best known as a holding company with major exposure to essential retail through Loblaw, plus other investments that make it feel defensive. People still buy groceries and prescriptions when the economy is weak. That can make cash flows steadier than many cyclical stocks, and it can reduce the stress of relying on your portfolio for spending while you wait for CPP and OAS payments to do their part.

The trade-off is that George Weston is not a high-yield name either. Recent figures put its dividend yield around 1.3%, so it won’t single-handedly cover a large monthly gap. Where it can help is by anchoring a TFSA with a business mix that may grow over time. Pairing a low-yield compounder with a few higher-yield holdings elsewhere can balance cash flow and resilience.

Bottom line

If you’re building a January game plan, think in terms of jobs. CPP and OAS are the baseline. The TFSA is the flexible top-up. Intact can be the steady grower that supports the plan over decades. George Weston can be the defensive anchor that keeps your TFSA from feeling like a roller coaster. And even with lower yields, they add up. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in through each dividend stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
IFC$286.5524$5.32$127.68Quarterly$6,877.20
WN$93.9274$1.19$88.06Quarterly$6,950.08

Neither one is meant to do all the heavy lifting alone, but together they can make your retirement income picture feel more comfortable and more in your control. A simple rule helps: build one bucket for today’s income and one bucket for tomorrow’s growth, then rebalance once a year.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Paycheque Plan: How $10,000 Can Start Paying You in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA “paycheque” plan can work best when one strong dividend stock is treated as a piece of a diversified…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA’s Hidden Fine Print When It Comes to U.S. Investments

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

There's a 15% foreign withholding tax levied on U.S.-based dividends.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock Finally a Buy in 2026?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

BCE has stabilized, but I think a broad infrastructure focused ETF is a better bet.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Start 2026 Strong: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Built for Steady Cash Flow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can make a beginner’s 2026 plan feel real by mixing income today with businesses that can grow over…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield Canadian companies are well-positioned to maintain consistent dividend payments across varying economic conditions.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

Below Average? How a 70-Year-Old Can Change Their RRSP Income Plan in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

January is the perfect time to sanity-check your RRSP at 70, because the “typical” balance is closer to the median…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

If You’re Nervous About 2026, Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks and Relax

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A “relaxing” 2026 trio can come from simple, real-economy businesses where demand is easy to understand and execution drives results.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

Want Set-and-Forget Income? This 4% Yield TSX Stock Could Deliver in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera looks like a “sleep-well” TFSA utility because its regulated growth plan supports a solid dividend, even after a big…

Read more »