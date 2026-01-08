Retirees, Take Note: A January 2026 Portfolio Built to Top Up CPP and OAS

January is when a lot of retirees do a quiet money reset. The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) land in your account, the bills keep coming, and it becomes obvious that government benefits are meant to be a base, not the whole house. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) top-up at the start of the year can turn that base into something sturdier. It lets you add a second stream of cash that you can control, and it can make monthly budgeting feel calmer. But, where to start?

Getting started

January is a timing advantage. When you contribute early, your TFSA has the whole year to earn dividends and growth. That matters even if you’re investing in boring stocks, as boring plus time is powerful. It also helps with planning. You can decide what gap you want to cover each month, then build toward it instead of reacting later when expenses pile up. The TFSA is flexible, which is why it works well as a top-up tool. If you want extra cash each month, remember that income targets take capital, so start small and scale.

The tax angle matters too. CPP is based on your working years and the age you start it, so the amount varies a lot from one person to the next. OAS can also be reduced at higher income levels, and that often catches people off guard after a strong investing year or a property sale. TFSA withdrawals are not taxable, so topping up from a TFSA can help you spend what you need without pushing your taxable income higher than you planned.

IFC

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) can fit into a top-up CPP and OAS plan even though it’s not a classic high-yield stock. Insurance is a business that tends to keep collecting premiums through most economic backdrops. That steadiness matters when your portfolio is supporting real life. Intact is also the kind of dividend stock that focuses on underwriting discipline and pricing, which can help it handle inflation and higher claims costs better than investors expect.

For new investors, the key is to understand the role. Intact’s dividend is real, but not designed to be a big paycheque today. Recent dividend data shows a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share, with the yield around the 1.9% range. That means Intact helps more through long-term compounding and dividend growth than through immediate income. In a TFSA, that is still useful, as growth stays tax-free.

WN

George Weston (TSX:WN) is a different flavour of stability. It’s best known as a holding company with major exposure to essential retail through Loblaw, plus other investments that make it feel defensive. People still buy groceries and prescriptions when the economy is weak. That can make cash flows steadier than many cyclical stocks, and it can reduce the stress of relying on your portfolio for spending while you wait for CPP and OAS payments to do their part.

The trade-off is that George Weston is not a high-yield name either. Recent figures put its dividend yield around 1.3%, so it won’t single-handedly cover a large monthly gap. Where it can help is by anchoring a TFSA with a business mix that may grow over time. Pairing a low-yield compounder with a few higher-yield holdings elsewhere can balance cash flow and resilience.

Bottom line

If you’re building a January game plan, think in terms of jobs. CPP and OAS are the baseline. The TFSA is the flexible top-up. Intact can be the steady grower that supports the plan over decades. George Weston can be the defensive anchor that keeps your TFSA from feeling like a roller coaster. And even with lower yields, they add up. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in through each dividend stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT IFC $286.55 24 $5.32 $127.68 Quarterly $6,877.20 WN $93.92 74 $1.19 $88.06 Quarterly $6,950.08

Neither one is meant to do all the heavy lifting alone, but together they can make your retirement income picture feel more comfortable and more in your control. A simple rule helps: build one bucket for today’s income and one bucket for tomorrow’s growth, then rebalance once a year.