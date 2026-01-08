Member Login
The TFSA Paycheque Plan: How $10,000 Can Start Paying You in 2026

A TFSA “paycheque” plan can work best when one strong dividend stock is treated as a piece of a diversified cash-flow puzzle.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Dividends aren’t guaranteed, so build a TFSA paycheque plan with multiple holdings and a cash cushion.
  • Québecor can fit because telecom cash flow is improving, but the stock can still be volatile.
  • Q3 2025 showed stronger EBITDA, rising free cash flow, and falling debt, supporting the dividend.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) paycheque plan is a simple goal. You want investments that send cash on a steady schedule, so retirement feels less like guesswork. January is a natural time to start, as a new year makes people crave order. The catch is that dividends are not wages. Companies can cut them, and prices can swing even if the cash keeps coming. A smart TFSA paycheque plan spreads risk across a few holdings, keeps an emergency cushion outside the TFSA, and treats dividends as a bonus you can spend or reinvest, without confusing it for guaranteed income. It keeps taxes from stealing compounding over decades. So, let’s look at one superb option.

QBR

Québecor (TSX:QBR.B) can play a role, but it’s not a sleepy substitute for a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC). It’s a telecom-led business with a media arm, so you’re buying a mix of recurring subscription revenue and more cyclical advertising. The dividend stock also has momentum. Over the past 52 weeks, it was up roughly 65% and traded from about $30 to $53, which is a reminder that even a dividend payer can be volatile.

That performance matters for beginners because it can trigger two bad habits: chasing a chart and assuming the past year repeats. The better takeaway is that Québecor can get re-rated quickly when the market starts to trust the operating plan. Management has been pointing to customer growth and product penetration as the base of the story. When those trends look steady, investors are more willing to pay up for the cash flow.

Still, you want to bridge the excitement with a sober risk check. Telecom is competitive, and pricing pressure can show up fast. Québecor also carries meaningful debt, which makes interest rates and refinancing costs part of the narrative. And while telecom is the core engine, the media side can drag on sentiment when ad markets soften. If you buy QBR.B, you should be comfortable owning a business with more moving parts than a pure-play telecom.

Into earnings

Earnings are where the story gets real. In the third quarter of 2025, Québecor reported revenue of about $1.41 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of about $628 million, up 5.7% year over year. Net income attributable to shareholders was about $236 million, or roughly $1.03 per share. As a paycheque plan depends on durable cash generation, not just a nice headline yield, those numbers matter.

Cash flow was also a bright spot. Québecor said free cash flow tied to operating activities rose about 18.7% from a year earlier. Management also said it reduced consolidated net debt by more than $300 million in the quarter and by roughly $700 million over the last year, bringing net leverage to about 3.03 times. For a dividend investor, that debt trend is important, as it helps make the dividend feel less fragile in a choppy rate backdrop.

Under the hood, telecom is doing the heavy lifting. Management described higher telecom adjusted EBITDA and growth in mobile service revenue, supported by customer additions. It also highlighted continued network expansion work in Québec and Freedom Mobile coverage growth in parts of Ontario. This supports the long game of adding and retaining subscribers. Media results can be more cyclical, so it is best viewed as a sidecar rather than the main reason to own the stock.

Bottom line

So, can Québecor help you build a TFSA paycheque in 2026 and beyond? Yes, but as a piece of the puzzle, not the whole plan. The dividend is about $0.35 per share each quarter, or about $1.40 annually, and the yield has been around 2.7% at writing. Here’s what that $10,000 could start bringing in right away.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
QBR.B$51.36194$1.40$271.60Quarterly$9,963.84

The beginner-friendly approach is to own QBR.B for improving cash flow and debt reduction, then pair it with a broad exchange-traded fund or another dividend stock, and stay patient through normal price swings.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

