A Top Canadian Stock to Buy With $1,000 in 2026

The new year has arrived, but if you haven’t yet contributed another $7,000 to your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings) or thought about names to buy to ring in 2026 the right way, don’t hesitate, as the market waters certainly have the potential to get much choppier through the year. Undoubtedly, with increased volatility comes more opportunity for stock pickers willing to put new money to work on their favourite fallen stocks.

While the TSX Index might still be quite cheap, especially relative to the S&P 500 and other markets around the world, it certainly feels like it’s time to be a stock picker, given the rough start for the Canadian energy sector and the increased choppiness in the spot price of gold and silver, which might pave the way for more wobbliness in the miners. Combined with uncertainties about the financials in the equation, it certainly feels like another big return year for the TSX Index will be a bit of a long shot.

Just because 2026 might not be as good as 2025 for the TSX Index (and even the S&P 500) does not mean it’s time to wait for a pullback, correction, a bear market, or perhaps something far worse (a bubble bursting in the tech sector?). It’s never easy to time the market, and for new investors, it’s probably not worth doing, even though it’s so tempting to wait for a trough before putting excess cash to work in stocks.

So, whether you’ve got $7,000 in TFSA cash or $1,000 in a non-registered account, it’s time to think about names that might be worth buying. The following stock, I think, could prove a value gem, especially as its growth drivers kick into high gear.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a great consumer staple stock that’s going for a muted valuation at 19.6 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), especially when you consider the drivers that could refuel earnings growth in the next two to three years. Undoubtedly, the stock is a multi-year trough and one that’s proven difficult to climb out of. Still, I view the $69 billion convenience retailer as a relative bargain, especially for growth investors who want relative value on the TSX Index. In the latest quarter, Couche-Tard posted solid results, with ready-made food and alcohol jolting the top line.

Moving ahead, I’d look for the firm to double down on food and leverage tech to remove friction and drive customer engagement. Even amid consumer-facing pressures, Couche-Tard has proven a steady ship in recent quarters, thanks in part to the value it provides and, perhaps more importantly, the convenience factor.

As Guy Fieri-branded meals and its like roll out, it’ll be interesting to see how much more foot traffic the firm can draw, even as the economy becomes a bit more challenged. My guess is that tasty new food options, especially celeb-endorsed ones, could help the convenience retail and gas station chain clash with quick-serve restaurants. For now, such meal deals are showing early signs of success, which bodes well for the firm as it aims to power same-store sales. Perhaps 2026 could be the year to double down on such ready-made meals.

Indeed, if the food is good, cheap, and, of course, fast, I think there’s an opportunity to take sales growth to the next level in 2026. Add the optionality of another acquisition into the equation, and ATD stock looks like one of the most attractive growth plays to consider scooping up while shares are still well off their highs.