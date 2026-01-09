Canadian Investors: Should You Buy Canadian Natural Resources Stock While Under $45?

Is the Venezuela scare a threat or an opportunity? Here is why Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock looks like a screaming buy while under $45.

If you’re bullish on the long-term prospects for Canadian oil or simply looking to anchor your portfolio with a blue-chip energy sector heavyweight, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock remains one of the premier choices to buy on the TSX. You don’t need to overthink this one.

Canadian Natural Resources stock has pulled back by 6% during the first trading week of 2026 to offer a “fat pitch” for value hunters. While the stock has dipped below the $45 mark, its volatility presents another opportunity for cheaper energy sector exposure right now.

CNQ stock is a “sleep-well-at-night” investment. It’s profitable, well-managed, has a low-decline asset base, and it’s a cash flow positive, low-cost oil giant with a fortress balance sheet. Even better, it offers a growing dividend stream that currently yields a juicy 5.4% annually.

But before you hit the “buy” button, let’s address the elephant in the room: the headlines out of Venezuela.

The Venezuela factor: Why CNQ stock is insulated

The geopolitical landscape shifted dramatically on January 3, 2026, with the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces. The market’s knee-jerk reaction has been fear: fear that Venezuelan heavy crude, which is chemically similar to Canada’s oil sands product, will flood the U.S. market and displace Canadian barrels.

While this is a valid discussion point, here are the two key details the bears are missing: Canadian Natural Resources is not just a heavy oil company, and Venezuela is only a speculative risk.

Secondly, while the headlines focus on heavy crude competition, CNQ’s 2026 production guidance reveals a massive competitive advantage: diversification. The company’s targeted production mix for 2026 is balanced, with only 25% of output coming from heavy crude oil. The vast majority of its production comes from high-value synthetic crude oil (SCO), light crude, NGLs (49%), and natural gas (26%).

Even if a “new” Venezuela manages to ramp up heavy oil exports, a process that will likely take years and billions in capital, CNQ’s exposure is limited. Three-quarters of its production is targeting different buyers and price benchmarks, insulating your dividend from this specific geopolitical shock.

Secondly, Venezuela is likely a speculative risk element rather than an immediate threat to Canadian Natural’s 2026 cash flows. The country’s oil infrastructure has been deteriorating for years. Even with a regime change, ramping production to levels that would threaten Canadian market share will take massive capital and time, well beyond the current U.S. administration’s term ending in 2028.

Furthermore, big oil majors remain skeptical about rushing back into the “new oil field” given Venezuela’s history of nationalizing assets.

For now, the Venezuela narrative is just that — a narrative. It shouldn’t scare you out of a high-quality Canadian asset.

Growth on the horizon: 2026 and beyond

Looking past the headlines, Canadian Natural Resources is executing flawlessly on the ground.

Oil prices have softened, with the WTI index down roughly 21% over the past year, and volume growth is the key to maintaining revenue and cash flow stability. CNQ is delivering well on this front. The company is targeting annual production growth of roughly 3% in 2026, aiming for a range between 1,590,000 and 1,650,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) this year.

This growth is supported by a disciplined $6.3 billion capital budget for the year. Crucially, the company has bolstered its portfolio through strategic acquisitions in late 2025, consolidating its position in the oil sands (including the Albian mines) and optimizing its operations to lower per-barrel costs, ensuring it remains profitable even if oil prices stay lower for longer.

Is CNQ stock a buy under $45?

CNQ stock is an absolute buy.

The stock’s recent pullback to the $43 range offers a good entry point for a blue-chip of this calibre. At this price, CNQ is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 13.8, aligning it with the industry average but offering superior revenue, earnings, cash flow, and dividend quality.

You are buying a diversified energy major that’s growing production and has just raised its dividend for the 26th consecutive year.

The market could be discounting CNQ stock because of a “heavy oil scare” in South America. But with only 25% exposure to heavy crude and a fortress balance sheet, Canadian Natural Resources stock is ready to weather the storm and pay you handsomely.