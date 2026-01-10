Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 9% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

This 9% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

Telus stock has rallied more than 6% as the company highlights its plans to reduce debt and further align with shareholders.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Telus offers a compelling 9.03% dividend yield despite halting dividend growth due to debt challenges, with management projecting minimum 10% annual free cash flow growth through digital operations, partnerships, and strategic divestitures.
  • • Strong insider confidence is evident through $6.2 million in management share purchases and CEO Doug Entwhistle taking his entire salary in company stock, while Telus Health monetization efforts could accelerate debt reduction and improve financial flexibility within one year.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Telus

In today’s low-interest-rate environment, it’s increasingly difficult to find yield. The Bank of Canada’s prime interest rate of 2.25% means that the average bond investment is yielding a minimal amount. This is where the right dividend stocks can be of great help.

Telus (TSX:T) is one of Canada’s major telecom companies. Telus stock is currently yielding a very generous 9.03%, as the company has faced some real challenges in recent years. Is this yield worth the risk? Why is this dividend stock my top pick?

Let’s explore.

What happened?

Telus has had its share of troubles in recent years — most notably, the company’s heavy debt load as well as increased competition in the wireless services market. The result: the company can no longer afford its dividend-growth plan. The interest expense has almost doubled in the last five years, and Telus’s payout ratio has been increasingly stretched. Something had to give.

So, as you know, Telus made the move to halt its dividend-growth program. This hit Telus stock hard, and it’s down almost 19% from its 2025 highs. The good news is that its current dividend was maintained. And Telus stock is providing its shareholders with a very generous yield.

The question that we investors have to ask ourselves is whether this dividend yield is too risky. Well, the company provided a very bullish three-year cash flow target — free cash flow growth at a minimum compound annual growth rate of 10%. This will be driven by Telus Digital’s strong cash flow generation, the Terrion partnership, and some key divestitures.

Also, recent events have further increased my confidence in this dividend stock as a top pick — namely, increased insider buying and Telus’s move toward the monetization of Telus Health.

Telus stock insider buying

It’s usually thought of as a very good sign when insiders buy up their own stock. And rightly so. During the months of November and December 2025, Telus’s senior management, including CEO Doug Entwhistle, bought 357,090 shares in the open market. This equates to more than $6.2 million worth of shares. Also, in order to further align the company’s CEO with shareholders, Mr. Entwhistle has agreed to take his entire salary in the form of Telus shares and plans to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

In addition to this, the company bought back 2.3 million shares at an average price of $17.39. These purchases are part of Telus’s $500 million worth of common shares that it is entitled to buy back in its share-repurchase program.

Telus Health monetization

As part of Telus’s plan to reduce its debt load, the company has hired advisors, TD Securities and Jeffries to consider different options for monetizing Telus Health. This would provide Telus with funds that would accelerate its deleveraging and provide the company with a healthier balance sheet and increased financial flexibility — all good things that further strengthen my confidence in Telus as my top pick.

Telus has demonstrated the value of Telus Health in recent quarters. In its most recent quarter (Q3/26), Telus Health posted an 18% increase in its revenue and a 24% increase in its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

This growth is surely not going unnoticed. As Telus looks for a partner, it seems highly likely to be successful. Management has suggested a one-year timeline at the latest. This will ultimately go a long way in strengthening Telus’s financial strength and investor sentiment toward the stock.

The bottom line

While Telus is clearly in damage control mode, the fact is that this company has a lot going for it. As discussed in this article, Telus is pursuing different paths with the end goal of reducing leverage while supporting future growth.

In my view, this high-yield dividend stock is a top pick. It’s a very compelling opportunity for investors to capture a generous yield, which will translate into strong immediate income.

More on Dividend Stocks

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs. Telus: Which TSX Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, Telus and BCE are two TSX telecom stocks that offer you a tasty dividend…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the New Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the 2026 TFSA limit at $7,000, a simple “set-and-reinvest” plan using cash-generating dividend staples like ENB, FTS, and PPL…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Want $252 in Super-Safe Monthly Dividends? Invest $41,500 in These 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Discover how to achieve a high yield with trusted stocks providing regular payments. Invest smartly for a steady income today.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Andrew Button

If you hold Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock in a TFSA, you might earn enough dividends to cover part of your…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 7% Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA can feel like payday with a monthly payer like SmartCentres, but the real “winner” test is cash flow…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have consistently grown their dividends, and will likely maintain the dividend growth streak.

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect January TFSA Stock With a 6.8% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high-yield monthly payer can make a January TFSA reset feel automatic, but only if the cash flow truly supports…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Boost Your Income Investing Payouts in 2026

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two Canadian stocks with consistent dividend growth are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Read more »