Member Login
Home » Investing » CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution for 2026, and Why January Is the Best Time to Use it

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution for 2026, and Why January Is the Best Time to Use it

January 2026 gives you fresh TFSA room, and Brookfield can be a straightforward “core compounder” idea if you’re willing to hold through volatility.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • 2026 adds $7,000 of TFSA room, total room depends on age, residency, withdrawals, and unused carry-forward.
  • Check your exact room first, then automate contributions so you avoid over-contributions and impulse trading.
  • Brookfield isn’t a high-yield play, but it can compound long-term via real assets and asset-management fees.

For 2026, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) dollar limit adds another $7,000 of new room as of January 1. If you’ve been eligible every single year since TFSAs began in 2009, your cumulative TFSA room by 2026 would add up to $109,000. That said, your personal total can be lower or higher. This depends on when you turned 18, whether you were a Canadian resident in each year, how much unused room you carried forward, and what you’ve withdrawn. In any case, January can be the best time, mainly as it’s a clean reset point. New room appears, old unused room is still there, and you can set a simple habit for the full year before life gets busy again.

Before you start

Before you buy the first meme stock you can find, there are some items to consider. If you want to actually use that new room well, the first step isn’t picking a stock. It’s making sure you don’t accidentally overcontribute. A lot of people mix up deposits, withdrawals, and re-contributions and end up creating a problem they didn’t need. In January, a smart move is to check your room, decide what portion you can contribute right away versus monthly, and then set an automatic transfer schedule.

Next, decide what the TFSA is for. If it’s long-term wealth, you want investments that can grow and compound, and you want to avoid turning the TFSA into a trading account. If it’s income, you still want quality first, because a high yield can be a trap when the payout isn’t supported by cash flow. Either way, January is a good moment to simplify. Pick a plan you can stick with when markets wobble, and make sure you’re not forcing yourself into something you’ll panic-sell later.

The other January advantage is behavioural. People are naturally more willing to start fresh, so you can lock in a routine that quietly does the heavy lifting. A practical way to use TFSA room is to contribute early, then keep a small buffer of future room for opportunities later in the year. That stops you from feeling like you “missed your chance” if a strong company dips in March or October.

Consider BN

Now to Brookfield (TSX:BN). In plain language, this is a Canadian-led global owner and operator of real assets and businesses, plus a large asset-management engine that earns fees for managing money. That mix is why BN can feel hard to value for new investors. It isn’t a simple bank or a simple utility. Results can swing with markets, interest rates, and asset values, but the long-term goal is steady compounding through cash-generating businesses and investments that tend to last a long time.

Recent earnings show a few things new investors should pay attention to. In its third-quarter (Q3) 2025 interim report, BN reported net income attributable to shareholders of $219 million for the quarter, and net income per share of $0.08. It also shows the company completed a three-for-two stock split in October 2025. That doesn’t change the value of your holdings by itself, but does signal management’s confidence and makes the per-share price more accessible psychologically for some investors.

On income, BN is not a yield play, but it does have a shareholder payout that has been rising. For a TFSA investor, the kind of steady growth matters more than a flashy yield, as the real win inside a TFSA is letting both the price growth and the distributions compound without tax friction.

Bottom line

If you’re thinking about a January 2026 TFSA contribution, think about easing rates. If the Bank of Canada signals more cuts, markets often get more comfortable with long-duration assets and higher-growth cash flows. That can be a friendlier backdrop for companies tied to large-scale investing, infrastructure, and capital deployment. The pushback is that BN is still exposed to credit conditions and market sentiment. So, the cleanest way to think about it for a new investor is BN as a solid core compounder if you want one Canadian name with global reach. Plus, investors must be willing to hold through volatility.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect January TFSA Stock With a 6.8% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high-yield monthly payer can make a January TFSA reset feel automatic, but only if the cash flow truly supports…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Retirement

Retirement Planning: How to Generate $3,000 in Monthly Income

| Robin Brown

Are you planning for retirement but don't have a cushy pension? Here's how you could earn an extra $3,000 per…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

Below Average? How a 70-Year-Old Can Change Their RRSP Income Plan in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

January is the perfect time to sanity-check your RRSP at 70, because the “typical” balance is closer to the median…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $500 TFSA start can still buy three proven Canadian dividend payers, and the habit of reinvesting can do the…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stocks for Beginners

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend investors may be overlooking TD’s boring strength, and that slump could be today’s best entry point.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock for $120 a Month in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Buy 2,000 shares of Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) stock to earn $120 in monthly passive income from its 8.2% yield

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Retirement

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 35 in Canada

| Kay Ng

It's much easier to grow wealth in the TFSA by saving and investing regularly than doing so in lump sums.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Retirement

Reality Check: 3 Stocks Retirees Can Count On in Uncertain Times

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent performances, reliable returns, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »