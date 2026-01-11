Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

This Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

This stock could easily be the best investment of the decade with its combination of high yield, high growth potential, and discounted valuation.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • goeasy (TSX:GSY) offers a unique investment opportunity with its combination of high risk and exceptional long-term growth, trading at a significant discount and backed by impressive returns historically.
  • The company, operating in non-prime lending, provides both a scalable growth engine and consistent dividend growth, potentially delivering over 20% annualized returns for patient, high-risk-tolerant investors.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than goeasy

What ultimately drives long-term investment returns? It comes down to two powerful forces: income along the way and capital appreciation over time. 

The most compelling investments combine both — offering a growing stream of income today and the potential for outsized gains as the business expands and its valuation normalizes.

One top Canadian stock fits that description remarkably well. While it’s not without risk, its long-term track record, current valuation, and shareholder-friendly policies suggest it could genuinely be one of the best investments of the decade.

A high-risk business with exceptional long-term results

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is not a stock for the faint of heart. Its share price can be volatile, and it often experiences sharp drawdowns during periods of economic uncertainty or downturns. 

However, history shows that investors who buy during these sell-offs — when sentiment is weak, but fundamentals remain intact — have been rewarded handsomely.

After a roughly 36% decline from its 52-week high, goeasy now trades at about a 28% discount to its long-term average valuation. That discount is meaningful, especially considering what the company has delivered over the last decade. 

Despite recent weakness, goeasy has been a 9.5-bagger over the past 10 years, turning a $10,000 investment into approximately $95,470. That equates to an impressive compound annual growth rate of around 25%.

Those are not the results of a lucky cycle. They reflect a business model that has consistently grown through different economic environments.

A scalable growth engine built for non-prime lending

goeasy operates in the non-prime lending market, serving Canadians who are unable to borrow from traditional banks. While that may sound risky — and it is — the company has built a diversified and increasingly sophisticated platform to manage that risk.

Its growth strategy spans multiple lending products, including secured auto loans, home equity loans, personal loans, and leasing. It also benefits from an omnichannel distribution model, combining physical locations, digital platforms, and a merchant network. Importantly, management continues to shift toward higher-margin secured lending while investing heavily in data analytics and underwriting technology to improve credit quality.

Because of its business model, goeasy carries a non-investment-grade S&P credit rating of BB-, which causes some investors to avoid the stock entirely. That skepticism, however, is precisely what creates opportunity. When bought at a meaningful discount and held patiently, the stock has historically delivered exceptional recoveries.

A rare combination of growth and income

One of goeasy’s most underappreciated strengths is its dividend growth. The company has increased its dividend for roughly 11 consecutive years and boasts a staggering 10-year dividend-growth rate of 30.7%. Over the past decade, it delivered double-digit dividend increases in every year but one — an extraordinary level of consistency.

At today’s depressed price of around $134 per share, the stock offers a dividend yield near 4.4%, which is unusually high for a company expected to grow at a double-digit pace for the long haul. With a trailing-12-month payout ratio of just 36%, the dividend appears well protected and positioned for future growth.

For investors with a high risk tolerance and a long-term horizon, goeasy could meaningfully enhance portfolio returns. If the company continues growing at a double-digit rate, annualized returns north of 20% over the next five years are not out of the question.

Investor takeaway

goeasy is volatile, misunderstood, and undeniably risky — but that’s exactly why the opportunity exists. Trading well below its historical valuation, supported by strong growth fundamentals and a rapidly rising dividend, it has the potential to be one of the most rewarding Canadian investments of the decade for patient, long-term investors.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Touching All-Time Highs? These ETFs Could Be a Good Alternative

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

If you're worried about buying the top, consider low-volatility or value ETFs instead.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Your First Canadian Stocks: How New Investors Can Start Strong in January

| Kay Ng

New investors can start investing in solid dividend stocks to help fund and grow their portfolios.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 37% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Since 2021, this Canadian dividend stock has raised its annual dividend by 121%. It is well-positioned to sustain and grow…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

The 10% Monthly Income ETF That Canadians Should Know About

| Joey Frenette

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) is a very interesting ETF for monthly income investors.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

BNS vs Enbridge: Better Stock for Retirees?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s assess BNS and Enbridge to determine a better buy for retirees.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in Any Market

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about a potential market correction? You can hold these three quality dividend stocks and sleep easy at…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

This 9% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus stock has rallied more than 6% as the company highlights its plans to reduce debt and further align with…

Read more »

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs. Telus: Which TSX Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, Telus and BCE are two TSX telecom stocks that offer you a tasty dividend…

Read more »