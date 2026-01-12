Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy in January

2 Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy in January

Canadian AI stocks such as Docebo and Kinaxis offer significant upside potential to shareholders in January 2026.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
visualization of a digital brain

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), a Canadian AI-powered supply chain software provider, delivered strong Q3 results, including record bookings and significant SaaS revenue growth, making it an attractive buy at 23% below its all-time highs.
  • The company is expanding its AI capabilities and customer base, projecting robust free cash flow growth, with analysts suggesting the stock could surge 80% over the next two years if valued at 25 times forward FCF.
  • Docebo (TSX:DCBO), down 74% from all-time highs, is gaining momentum with a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin and growing government contracts, offering potential 64% stock appreciation over the next three years if valued at 16 times forward earnings.

While the artificial intelligence narrative is driven by big-tech companies south of the border, several TSX tech stocks are gaining traction in this disruptive segment.

In this article, I have identified two top Canadian AI stocks you can buy right now.

Is this TSX tech stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of almost $5 billion, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) provides cloud-based AI-powered supply chain orchestration software called RapidResponse.

The platform offers end-to-end solutions, including inventory optimization, demand planning, production scheduling, and supply chain visibility, serving aerospace, automotive, consumer products, high-tech, industrial, life sciences, logistics, and retail industries globally.

Kinaxis stock has returned 245% to shareholders in the last decade. However, it also trades 23% below all-time highs, which allows you to buy the dip.

Kinaxis delivered exceptional third-quarter results, demonstrating the company’s growing momentum in the supply chain software market. The Canadian firm posted record bookings that doubled year-over-year levels, marking its second-best quarter ever for new business after a strong fourth quarter in 2024.

Kinaxis bagged multiple deals with large enterprises in the third quarter (Q3), including Renault, Repsol, and Seiko Epson. These wins underscore Kinaxis’s competitive strength against established rivals and new market entrants.

The company emphasized there was a balanced split between new customer wins and expansion deals, with existing customers contributing half of the gross annual recurring revenue (ARR) additions.

Its SaaS (software-as-a-service) revenue rose 17% to US$92 million, while total sales rose 11% to US$134.6 million. Kinaxis reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of US$33.9 million, indicating a margin or 25%.

This combination of growth and profitability allowed management to raise guidance for the second straight quarter, now targeting full-year SaaS revenue growth of 15% to 17%.

Kinaxis is widening its AI moat and diversifying its revenue stream, as its Maestro AI agents were available to enterprises in Q3. Early results show a significant impact: one pharmaceutical company reported a 10-fold productivity improvement, and a major electronics manufacturer cut 30 hours from monthly reporting processes.

The AI capabilities are proving attractive to on-premise customers, prompting several to transition to cloud deployments to access these new features.

Kinaxis stated its ARR has crossed US$400 million, and it expects to exit 2026 with an EBITDA margin of 25%. With 14,000 potential customers remaining in target markets and expanding AI capabilities driving customer interest, the company appears well positioned for continued growth.

Analysts tracking the TSX tech stock forecast free cash flow (FCF) to expand from US$95 million in 2024 to US$260 million in 2029. If KXS stock is priced at 25 times forward FCF, which is not too expensive, it should surge close to 80% over the next two years.

Is this Canadian AI stock undervalued?

Down 74% from all-time highs, Docebo (TSX:DCBO) has underperformed the broader markets over the past four years. In Q3, Docebo increased its ARR by 14% year over year to US$242.5 million.

Notably, it hit a major milestone by achieving 20% adjusted EBITDA margin ahead of schedule. This profitability breakthrough came alongside strong execution across multiple business segments.

Docebo’s federal government push is already paying dividends. Just months after obtaining FedRAMP authorization in May, it secured two federal customers, including an expansion with the Department of Energy and a new deal with the Air Force Cyber Academy through partner Deloitte.

The quarter saw continued partnership challenges as the Dayforce relationship wound down faster than anticipated, now representing just 6.2% of ARR. The Amazon Web Services Skills Builder contract also continues its planned exit by year-end. However, Docebo demonstrated resilience by expanding its relationship with Amazon with a new five-year contract covering healthcare division use cases.

Management maintained confidence in the business fundamentals with growing enterprise customer counts and improving retention metrics, setting up momentum into 2026.

Analysts tracking DCBO forecast adjusted earnings to grow from US$1.27 per share in 2024 to US$2.87 per share in 2029. If the tech stock is priced at 16 times forward earnings, which is similar to the current multiple, it should surge 64% over the next three years.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Docebo, and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

1 Soaring Stock I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a soaring stock with real momentum? Shopify’s growth, profitability, and AI expansion make it a compelling buy right…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Top Canadian Stocks for Big Tax-Free Capital Gains

| Robin Brown

The real magic of a TFSA happens when quality growth stocks can grow and multiply.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

2 Laggards With High Upside Potential on the TSX Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth opportunities and discounted valuation, these two underperforming TSX stocks can deliver superior returns.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

Boost the Average TFSA at 50 in Canada With 3 Market Moves This January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A January TFSA reset at 50 works best when you automate contributions and stick with investments that compound for years.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Growth stocks like Blackberry and Well Health Technologies are looking forward to leveraging strong opportunities in their respective industries.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Tech Stocks

The January Reset: 2 Beaten-Down TSX Stocks That Could Stage a Comeback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A January TFSA reset can work best with “comeback” stocks that still have real cash engines, not just hype.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 38% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Constellation Software is a TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders over the next 12 months.

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Tech Stocks

Tech’s January Bounce: 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Lead a 2026 Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A January tech bounce can happen fast when fresh money and improving mood push investors back into overlooked Canadian names.

Read more »