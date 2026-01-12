These top TSX stocks are backed by solid fundamentals with potential to deliver significant capital gains in the long term.

These Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Stocks are among the top investments for building long-term wealth, largely because they can deliver significant returns. The current backdrop further strengthens the case for equities. Momentum in the Canadian stock market will likely be sustained due to low interest rates and resilient consumer spending.

Against this backdrop, these are my top TSX stocks to buy right now. These companies have solid fundamentals and the potential to outperform the broader equity market.

Top TSX stock #1: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is one of my top TSX stocks to buy right now. The stock has given a massive return, rising 588% in three years. The momentum in 5N Plus stock has sustained in 2026, with the stock rising over 13% year-to-date, reflecting strong demand for its products, which include advanced semiconductors and high-performance materials.

The company’s products have applications in fast-growing sectors such as space satellites, renewable energy systems, and healthcare. As these end markets continue to grow at a solid pace, demand for 5N Plus’s products should follow a steady upward path, driving its financials and share price.

Its specialty semiconductors business will continue to see strong demand from terrestrial renewable energy and space-based solar power end markets. Further, its recently expanded supply agreement will likely boost volumes in the coming years. Also, 5N Plus will benefit from its solid pipeline of space power projects and a ramp-up in solar cell production. Moreover, the company is a top supplier of high-purity materials outside China, giving it a competitive advantage amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Overall, 5N Plus is well-positioned to deliver strong financial results in the coming years, which could give its share price a significant boost.

Top TSX stock #2: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another top TSX stock to buy right now. The Canadian fashion retailer has consistently outperformed the broader market in terms of returns. Its solid financials, led by strong demand for its products, ability to refresh its product line, and loyal customer base continue to push its share price higher.

Over the past five years, Aritzia stock has surged more than 417%, and its growth runway remains intact. The company is expanding rapidly across both physical and digital channels. Over the last year, Aritzia increased its store footprint by about 25% in Canada and the U.S., while e-commerce has remained a key growth engine, with online revenue compounding at roughly 33% annually since fiscal 2020.

The opening of new boutiques, continued marketing investment, rising brand awareness, an upgraded international e-commerce platform, and the launch of its shopping app will likely support its growth.

While tariffs and the removal of the de minimis exemption pose short-term margin headwinds, management is actively mitigating these pressures through logistics optimization, tighter inventory management, and cost discipline. With scalable digital operations and an expanding U.S. presence, Aritzia appears well-positioned for sustained long-term growth.

Top TSX stock #3: Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a top TSX stock for long-term wealth creation. As the world seeks reliable, low-carbon power sources, nuclear energy is gaining prominence, and Cameco is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand.

Cameco is a leading uranium supplier with ownership interests in some of the world’s high-grade, low-cost uranium reserves. This cost advantage strengthens profitability across market cycles and positions Cameco as a key player in the global nuclear fuel supply chain. Further, its investment in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment has expanded Cameco’s footprint across the nuclear value chain.

Looking ahead, global decarbonization efforts and rising electricity demand, fueled in part by the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centres, are likely to drive Cameco’s financials and share price. Further, Cameco’s long-term supply contracts provide revenue visibility, while expansion initiatives and ongoing exploration support future production growth. In addition, Cameco’s integrated business model and dominant market position position it well to capitalize on the energy transition opportunities and strong demand.

Overall, Cameco has solid growth potential and could deliver outsized returns in the long term.