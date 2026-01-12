Member Login
Home » Investing » These Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

These Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

These top TSX stocks are backed by solid fundamentals with potential to deliver significant capital gains in the long term.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Stocks are an attractive long-term wealth-building investment, and low interest rates and resilient consumer spending are expected to push equities higher.
  • These TSX stocks have consistently outperformed the broader markets by a significant margin.
  • These top TSX stocks offer strong long-term growth potential and are likely to create significant wealth for their investors.

Stocks are among the top investments for building long-term wealth, largely because they can deliver significant returns. The current backdrop further strengthens the case for equities. Momentum in the Canadian stock market will likely be sustained due to low interest rates and resilient consumer spending.

Against this backdrop, these are my top TSX stocks to buy right now. These companies have solid fundamentals and the potential to outperform the broader equity market.

Top TSX stock #1: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is one of my top TSX stocks to buy right now. The stock has given a massive return, rising 588% in three years. The momentum in 5N Plus stock has sustained in 2026, with the stock rising over 13% year-to-date, reflecting strong demand for its products, which include advanced semiconductors and high-performance materials.

The company’s products have applications in fast-growing sectors such as space satellites, renewable energy systems, and healthcare. As these end markets continue to grow at a solid pace, demand for 5N Plus’s products should follow a steady upward path, driving its financials and share price.

Its specialty semiconductors business will continue to see strong demand from terrestrial renewable energy and space-based solar power end markets. Further, its recently expanded supply agreement will likely boost volumes in the coming years.  Also, 5N Plus will benefit from its solid pipeline of space power projects and a ramp-up in solar cell production. Moreover, the company is a top supplier of high-purity materials outside China, giving it a competitive advantage amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Overall, 5N Plus is well-positioned to deliver strong financial results in the coming years, which could give its share price a significant boost.

Top TSX stock #2: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another top TSX stock to buy right now. The Canadian fashion retailer has consistently outperformed the broader market in terms of returns. Its solid financials, led by strong demand for its products, ability to refresh its product line, and loyal customer base continue to push its share price higher.

Over the past five years, Aritzia stock has surged more than 417%, and its growth runway remains intact. The company is expanding rapidly across both physical and digital channels. Over the last year, Aritzia increased its store footprint by about 25% in Canada and the U.S., while e-commerce has remained a key growth engine, with online revenue compounding at roughly 33% annually since fiscal 2020.

The opening of new boutiques, continued marketing investment, rising brand awareness, an upgraded international e-commerce platform, and the launch of its shopping app will likely support its growth.

While tariffs and the removal of the de minimis exemption pose short-term margin headwinds, management is actively mitigating these pressures through logistics optimization, tighter inventory management, and cost discipline. With scalable digital operations and an expanding U.S. presence, Aritzia appears well-positioned for sustained long-term growth.

Top TSX stock #3: Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a top TSX stock for long-term wealth creation. As the world seeks reliable, low-carbon power sources, nuclear energy is gaining prominence, and Cameco is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand.

Cameco is a leading uranium supplier with ownership interests in some of the world’s high-grade, low-cost uranium reserves. This cost advantage strengthens profitability across market cycles and positions Cameco as a key player in the global nuclear fuel supply chain. Further, its investment in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment has expanded Cameco’s footprint across the nuclear value chain.

Looking ahead, global decarbonization efforts and rising electricity demand, fueled in part by the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centres, are likely to drive Cameco’s financials and share price. Further, Cameco’s long-term supply contracts provide revenue visibility, while expansion initiatives and ongoing exploration support future production growth. In addition, Cameco’s integrated business model and dominant market position position it well to capitalize on the energy transition opportunities and strong demand.

Overall, Cameco has solid growth potential and could deliver outsized returns in the long term.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help You Achieve Financial Freedom

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three quality dividend stocks can help you achieve financial freedom.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Investing

TFSA: 4 Growth Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With their compelling growth prospects, these four stocks make excellent additions to a long-term TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Safe Dividends With Just $20,000

| Kay Ng

Here's what to look for to earn safe dividends for passive income.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Buy Canadian With 1 TSX Stock Set to Boom in 2026 Global Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National could be a 2026 outperformer because it has a moat-like network, improving efficiency, and a valuation that isn’t…

Read more »

Bitcoin
Stocks for Beginners

Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2026

| Puja Tayal

Investing in 2026 requires a smart strategy. Learn how to diversify with TSX stocks amid global turmoil and uncertainty.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.9% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a steady dividend payment history, offers monthly distributions, and has a high and sustainable yield.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Canadian Natural Resources Stock in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

CNQ is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that has crushed broader market returns in the past 10 years. Is it…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

1 Soaring Stock I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a soaring stock with real momentum? Shopify’s growth, profitability, and AI expansion make it a compelling buy right…

Read more »