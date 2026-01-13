Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Stability

3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Stability

After a huge run up in 2025 and 2026, Canadian stocks could be due for a correction. Here are three defensive stocks to hold through any pullback.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The TSX surged about 50% over the past two years, so a correction in 2026 is possible—having defensive holdings can stabilize your portfolio.
  • Defensive picks: Waste Connections (resilient waste services), Loblaw (essential grocery/payoffs), and Fortis (regulated utility with a long dividend track record).
  • Looking for other top stocks for 2026. Check out these five expert stock picks now.

The Canadian stock market has been extremely exuberant over the past two years. The S&P/TSX Composite Index soared 30% in 2025 and 20% in 2025 for a +50% total gain in that time.

With such big returns, Canadian stocks could be due for a correction

While further good returns are possible in 2026, they are not likely to come without some volatility. Markets could be due for a decent correction at some point in 2026. It never hurts to own a few defensive stocks for this inevitable situation.

Defensive stocks can help stabilize your broader portfolio when the market dips or declines. They may not provide the highest returns in the long term. However, they can provide stable ballast when the market does fluctuate.

If you wanted a few of these stocks in your portfolio, three Canadian stocks worth owning are Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), and Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Waste Connections: Resilience from waste

With a market cap of $59 billion, Waste Connections is the third-largest waste provider in North America. Cities generate tons of waste (literally). Waste removal and disposal is as essential as power, gas, and water utilities.

Waste Connections focuses on secondary and niche markets where it has competitive advantages and pricing power. Landfills are incredibly hard to build/permit. Once it owns these assets, it can be entrenched in a market for decades.

It has grown revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 11% and 13%, respectively, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years.

Waste Connections stock only yields 0.85%. However, for 15 consecutive years, it has raised its dividend by a double-digit rate. For a resilient business, a growing dividend, and a recently attractive valuation, this is a good Canadian stock to own for defence today.

Loblaw: A top Canadian grocery stock

With a market cap of $73 billion, Loblaw Companies operates some of Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy outlets. Not many things are more essential than groceries and home necessities.

Loblaws offers groceries across the premium and value spectrum. Given a more challenging economy, it has put a growth focus on expanding its value franchises. With a very strong rewards program, consumers tend to be loyal and recurring.

Loblaw has economies of scale and strong pricing power given its size. This has enabled it to steadily grow margins in recent years. This Canadian stock yields 0.89% today. Its dividend has increased by an 8% CAGR over the past 10 years.

Fortis: The safest utility for dividends

When it comes to dividends, Fortis is the GOAT (greatest of all time) in Canada. It has raised its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years! This Canadian stock yields 3.5% today.

This is the stock to hold when the market fluctuates. It has a low beta, which means its returns are not highly correlated to the broader stock market.

This is because of its resilient, steady-as-it-goes business model. Fortis operates nine regulated utilities across North America. These utilities are mainly transmission and distribution assets.

The focus on regulated utilities may limit Fortis’s upside, but it also caps its downside. Despite that, it still has some decent growth prospects. Management believes its rate base could grow by as much as 7% per year for the coming five years. It foresees its dividend growing by a 4-6% annual rate in the years ahead. Its solid bet for defensive income and growth in the years to come.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Three monthly dividend stocks that provide consistent income, strong fundamentals, and long‑term potential for investors building passive cash flow.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into five of the top dividend stocks Canada has to offer, and why now may be an opportune…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: What to Know About the New CRA Limit for 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stashing your fresh $7,000 of 2026 TFSA room into a steady compounder like TD can turn new contribution room into…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Stocks for Beginners

3 Defensive Stocks That Could Thrive During Economic Uncertainty

| Demetris Afxentiou

Market volatility doesn’t disappear entirely. That’s why owning one or more defensive stocks is key.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some dividend-growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are two great picks that every investor…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help You Achieve Financial Freedom

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three quality dividend stocks can help you achieve financial freedom.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Safe Dividends With Just $20,000

| Kay Ng

Here's what to look for to earn safe dividends for passive income.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Buy Canadian With 1 TSX Stock Set to Boom in 2026 Global Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National could be a 2026 outperformer because it has a moat-like network, improving efficiency, and a valuation that isn’t…

Read more »