Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » TFSA: Invest $20,000 in These 4 Stocks and Get $1,100 in Passive Income

TFSA: Invest $20,000 in These 4 Stocks and Get $1,100 in Passive Income

Add these four TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed TFSA portfolio to generate significant and tax-free passive income.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Building a portfolio in a TFSA with high-quality TSX dividend stocks can generate tax-free passive income, potentially over $1,100 annually from a $20,000 investment.
  • Investing in REITs like Dream Industrial and Slate Grocery can provide monthly income, while Enbridge and TC Energy offer quarterly payouts from the energy sector.
  • Diversifying across these reliable dividend stocks mitigates risk and maximizes returns, with calculated investments yielding robust annual dividends.

Investing in dividend stocks can be an excellent way to generate returns from the stock market. Building up a portfolio of reliable dividend-paying stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help you enjoy those returns without incurring taxes.

The TSX boasts several high-quality TSX stocks that pay dividends to shareholders on a quarterly or monthly basis. Today, I will show you how a hypothetical $20,000 divided across two quarterly and two monthly dividend stocks can help you earn around $1,100 in tax-free passive income.

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Real estate stocks

If you want to generate monthly returns like a landlord, the real estate sector might be the best space to look. However, it doesn’t mean you must have a ton of cash to buy investment opportunities. Through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), you can generate monthly income like a landlord without the cash outlay or hassle of being one. REITs like Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN) are the kind of stocks that can be ideal for this purpose.

Dream Industrial REIT is a $3.7 billion market-cap owner and operator of a portfolio of well-located and diversified industrial properties in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the US. The industrial buildings and warehouses in its portfolio are crucial for businesses across various sectors, regardless of the state of the economy.

Slate Grocery REIT is a $919.1 million market-cap trust that primarily owns grocery-anchored commercial properties across the US. It has a strong tenant base, boasting names with strong credit. Well-located properties across shopping centres throughout the US put Slate Grocery REIT in a unique position to continue generating solid returns.

Both REITs boast high occupancy rates, reliable monthly revenues, and offer high-yielding returns to investors.

Pipeline stocks

Where REITs offer monthly distributions from the real estate sector for investors, Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) offer investors exposure to the energy industry. Specifically, these companies operate extensive pipeline networks that serve oil producers throughout North America. Offering quarterly payouts, these two TSX stocks can be excellent investments to consider for dividend income.

Enbridge boasts a $159.7 billion market cap and has one of the largest and most complex pipeline networks in North America. It transports roughly 20% of the crude oil produced and consumed in the region, making it vital to the economy. The company has also been foraying into renewable energy to set itself up for success in a greener energy industry down the line.

TC Energy is also a leading energy infrastructure company with a network that connects Canada, the US, and Mexico. It is responsible for transporting around 30% of the natural gas consumed across North America.

Both stocks have solid fundamentals and long-term outlooks. Offering high-yielding dividends on a quarterly schedule, ENB stock and TRP stock can be good investments to consider.

Foolish takeaway

Suppose you have $20,000 to invest right now. That amount of money divided across these four dividend stocks can deliver a little over $1,100 per year without lifting a finger or incurring taxes on them. When investing, it’s important to remember that you should diversify capital across multiple assets to mitigate capital risk. The table below shows how much you can earn in tax-free dividends with a hypothetical $20,000 split across these four stocks.

TickerRecent PriceNumber of SharesAnnual Dividend Per ShareFrequencyTotal Annual Dividend Payout
ENB$73.1268$3.88Quarterly$263.84
TRP$86.0958$3.51Quarterly$203.58
DIR.UN$12.61396$0.70Monthly$277.20
SGR.UN$15.21328$1.18Monthly$387.04
Total Annual Payout$1,131.66

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? This Dividend Stock Could Deliver $37 a Month in Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) generates considerable monthly passive income.

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks That Belong in Almost Every Portfolio

| Robin Brown

Discover why dividend stocks are essential for Canadian investors looking to offset market volatility and enhance returns.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Why Boring Utility Stocks Are Suddenly Looking Very Attractive

| Demetris Afxentiou

Utility stocks are often seen as boring and lacking growth, but shifting market conditions are making them surprisingly attractive for…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Sneha Nahata

A $10,000 investment in this TSX stock could generate approximately $520 per year in tax-free dividends at today’s payout rate.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

You Know These Canadian Businesses Better Than the Market Does. Here’s How to Use Your Edge.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

“Made in Canada” can be an investing edge when you understand the brands, the competition, and which businesses keep winning…

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Real Income Without the Risk? These 3 TSX Stocks Yield Over 5% and Can Back It Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 5% yield is appealing when it’s backed by real cash flow.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

BCE’s Dividend: What Every Investor Needs to Know

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

BCE's dividend is safe for now, but I'm still not bullish on the company's long-term prospects.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Top TSX Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Under $50 With Serious Upside Potential

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best TSX stocks trade under $50 and offer long-term growth potential. Here are two for investors to…

Read more »