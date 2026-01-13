Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

Buy, Sell, or Hold? Ignore the speculative headlines. With a 5.2% yield and 3% production growth, Canadian Natural Resources stock is a massive bargain under $50.

Significant geopolitical developments in key oil-producing countries during the first few weeks of 2026 have rattled the Canadian energy sector. Headlines that Venezuelan oil could flood heavy crude oil markets contrast with the ongoing political unrest in Iran that may negatively impact global oil production. Being the largest oil producer in Canada, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock isn’t immune to this geopolitical drama, and this may create potential disconnects between price and value.

While Canadian Natural Resources stock had pulled back 10% year-to-date by January 7, 2025, as Venezuela speculation hit Canadian oil stocks, the underlying business has never been stronger. Only 25% of the company’s 2026 production will be heavy oil, which is chemically similar to Venezuelan substitutes. The stock has since regained most of the lost value, at writing. If you are debating whether to buy the dip, take profits, or sit tight, here’s some simple, detail-oriented analysis you need.

The Buy case: CNQ stock offers growth on sale

The most compelling reason to buy CNQ stock right now is that the market is pricing it like a stagnant utility, while the company is executing like a steady growth stock.

Canadian Natural Resources entered 2026 with a massive production tailwind. Following the strategic acquisition of Chevron’s Alberta assets in late 2025, the company has integrated high-margin barrels that are already contributing to the bottom line this year. For 2026, CNQ targets production between 1.59 million and 1.65 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d). This represents solid 3% year-over-year growth, or roughly 50,000 BOE/d of new volume compared to 2025.

Production growth takes CNQ to nearly half of Iran’s annual production, making it a major global oil producer.

Critically, the company embarks on efficient growth. It set a disciplined capital budget of roughly $6.3 billion for the year. By consolidating the Athabasca Oil Sands Project and expanding its footprint in the Duvernay, CNQ has lowered its per-barrel operating costs. Its break-even oil price points should be lower in 2026.

Buying CNQ today means buying a leaner, larger operator at a P/E of roughly 14 — a fair entry point. The investment adds a reliable 5.2% dividend yield to your portfolio’s passive income stream.

Why HOLD CNQ stock in 2026

If you already own Canadian Natural Resources stock, the argument for holding is simple: Income reliability.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its quarterly dividend for 26 consecutive years. This puts it in the elite Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index. At current prices, the dividend yields 5.2%, and it’s not threatened by the current market volatility.

CNQ’s fortress balance sheet is designed to survive oil prices far lower than today’s levels. The company boasts of industry-leading low break-even points. It can cover its capital expenditures and its dividend even if WTI crude were to crash to the low US$40 levels.

Long-term-oriented investors are collecting a fat, growing yield in 2026 while the market figures out that the Venezuela scare is overblown.

Further, Canadian Natural Resources’ generous shareholder return policy could amplify future total returns. The company returns billions to investors each year through dividends and share repurchases.

The Sell case: The “Venezuela risk”

The bearish case for selling CNQ stock revolves around the fear that a revitalized Venezuelan oil industry may displace Canadian heavy crude in the U.S. Gulf Coast refineries. Since Canadian oil sands produce a similar heavy grade, the logic goes that more supply equals lower oil prices for Canada.

However, this thesis has major holes. Venezuela’s infrastructure is in decay. It will take years and billions of dollars to ramp up production. Secondly, the bears seem to forget that only 25% of CNQ’s production is heavy crude. About 75% of 2026 production consists of high-value synthetic crude oil (SCO), light crude, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), which may be relatively immune to Venezuelan competition.

Selling CNQ stock because of Venezuela speculation could be a reaction to headlines rather than reading the company’s earnings position and balance sheet.