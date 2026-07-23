Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A 6.6% Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold While Rates Pause

A 6.6% Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold While Rates Pause

Collect a 6.6% monthly dividend during the Bank of Canada’s rate pause with a royalty-based energy stock that gets paid when others drill.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Freehold Royalties earns revenue from oil and gas production on its land, so it avoids funding expensive drilling.
  • Its dividend looks supported by first-quarter cash flow, with a payout around 75% and room for reinvestment.
  • The main risk is commodity prices and drilling activity, so treat it as one part of a diversified income plan.

A monthly dividend yielding almost three times the Bank of Canada’s policy rate can make a rate pause considerably more interesting. Instead of waiting for the next central bank move, investors could collect cash from a Canadian company earning royalties every time someone else produces oil or natural gas from its land.

The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% in July as improving economic growth collided with lingering inflation and trade uncertainty. That decision leaves savers and investors in an awkward middle ground, with rates no longer unusually high but not falling quickly enough to lift every rate-sensitive stock.

oil pumps at sunset

Source: Getty Images

What a rate pause means

Stable rates can reduce the risk of another sudden borrowing-cost shock, while making established income investments easier to compare with savings products and bonds. A 6.6% yield may look attractive beside a 2.25% policy rate, although investors still need to see cash flow strong enough to support the payment.

That search leads to Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU), a Canadian energy company that pays shareholders every month. FRU stock recently offered a $1.08 annual dividend, reflecting that 6.6% yield. So, let’s get into it.

A different energy business

FRU doesn’t operate drilling rigs or build expensive oil projects. It owns royalty interests across approximately six million gross acres in Canada and 1.2 million drilling acres in the United States.

Energy producers develop those properties using their own capital, then FRU stock receives a percentage of the resulting revenue. This structure gives shareholders exposure to production and commodity prices without forcing the company to fund every well, which can produce attractive margins and recurring cash flow.

That cash flow supported $59 million in funds from operations (FFO) during the first quarter. FRU stock paid approximately $44 million in dividends, placing the payout near 75% and leaving additional money for acquisitions, debt reduction, and future growth.

Room to keep growing

Production reached 15,533 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) during the quarter, with liquids representing 65% of output. Freehold expects 2026 production between 15,500 and 16,300 boe/d, giving the business a solid base while operators continue developing its acreage.

The United States now supplies roughly half of FRU’s revenue and exposes the company to premium-priced barrels from major producing regions. That geographic mix complements its large Canadian portfolio and reduces its dependence on one basin or operator.

Management also believes the current dividend remains supported around US$50 per barrel West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil. That estimate isn’t a guarantee, but provides a useful stress test for investors building a portfolio of Canadian dividend stocks.

Why monthly income helps

FRU stock’s payment schedule lets investors reinvest cash throughout the year instead of waiting for four larger quarterly deposits. Each new share can then produce another monthly investment, allowing monthly dividend income to compound while rates remain uncertain.

The stock’s current yield also provides a meaningful return without requiring an immediate interest-rate cut. Any future dividend growth or share-price appreciation would arrive on top of that starting income.

That said, FRU stock still depends on commodity prices and the willingness of outside producers to drill its lands. A prolonged decline in oil or natural gas prices could reduce activity, weaken funds from operations, and eventually pressure the dividend. The Bank of Canada’s rate pause won’t remove those energy risks, so FRU stock works better as part of a diversified income portfolio than as its only holding.

Bottom line

Freehold Royalties offers a roughly 6.6% yield, monthly cash payments, and a capital-light way to benefit from North American energy production. Investors who can handle commodity volatility could collect substantial income now, then let future drilling turn today’s royalty lands into a larger retirement paycheque.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

How Much a Typical 45-Year-Old Has in TFSA and RRSP Accounts

| Demetris Afxentiou

See how much a typical 45-year-old has in TFSA and RRSP accounts and how XIC, ZSP, and Enbridge could help…

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Watch as Oil Headlines Heat Up

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the potential of energy stocks and learn about investment strategies in the current energy sector upcycle.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

A 6.5% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

This monthly dividend stock offers a dividend yield of over 6%, regular cash payouts, and the potential for strong long-term…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Watch as Oil Headlines Heat Up

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest trends in energy as oil prices surge to US$79 per barrel amidst ongoing United States-Iran negotiations.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Pick Down 13%: A Forever Hold

| Adam Othman

With the possibility of a strong rebound, this battered and bruised TSX energy stock might be an excellent pick to…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

How Many Canadians Actually Hit That $109,000 TFSA Milestone?

| Adam Othman

By building a portfolio of high-quality TSX stocks, you can set yourself up to cover the gap between your actual…

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock That’s Been Quietly but Constantly Raising Its Dividend

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has been quietly raising its dividend for 52 years.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian dividend growers with decades of payout increases can be a simple foundation for lifetime passive income.

Read more »