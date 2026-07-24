Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Only Stock You Need to Buy and Hold for Retirement

The Only Stock You Need to Buy and Hold for Retirement

One Canadian utility has raised its dividend every year since 1973, making it a rare retirement income anchor.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Fortis runs regulated power and gas utilities, so customers keep paying through recessions and booms.
  • It plans $28.8 billion in upgrades through 2030 to grow earnings and dividends steadily.
  • The stock isn’t cheap and uses debt, but its dividend growth record is elite.

Fifty-two annual pay raises can outlast an entire career. One Canadian company has increased its dividend every year since 1973, surviving recessions, inflation shocks, market crashes, and enough interest-rate cycles to exhaust even the most enthusiastic economist.

That history becomes especially valuable in retirement, when income may need to last another 20 or 30 years. A payment that never grows can slowly lose purchasing power, which means retirees need reliability today and enough growth to keep tomorrow’s grocery bill from winning.

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

What that stock needs

The ideal retirement holding should serve captive customers who can’t easily walk away, generate predictable cash flow, and reinvest capital without gambling the dividend. It should also operate across several regions, since even the strongest Canadian dividend stocks can struggle when one local economy or regulator becomes less cooperative.

No stock should literally become every investor’s entire portfolio. However, if I had to select one company capable of carrying a much larger retirement position, I’d choose Fortis (TSX:FTS).

A necessity

Fortis stock owns nine regulated electricity and natural gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Its networks serve 3.5 million customers who continue needing heat and electricity through booming markets, recessions, and ordinary Tuesday mornings.

Those utilities earn regulated returns on the infrastructure they operate. Fortis stock can therefore invest in transmission lines, substations, and distribution systems, then grow earnings as regulators add those investments to its rate base.

The growth plan

Fortis stock plans to invest $28.8 billion between 2026 and 2030. Management expects that spending to expand its rate base from $42.4 billion in 2025 to $57.9 billion by 2030, representing annual growth of roughly 7%.

Population growth, electrification, grid upgrades, and new data centres could create opportunities beyond that plan. Those customers need enormous amounts of dependable power, giving Fortis stock another reason to strengthen and expand the networks already generating regulated income.

The company invested $1.4 billion during the first quarter alone, while net earnings reached $501 million. That spending shows Fortis stock actively building the assets expected to produce its next generation of earnings rather than simply promising distant growth.

Retirement income

Fortis stock currently pays $2.54 annually and a yield near 3.1% at recent prices. Management expects rate-base growth to support annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% through 2030, extending a record few Canadian companies can match.

The shares trade around 24 times trailing earnings, so Fortis stock isn’t sitting in the bargain bin. Investors pay a premium for its regulated operations and dividend record, making gradual purchases more sensible when adding this Canadian blue-chip stock.

That said, Fortis stock uses substantial debt to fund infrastructure, leaving earnings sensitive to borrowing costs. Regulators could also reject proposed investments or returns, while construction delays and currency movements may pressure results.

Bottom line

Fortis stock combines essential services, regulated earnings, a $28.8 billion growth plan, and 52 consecutive years of dividend increases. Investors who buy gradually and reinvest those payments could let its expanding power networks build a retirement income stream designed to keep growing long after their final paycheque.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

How Much Does a Typical 45-Year-Old Alberta Resident Have Saved in a TFSA?

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and another energy stock worth stashing in a TFSA.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

A 6.6% Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold While Rates Pause

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Collect a 6.6% monthly dividend during the Bank of Canada’s rate pause with a royalty-based energy stock that gets paid…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

How Much a Typical 45-Year-Old Has in TFSA and RRSP Accounts

| Demetris Afxentiou

See how much a typical 45-year-old has in TFSA and RRSP accounts and how XIC, ZSP, and Enbridge could help…

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Watch as Oil Headlines Heat Up

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the potential of energy stocks and learn about investment strategies in the current energy sector upcycle.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

A 6.5% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

This monthly dividend stock offers a dividend yield of over 6%, regular cash payouts, and the potential for strong long-term…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Watch as Oil Headlines Heat Up

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest trends in energy as oil prices surge to US$79 per barrel amidst ongoing United States-Iran negotiations.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Pick Down 13%: A Forever Hold

| Adam Othman

With the possibility of a strong rebound, this battered and bruised TSX energy stock might be an excellent pick to…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

How Many Canadians Actually Hit That $109,000 TFSA Milestone?

| Adam Othman

By building a portfolio of high-quality TSX stocks, you can set yourself up to cover the gap between your actual…

Read more »