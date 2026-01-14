An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 5% Each Month

A “perfect” Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) dividend stock turns your contribution room into dependable, tax-free cash flow. You want a business that keeps collecting revenue in good times and bad, plus a payout that lines up with real cash generation. The yield should look attractive, but the coverage should look boring. If the distribution only works when everything goes right, a TFSA will not save you from a cut.

Consider CHP

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) fits that income-first mindset because it owns real estate Canadians use in every season. It operates a national portfolio built around necessity-based retail, plus industrial and mixed-use assets, and it leans on a strategic relationship with Loblaw, Canada’s largest retailer. It also highlights a grocery-anchored footprint and a tenant mix built for resilience when consumers tighten up.

That “everyday needs” angle shows up in the stats income investors care about most: occupancy and leasing momentum. At the end of September 2025, Choice reported 98% occupancy across the portfolio, with retail at 97.8% and industrial at 98.3%. It also delivered long-term renewal leasing spreads of 9% in retail and 38.3% in industrial, which signals solid demand for well-located space.

The unit price has followed a classic real estate investment trust (REIT) pattern, with interest rates calling a lot of the shots. The dividend stock trades up 12% in the last year at the time of writing. That does not scream “rocket ship,” but it does show the pullbacks have looked more like bumps than blowups. For a TFSA income holding, that calmer ride matters more than people admit.

Into earnings

Recent earnings looked steady where it counts. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Choice reported funds from operations (FFO) per diluted unit of $0.278, up 7.8% year over year. It also reported same-asset net operating income (NOI) on a cash basis of $251.5 million, up 2.8% versus the prior-year period. This points to modest, real rent growth instead of one-off wins.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in softer, and you should notice it. The report showed AFFO per diluted unit of $0.192 in Q3 2025, down from $0.229 a year earlier, tied to maintenance capital projects starting earlier in the year. The quarter’s distribution declared per unit totalled $0.193, which left AFFO coverage tight for the period. That’s the main risk here. Reinvestment needs can pinch coverage in a given quarter, even when the long-term story stays intact.

On valuation, the simplest lens is the income stream versus the price you pay, plus the REIT’s own scoreboard for the next few quarters. Choice declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.064167 per unit, or $0.77 annualized, with a dividend yield currently at about 5%.

Bottom line

This dividend stock earns the “perfect TFSA monthly payer” label as it pairs essentials-focused real estate with a predictable cash distribution. You get monthly income, high occupancy, and guidance that aims for steady growth, not heroics. And right now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CHP.UN $15.15 462 $0.77 $355.74 Monthly $6,999.30

The risks remain real. Higher rates can pressure unit prices, and tight AFFO coverage can spook the market if capital spending stays elevated. Still, inside a TFSA, that monthly deposit can help you stay consistent, reinvest on autopilot, and compound without losing a slice to tax.