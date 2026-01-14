Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Max Out Your TFSA in 2026

How to Max Out Your TFSA in 2026

Maxing your 2026 TFSA room could be simpler than you think, and National Bank offers a steady dividend plus growth to help.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The TFSA limit for 2026 is $7,000, and lifetime room can reach $109,000 if you’ve never contributed.
  • National Bank shares are up about 31% in a year, helped by strong wealth and capital markets growth.
  • It’s fairly valued near 17 times earnings with a ~2.8% yield, plus 2026 synergy upside from Canadian Western Bank.

Maxing out your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2026 is a great way to reward yourself twice. First, your gains and income stay tax-free. Second, once you fill that room, time does the heavy lifting without the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) taking a cut. The CRA set the TFSA dollar limit for 2026 at $7,000, and if you have been eligible since 2009, never contributed, and lived in Canada the whole time, the cumulative room rises to $109,000 in 2026! But if you’re behind, there’s a strong dividend stock to get you started.

NA

National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) looks like a “make the most of your room” kind of dividend stock as it blends steady banking with higher-growth fee businesses. It runs personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets, plus a U.S. specialty finance segment that adds diversification. It also sits in that sweet spot where it feels big enough to be durable but focused enough to move the needle with smart execution.

The dividend stock delivered a strong run lately, which tells you investors have warmed back up to Canadian financials. Shares of the dividend stock have traded up 31% in the last year alone. That is a big spread for a bank, and it shows you how quickly sentiment can shift when earnings stay resilient, and the market starts to relax.

That recent climb also has a straightforward explanation. National Bank has leaned hard into wealth and capital markets, which can shine when activity picks up. Capital markets profit rose 41% year over year in the latest quarter, and wealth management revenues rose 18%. When those fee businesses run hot, the dividend stock often gets treated less like a sleepy lender and more like a growing Canadian financial.

Into earnings

Now for the earnings numbers that make investors pay attention. In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, National Bank reported total bank revenues of $3.7 billion and net income of $1.06 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.57, while adjusted diluted EPS came in at $2.82. It also reported a common equity tier-one ratio of 13.75%, which gives it a solid cushion if the economy throws a few surprises.

On valuation, the dividend stock still looks fairly priced for a high-quality bank that keeps executing. The dividend stock currently trades at 17.2 times earnings, offering up a 2.8% dividend yield as well. That dividend yield will not win a yield contest, but it offers a steady base while you aim for long-term growth.

The outlook into 2026 has a clear catalyst: integration and synergies from Canadian Western Bank. In its Q4 2025 materials, National Bank targeted full cost and funding synergies of $270 million, and said it expects to hit that by the end of fiscal 2026, which is earlier than the original plan. Commentary around the quarter also pointed to 2026 EPS growth guidance in the 5% to 10% range, and this keeps the story pointed in the right direction, even if the economy stays bumpy.

Bottom line

That’s why National Bank can be a great way to make the most of the maximum TFSA amount Canadians could have in 2026. When your TFSA room tops out, you want holdings that can compound without constant babysitting. National Bank has a track record of strong profitability, a growing fee mix, and a dividend that you can reinvest tax-free. Right now, here’s what that dividend stock could bring in from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NA$172.0840$4.96$198.40Quarterly$6,883.20

The main risk is the usual bank risk: a weaker economy can lift credit losses and hit sentiment fast. Still, if you want a Canadian financial that can help turn TFSA room into long-term momentum, NA has a strong case.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

