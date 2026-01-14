Member Login
TFSA Contribution Limit Stays at $7,000 for 2026: What to Buy?

What you buy with your $7,000 TFSA contribution limit depends on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TFSA contribution limit stays at $7,000 for 2026. Because growth inside a TFSA is tax-free, what you buy matters more than the contribution size.
  • For short-term safety use GICs; for medium-term income consider dividend-paying names like Pembina Pipeline; for long-term compounding look to quality growth stocks like FirstService, especially on pullbacks.
The Canada Revenue Agency has confirmed that the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit will remain at $7,000 for 2026. While that may sound modest at first glance, what you choose to buy with that $7,000 can make a meaningful difference over time.

Because all interest, dividends, and capital gains earned inside a TFSA are completely tax-free, this account is best reserved for investments with the strongest after-tax return potential.

The “right” TFSA investment ultimately depends on your time horizon, risk tolerance, and financial goals. Whether you’re saving for something short-term or letting your money compound for decades, the TFSA offers flexibility that no other account can match.

Short-term needs: Protecting capital comes first

If you expect to need your $7,000 contribution — and any returns — within a year or so, capital preservation should be the priority. In that case, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) are a sensible choice.

A one-year GIC currently yields roughly 3%, meaning a $7,000 investment would generate about $210 in interest over the term. While this return won’t build long-term wealth, it’s essentially risk-free, providing certainty and liquidity for near-term spending needs. For short timelines, avoiding losses matters more than chasing returns.

Medium- to long-term: Using the TFSA for income and stability

If you can leave your TFSA invested for at least three to five years, stocks become far more compelling. For conservative investors, high-quality income stocks can provide a blend of stability, cash flow, and modest growth.

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is a good example in this category. The company operates energy infrastructure assets under a highly contracted business model that generates predictable cash flows largely insulated from commodity price swings. Approximately 85–90% of Pembina’s adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, comes from fee-for-service, take-or-pay, or cost-of-service contracts, with most customers being investment-grade counterparties.

This structure allows Pembina to deliver steady growth. Management expects 4–6% fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share growth, supporting a dividend that has been maintained or increased every year since at least 2006. 

At roughly $53 per share, Pembina offers a dividend yield of about 5.3%, making it an attractive TFSA holding for investors seeking tax-free income and lower volatility.

Long-term growth: Taking advantage of market pullbacks

For investors with a higher risk tolerance and a long time horizon, the TFSA is an excellent place to hold quality growth stocks, where compounding can truly shine.

FirstService (TSX:FSV) fits that profile. The real estate services company operates defensive, recurring-revenue businesses across property management and restoration services. Its high customer retention and disciplined acquisition strategy have driven consistent long-term growth.

Although the stock trades at a premium multiple, it has earned that valuation. Over the past decade, FirstService delivered a compound annual growth rate of roughly 16.7%, outperforming the broader Canadian market. Recently, however, the stock has fallen more than 20% from its 2025 highs due to concerns around slower organic growth and short-term headwinds within its restoration and roofing segments.

At around $221 per share, the pullback offers a rare opportunity to buy a proven compounder at a meaningful discount of roughly 20% according to the analyst consensus price target.

Investor takeaway

With the TFSA contribution limit holding at $7,000 for 2026, the real decision isn’t how much you can contribute — it’s what you buy. 

Short-term savers may favour GICs for safety, conservative investors can lean on reliable income stocks like Pembina Pipeline, and long-term investors may want to seize growth opportunities such as FirstService. Used wisely, even a single $7,000 contribution can compound into something far more powerful over time.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in FirstService and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool recommends FirstService and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

