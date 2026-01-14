TFSA Contribution Limit Stays at $7,000 for 2026: What to Buy?

What you buy with your $7,000 TFSA contribution limit depends on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

The Canada Revenue Agency has confirmed that the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit will remain at $7,000 for 2026. While that may sound modest at first glance, what you choose to buy with that $7,000 can make a meaningful difference over time.

Because all interest, dividends, and capital gains earned inside a TFSA are completely tax-free, this account is best reserved for investments with the strongest after-tax return potential.

The “right” TFSA investment ultimately depends on your time horizon, risk tolerance, and financial goals. Whether you’re saving for something short-term or letting your money compound for decades, the TFSA offers flexibility that no other account can match.

Short-term needs: Protecting capital comes first

If you expect to need your $7,000 contribution — and any returns — within a year or so, capital preservation should be the priority. In that case, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) are a sensible choice.

A one-year GIC currently yields roughly 3%, meaning a $7,000 investment would generate about $210 in interest over the term. While this return won’t build long-term wealth, it’s essentially risk-free, providing certainty and liquidity for near-term spending needs. For short timelines, avoiding losses matters more than chasing returns.

Medium- to long-term: Using the TFSA for income and stability

If you can leave your TFSA invested for at least three to five years, stocks become far more compelling. For conservative investors, high-quality income stocks can provide a blend of stability, cash flow, and modest growth.

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is a good example in this category. The company operates energy infrastructure assets under a highly contracted business model that generates predictable cash flows largely insulated from commodity price swings. Approximately 85–90% of Pembina’s adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, comes from fee-for-service, take-or-pay, or cost-of-service contracts, with most customers being investment-grade counterparties.

This structure allows Pembina to deliver steady growth. Management expects 4–6% fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share growth, supporting a dividend that has been maintained or increased every year since at least 2006.

At roughly $53 per share, Pembina offers a dividend yield of about 5.3%, making it an attractive TFSA holding for investors seeking tax-free income and lower volatility.

Long-term growth: Taking advantage of market pullbacks

For investors with a higher risk tolerance and a long time horizon, the TFSA is an excellent place to hold quality growth stocks, where compounding can truly shine.

FirstService (TSX:FSV) fits that profile. The real estate services company operates defensive, recurring-revenue businesses across property management and restoration services. Its high customer retention and disciplined acquisition strategy have driven consistent long-term growth.

Although the stock trades at a premium multiple, it has earned that valuation. Over the past decade, FirstService delivered a compound annual growth rate of roughly 16.7%, outperforming the broader Canadian market. Recently, however, the stock has fallen more than 20% from its 2025 highs due to concerns around slower organic growth and short-term headwinds within its restoration and roofing segments.

At around $221 per share, the pullback offers a rare opportunity to buy a proven compounder at a meaningful discount of roughly 20% according to the analyst consensus price target.

Investor takeaway

With the TFSA contribution limit holding at $7,000 for 2026, the real decision isn’t how much you can contribute — it’s what you buy.

Short-term savers may favour GICs for safety, conservative investors can lean on reliable income stocks like Pembina Pipeline, and long-term investors may want to seize growth opportunities such as FirstService. Used wisely, even a single $7,000 contribution can compound into something far more powerful over time.