Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold in January 2026

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold in January 2026

Investors who don’t want to wait for earnings to come out before adding positions to their portfolio may want to consider these Canadian gems.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Three top Canadian stocks to consider for January are Sienna Senior Living, Celestica, and Lululemon, each offering unique growth opportunities and dividend yields.
  • Sienna Senior Living stands out for its stable cash flow in the senior living sector; Celestica shows promising growth in cloud and AI; while Lululemon offers a discounted entry into a premium retail brand recovering from recent setbacks.

With the start of the new year comes rebalancing time for many investors. Picking and choosing one’s potential winners for the year ahead is an obsession for some, and a necessity for others. Indeed, given how divergent stock performance has become across sectors and individual names within each sector, some rebalancing probably makes sense (at least annually).

Alas, for those seeking some ideas for new positions to consider adding in January, here are three top Canadian stocks I think are worth diving into right now.

Sienna Senior Living

In the world of real estate investment trusts (REITs), Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) continues to be a top pick of mine.

The company’s wide-ranging portfolio of retirement homes and living communities for elderly folks has provided incredibly strong and durable cash flow for many years. The thing is, as most investors are probably aware, demographic shifts under the surface are likely to continue to drive strong performance for many decades to come.

The best time to invest in Sienna may have been a decade ago. But the second-best time to consider adding a position in this name is today. That’s mostly because I think the voracious growth catalysts undermining this stock could accelerate in the years to come, with the average age of a baby boomer now hovering around 70.

With a 4.4% dividend yield and a reasonable forward price-to-earnings multiple of roughly 36 times, this is a stock I think is worth its weight in gold right now.

Celestica

One of the top Canadian growth stocks I’ve really warmed up to of late is Celestica (TSX:CLS).

Shares of the Canada-based cloud and AI company have surged over the course of the past year, moving from around $150 per share to kick off 2025 to more than $400 today. In fact, at one point, this stock was pushing the $500 level, so there’s an argument to be made that there’s value in this stock still.

I think such a view is correct, given that shares of CLS stock are changing hands at a multiple of just 38-times forward earnings, despite vastly accelerating earnings and cash flow growth driven by expanding margins. If there was one Canadian growth stock I’d point to as one with the sort of fundamentals to see significant multiple expansion over the course of the next year, it would be Celestica.

With that in mind, investors looking for a top-tier growth stock to buy and hold for a decade have a good one here. On any meaningful dips, this is a stock I’d consider adding more to over the course of the coming years.

Lululemon

I’m cheating on this one, as Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is technically now a U.S. company traded on the Nasdaq.

That said, this is a company that still has a major presence in Canada, was founded in Canada. As far as I’m concerned, Lululemon is still a Canadian stock worth considering.

Of course, looking at the stock chart above, some investors may disagree with me. That’s fair — momentum is clearly not on the side of bulls right now with this high-priced retailer.

However, with continued pressure from insiders and powerful shareholders pushing for change (as well as the ousting of the company’s past CEO), I think Lululemon is more likely than not going to get back on track and see some share price improvement. At around $200 per share for a stock that was trading above the $500 level not long ago, that’s a hefty discount investors shouldn’t ignore.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Use your TFSA contribution room by buying two of the best Canadian stocks, BCE and Fortis for their generous yields…

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Are the Best to Buy and Hold in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three “sleep well” TFSA stocks can come from boring, essential businesses: rail, insurance, and waste.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Telus Stock in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, Telus is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of over 9%…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock Still a Buy for Its Dividend?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Enbridge is one of the best dividend stocks passive income seekers can buy for their portfolios today.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Start Your Investing Year Right With 3 Dividend Stocks Anyone Can Own

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why these three Canadian dividend stocks could be solid pick ups to kick off a long-term passive…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

1 Unbelievable Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Utilities is the kind of dividend stock that can keep paying and compounding quietly, even when the share price…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two dividend payers can work well in an RRSP because reinvested distributions compound without annual tax drag.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for income plays during market dips? Consider looking at these four quality dividend stocks for a great mix of…

Read more »