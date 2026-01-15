Looking for income plays during market dips? Consider looking at these four quality dividend stocks for a great mix of total returns.

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

Market volatility can create the best opportunities to snag dividend stocks you’ve always wanted, at better yields and lower valuations. It is never easy buying on dips. However, it is one of the best ways to maximize your total investment returns, especially if you have a long investment horizon.

For income investors willing to double down on some quality dividend stocks, here are four to dig into right now.

CNQ: A top dividend growth stock

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) took a short-term dip when news emerged about the U.S. invasion of Venezuela. Today, the stock has recovered most of those losses.

The fact is the news is really a nothing burger for Canadian Natural. This is one of Canada’s most resilient companies, as well as one of its most resilient energy stocks. It has three decades of energy reserves and an excellent record of production performance.

The energy producer has a breakeven in the low $40 range. After massively expanding its asset and production base in the past few years, it can still generate attractive returns for shareholders today at lower oil prices.

Shareholders can collect a very attractive 5.2% dividend payout. Don’t forget that this company has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years, so there are likely larger dividends to come.

IFC: A dividend compounder

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) has suffered some volatility in the past year. Its stock is down 11% in the past six months. The pullback creates opportunities to add to one of Canada’s best quality insurance stocks.

Intact is the largest property and casualty insurer in Canada. The company can offer market-leading rates because of its size, scale, and underwriting expertise. Intelligent acquisitions have expanded its geographic mix and product assortment.

Intact only pays a 1.9% dividend yield. However, it has a 20-year history of consecutively increasing its dividend annually. For a mix of income and capital returns, this is an attractive dividend stock to hold.

DIR.UN: A top stock for a bigger dividend yield

If you want a bigger yield, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) looks like a buy. It has a 5.3% yield today. Industrial REITs have underperformed for a few years, and now could be their time to shine. This stock is cheap and trades below the private value of its assets.

Dream owns and manages $16 billion of industrial properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Recent partnerships with the Canadian Pension Fund should continue to expand its management platform. They also solidify the private value of its portfolio.

Overall, the REIT has quality, well-located properties, a diverse mix of tenants, strong occupancy, and attractive rental growth prospects. All this could support good returns in the future.

MEQ: A minuscule dividend but great total returns ahead

This final stock has a tiny dividend. However, it is growing substantially. In fact, it increased its dividend by 100% for 2026! The stock I am talking about is Mainstreet Equity (TSX:MEQ).

With a forward yield of 0.18%, it is barely a dividend stock. However, if you like total returns and compounding returns, it is one of the best real estate stocks you can find. Unlike REITs, it reinvests most of its earnings back into growing its business.

Mainstreet acquires and operates mid-market apartments across Western Canada markets. It has a value-add acquisition strategy that has delivered exceptional returns over the past 10 years.

Its stock is up 133% in the past five years and 538% in the past 10 years. MEQ stock is down 7% in the past year, and it looks like an attractive value to add it as part of a dividend portfolio.