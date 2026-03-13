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Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks and Create $1,262 in Dividend Income

Investing $30,000 in high-quality dividend stocks can provide a reliable stream of income regardless of short-term market movements.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Investing $30,000 in high-quality TSX dividend stocks can provide dependable income despite ongoing market uncertainty and volatility.
  • Enbridge, Emera, and Toronto-Dominion Bank are reliable stocks with a solid history of dividend distributions and growth.
  • Investors can target about $1,262 in worry-free annual dividends from these TSX stocks.

The equity market is navigating uncertainty amid geopolitical tensions that weigh on investor sentiment. Volatility may continue in the near term. However, investing $30,000 in high-quality dividend stocks can provide a reliable stream of income regardless of short-term market movements. Notably, TSX stocks with fundamentally strong businesses, a solid history of rewarding shareholders, and the ability to sustain future payouts are the top options for dividend income.

Against this background, here are three TSX stocks to invest $30,000 and create $1,262 in dividend income. These Canadian companies have resilient payouts and are likely to keep increasing their dividends in the years ahead.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

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Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is a no-brainer for investors seeking dividend income. It has paid dividends for more than 70 years and has increased them at an impressive 9% compound annual rate since 1995. Its solid distribution history reflects resilience across commodity cycles and economic downturns.

Enbridge operates a diversified business model with most of its revenue stemming from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts. This regulated and contracted operating structure provides predictable cash flows regardless of short-term fluctuations in oil or gas prices, driving distributable cash flow (DCF) and dividend payments.

Adding to the resilience, about 80% of Enbridge’s earning before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is indexed to inflation. At the same time, its extensive network of pipelines and energy infrastructure connects major supply and demand hubs across North America, keeping asset utilization high and demand steady.

Currently, Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share ($3.88 annually), yielding about 5.3%. With a targeted payout ratio of 60–70% of DCF, Enbridge aims to sustain dividends while delivering mid-single-digit growth in the years ahead.

Emera stock

Emera (TSX:EMA) is another top TSX stock for dividend income. It operates regulated electric and natural gas utilities along with related energy infrastructure assets. Because these businesses operate under regulated frameworks, they generate relatively predictable cash flows regardless of broader market conditions. This defensive business structure allows Emera to consistently reward shareholders through higher dividend payments.

Emera has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years, showing both the resilience of its earnings base and management’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Emera will continue to keep increasing its dividend, driven by infrastructure investment and rising energy demand. Emera targets over $20 billion in investment through 2030, with capital allocated to grid modernization, renewable energy development, energy storage systems, and natural gas infrastructure. These investments are expected to expand Emera’s regulated rate base at an annual rate of approximately 7% to 8%, which, in turn, is projected to support adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 7% per year.

As earnings gradually increase, management expects its dividend to grow around 1% to 2% per year. Emera’s steady earnings expansion and reliable dividend payments make it a reliable income stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a reliable dividend stock with a long record of regular distribution. The Canadian banking giant has paid dividends for 169 consecutive years, demonstrating the resilience of its business across multiple economic cycles and financial crises. Since 2016, TD has increased its dividend by about 8% annually, steadily boosting income for investors.

The bank’s diversified revenue base helps reduce earnings volatility and supports stability when certain business segments face challenges. Ongoing growth in loans and deposits, combined with disciplined cost management, cushions its bottom line. Further, a strong balance sheet strengthens TD’s ability to navigate economic uncertainty while maintaining shareholder payouts.

Strategic acquisitions also support long-term growth by expanding TD’s geographic reach and product offerings, enhancing its competitive position and earnings potential. With a conservative payout ratio target of 40% to 50%, the bank appears well-positioned to sustain its dividend in the years ahead.

Earn $1,262 with these 3 TSX stocks

Consider a $30,000 investment divided equally between Enbridge, Emera, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. Allocating $10,000 to each company will generate $315.5 per quarter or $1,262 per year in dividend income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Enbridge$73.12136$0.97$131.92Quarterly
Emera$72.50137$0.733$100.42Quarterly
Toronto-Dominion Bank$128.24771.08$83.16Quarterly

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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