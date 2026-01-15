Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock Still a Buy for Its Dividend?

Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock Still a Buy for Its Dividend?

Here’s why Enbridge is one of the best dividend stocks passive income seekers can buy for their portfolios today.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top dividend pick for passive-income investors because its long-term, contracted energy-infrastructure assets (including pipelines that move ~30% of North American crude and ~20% of U.S. natural gas) produce predictable, lower-volatility cash flow.
  • The stock yields about 6% (annual dividend $3.88) and, with distributable cash-flow guidance of $5.70–$6.10 per share (≈68% payout at the low end), decades of dividend increases and ongoing investments in expansion and renewables support dividend sustainability.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Enbridge

Building a reliable passive income stream is one of the most common goals for Canadian investors, whether you are approaching retirement or simply looking to strengthen your long-term portfolio. And when it comes to high-quality Canadian dividend stocks, few companies are as reliable and established as Enbridge (TSX:ENB), the massive energy infrastructure stock.

Dividend stocks are some of the best investments to buy for a number of reasons. First off, although stock prices can fluctuate wildly in the short term, dividends provide a steadier source of returns that investors can count on through different market cycles.

Therefore, not only do they generate you consistent income and a return on your investment, whether the market is trending up, down or sideways, but they also tend to be less volatile than their non-dividend-paying peers.

That is why dividend stocks continue to play such an important role in many investors’ portfolios. High-quality dividend stocks, such as Enbridge, are companies that are well-established, allowing them to generate consistent cash flow, which funds the consistently growing dividends.

In fact, the consistent cash flow generation and therefore constant increases to the dividend are a large part of what makes Enbridge one of the best dividend stocks in Canada. In fact, Enridge has increased its dividend annually for more than three straight decades now.

So, although uncertainty is persisting in this environment and Enbridge stock is trading near its 52-week high, here’s why it continues to be one of the best dividend stocks to buy for passive income seekers.

Why is Enbridge one of the best dividend stocks passive income investors can buy and hold for years?

One of the biggest reasons Enbridge continues to stand out as a top dividend stock is the nature of its business and just how essential it is to the North American economy.

Furthermore, although Enbridge is an energy company, the vast majority of its earnings come from long-term, contracted energy infrastructure assets, meaning that Enbridge doesn’t need to rely on volatile commodity prices to generate cash flow.

For example, Enbridge owns and operates one of the largest pipeline networks in North America. In fact, Enbridge transports roughly 30% of the crude oil produced in North America and roughly 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States.

These assets operate under regulated contracts, creating predictable revenue for Enbridge. And that stability is what allows the company to confidently pay and raise its dividend year after year.

Another reason Enbridge remains attractive for income investors is its focus on balance sheet strength and cash flow coverage. While the company carries significant debt, management has spent years improving leverage metrics and extending debt maturities.

Therefore, not only does Enbridge offer an attractive yield of 6% and consistent dividend growth each year, but it also ensures the dividend is sustainable.

For example, right now Enbridge’s annual dividend amounts to $3.88 per share. Meanwhile, according to Enbridge’s guidance, the company expects to generate distributable cash flow per share of $5.70 to $6.10.

So, even if Enbridge only hit the bottom of that range, the dividend would still only have a payout ratio of 68%.

It is also worth noting that Enbridge continues to invest in expansion projects across its liquids, gas transmission, and gas distribution businesses. In addition, Enbridge has been steadily growing its portfolio of renewable energy assets as it continues to position itself for the future.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality dividend growth stock that can generate significant passive income for years to come, there’s no question Enbridge is one of the best you can buy.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Start Your Investing Year Right With 3 Dividend Stocks Anyone Can Own

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why these three Canadian dividend stocks could be solid pick ups to kick off a long-term passive…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

1 Unbelievable Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Utilities is the kind of dividend stock that can keep paying and compounding quietly, even when the share price…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two dividend payers can work well in an RRSP because reinvested distributions compound without annual tax drag.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for income plays during market dips? Consider looking at these four quality dividend stocks for a great mix of…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

This Safe 4% Dividend Stock Could Pay up Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT looks like a “set-it-and-collect-it” monthly payer, with rising distributions backed by strong industrial demand.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $14,000

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock could be the high-yielder that's worth considering for your next big TFSA buy.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Stocks to Pick up Now in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

January can reward investors who put fresh TFSA/RRSP cash to work in stocks with clear catalysts and steady demand.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Dynamic Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX company has increased its dividend annually for decades.

Read more »