This Safe 4% Dividend Stock Could Pay up Every Month

A dividend stock makes sense for monthly income, and perhaps the most sense. It turns your portfolio into something you can actually use, not just stare at. You get regular cash you can reinvest, spend, or use to top up your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) without having to sell shares. The best monthly payers also keep the payout boring. It comes from steady cash flow, not financial wizardry, so you can plan around it. And above them all, this looks the most stable.

GRT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) owns mainly industrial and logistics real estate across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Think warehouses and distribution buildings that businesses need to store and move goods. It also has a long relationship with Magna as a major tenant, which gives it stability but also creates concentration risk if that tenant ever pulls back.

The units have had a strong run recently, with shares climbing about 18% in the last year alone. That move tells you the market has warmed back up to high-quality industrial real estate investment trusts (REIT) as leasing stayed strong and rate panic cooled. And then some.

Then comes the great news: cash. The dividend stock offers up monthly income through a 4.1% dividend yield at the time of writing. You still get monthly cash, but you’re buying Granite more for steady growth and reliability than for a monster yield.

Numbers don’t lie

On earnings, Granite’s latest quarter showed exactly what you want from a “clockwork” REIT. This includes higher cash flow and improving occupancy. In Q3 2025, it reported net operating income (NOI) of $127.1 million, funds from operations (FFO) of $1.48 per unit, and adjusted FFO of $1.26 per unit. It also reported in-place occupancy of 96.8% and committed occupancy of 97.1%. That combination says tenants want the space and Granite is converting that demand into cash metrics that support distributions.

The payout looks well-supported right now, and the REIT even raised it. Granite increased its targeted annualized distribution by 4.4% to $3.55 per unit, or $0.2958 per month, effective with the December 2025 distribution paid in mid-January 2026. That hike matters as management usually avoids raising distributions unless it feels good about cash flow and leasing momentum.

For outlook and valuation, Granite gave investors a useful roadmap. It raised its 2025 guidance to FFO per unit of $5.83 to $5.90 and AFFO per unit of $5.03 to $5.10, which implies solid year-over-year growth. If you compare that FFO guidance to the recent unit price around $83, you get a multiple in the mid-teens, which feels reasonable for a high-occupancy industrial platform with global diversification. The key risks still deserve respect: higher rates can pressure REIT prices, foreign exchange can swing results, and tenant concentration remains a real headline risk.

Bottom line

That’s why GRT.UN can still feel like it pays “like clockwork.” You get a monthly distribution that just increased, strong occupancy, and improving FFO and AFFO that support the payout. Meanwhile, here’s what you can earn from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GRT.UN $83.75 83 $3.41 $283.03 Monthly $6,951.25

No dividend lasts for life with a guarantee, but Granite has the industrial real estate and cash-flow discipline. Discipline that can make it a very long-term holding for investors who want monthly income without constant drama.