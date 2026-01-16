Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2026 and Beyond

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2026 and Beyond

Open Text is a Canadian tech stock that is down 40% from all-time highs and offers a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Open Text, trading at a significant discount, offers a promising investment opportunity with a 3.5% dividend yield and a forecast 30% surge in stock price from current levels, driven by strategic divestitures and a focus on cloud and AI technologies.
  • The company reported consistent growth in its cloud and content divisions, with plans to divest non-core units focusing on agentic AI systems, leveraging its extensive library of 1,500 data connectors to drive business transformation.
  • Despite Q2 revenue guidance below estimates, Open Text's strategic cloud migration initiatives are expected to double recurring cloud revenue, contributing to a projected 20% cumulative return, including dividends, over the next 18 months.

While the broader markets are trading near all-time highs, several TSX tech stocks are priced at a discount to consensus price targets. One such Canadian stock is Open Text (TSX:OTEX), with a market cap of $7.7 billion.

Open Text has underperformed its peers in recent years and is down almost 40% from its all-time highs. The ongoing pullback has meant OTEX stock has returned 61% to shareholders over the past decade, even if adjusted for dividend reinvestments.

However, the drawdown allows shareholders to buy the dip and gain exposure to a company that offers a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Is the Canadian tech stock a good buy?

OpenText Corporation develops and sells information management software and cloud solutions globally.

The company offers software-as-a-service, APIs (application programming interfaces), hosted services, and packaged business applications, including content management, cybersecurity, DevOps, analytics, and AI services. Revenue streams include cloud subscriptions, software licensing, consulting, training, and managed services.

OpenText maintains strategic partnerships with SAP, Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce, as well as systems integrators such as Accenture and Deloitte. The company serves enterprise organizations, government agencies, and mid-market businesses worldwide.

In fiscal Q1 of 2026 (ended in September):

  • Open Text reported revenue of US$1.3 billion, an increase of 1.5% year over year, as cloud sales rose 6% to US$485 million.
  • The standout performance came from Open Text’s Content business, which represents roughly 40% of total revenue and saw cloud growth accelerate to 21% year over year.
  • That marks a significant jump from the 17% cloud growth rate the division posted last year.
  • The company’s current remaining performance obligations, a key metric for future cloud revenue, increased 6% year over year, while long-term cloud RPO surged 16%.

Executive Chair Tom Jenkins has outlined a clear strategy to divest 15% to 20% of the company’s revenue by selling non-core business units.

The goal is to focus exclusively on content that trains agentic AI systems. Open Text already sold its eDOCS business and plans to shed one additional unit per quarter over the next three quarters. Jenkins emphasized that the pace of divestitures reflects operational caution rather than market demand constraints.

The company’s positioning in AI stems from its vast library of data connectors built over 35 years. Open Text maintains over 1,500 connectors to legacy and current enterprise systems, providing access to content behind corporate firewalls that public AI models cannot reach. A recent MIT study found that 95% of early enterprise AI projects failed primarily due to insufficient training content.

New CFO Steve Rai, who joined in October from BlackBerry, signalled that customers are accelerating their cloud migrations faster than anticipated.

This shift creates a revenue recognition timing issue, in which license revenue declines in the near term but is replaced by larger recurring cloud contracts. The company expects to convert each dollar of maintenance revenue into two dollars of cloud revenue.

Open Text closed 33 deals exceeding US$1 million in the first quarter, up 43% year over year. The company maintained its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook even as Q2 revenue guidance came in below estimates.

What is the OTEX stock price target?

Analysts forecast revenue to increase from US$5.17 billion in fiscal 2025 to $US5.37 billion in fiscal 2028. In this period, adjusted earnings per share are forecast to expand from US$3.82 to US$4.77.

OTEX stock trades at a forward earnings multiple of 7.4 times, which is below its 10-year average of 12.1 times. At the current multiple, it could gain 15% over the next 18 months. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 20%.

Bay Street remains bullish on the Canadian tech stock and forecasts a 30% surge from current levels.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Accenture Plc, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’ll Never Sell This Cash-Gushing Dividend Giant

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this dividend stock is one of the most reliable companies in Canada, and a stock you can hold…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks and Create $1,937 in Dividend Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have high yields and sustainable payouts, and can help you generate a dividend income of $1,937 annually.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Utility Stocks in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how much potential Canadian utility stocks have in 2026, and whether they're the right investments to help shore up…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Daniel Da Costa

With this top dividend-growth stock trading 40% off its 52-week high, and offering a yield of 4.4%, it's easily one…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Much a 40-Year-Old Canadian Needs Now to Retire at 65

| Andrew Button

If you invest in iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), you'll likely be able to retire at 65.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Income Stocks to Start Your 2026

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for income-producing stocks on the TSX, here are four growing dividend stocks to buy.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks such as Waste Connections and Stantec in 2026.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

The Average RRSP at 40 Isn’t Enough: Here’s How to Boost it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re 40 and feel behind, the average RRSP balance is only $49,014, so a consistent plan can still catch…

Read more »