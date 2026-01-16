Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 ETF I’ll Hold for Dear Life

1 ETF I’ll Hold for Dear Life

I would be comfortable holding this ETF though a repeat of the Great Depression.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • ZBAL balances growth and stability through a 60% equity and 40% bond mix.
  • Broad global diversification reduces the risk of severe drawdowns during market crises.
  • ZBAL is also fairly affordable thanks to a competitive 0.2% expense ratio.

One mistake I see a lot of newer investors make, especially those who started after COVID, is underestimating risk tolerance. It is easy to shrug off 3% to 5% daily swings when your account balance is still small. Once portfolios reach six or seven figures, those same moves translate into tens of thousands of dollars gained or lost in a single day. That feels very different.

During major market crises, drawdowns matter even more. A drawdown refers to the peak-to-trough decline in a portfolio. In events like the March 2020 COVID crash or the 2008 financial crisis, poorly diversified portfolios saw losses large enough to wipe out a significant portion of net worth in a short period of time.

That is why I am not particularly enthusiastic about 100% equity solutions for most investors. They can make sense for younger investors focused purely on growth, but many people are more concerned with preserving the nest egg they have already built.

If I had to pick one ETF I would feel comfortable holding for dear life through severe economic stress, it would be the BMO Balanced ETF (TSX:ZBAL) at an affordable 0.2% expense ratio. Here is how it works.

ZBAL: 60% in stocks

ZBAL is an asset allocation ETF. It is designed as an all-in-one portfolio that balances three objectives: growth, income, and capital preservation. As a balanced solution, it does not try to maximize any single one of those. Instead, it aims to be reasonably effective across all three.

Growth primarily comes from the 60% allocation to equities. ZBAL is a fund of funds, meaning it holds other ETFs rather than individual stocks. The equity sleeve includes exposure to the S&P 500, the S&P/TSX Capped Composite, the MSCI EAFE Index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, and a smaller allocation to U.S. mid- and small-cap stocks.

Over long periods, stocks tend to rise because companies grow earnings, expand operations, reinvest capital, buy back shares, and pay dividends. There will be stretches where equities stagnate or fall, sometimes sharply. When you own thousands of companies across regions and sectors, those periods matter far less over a 10- to 20-year horizon.

ZBAL: 40% in bonds

The other half of the balanced equation is stability. ZBAL allocates 40% of the portfolio to bonds, which are primarily there to generate income and dampen volatility.

When you buy a bond, you are effectively lending money, usually to a government or a large corporation. ZBAL emphasizes investment-grade bonds, which carry higher credit quality and lower default risk.

The bond exposure is achieved through Canadian discount bonds and U.S. aggregate bonds. Discount bonds are structured to be more tax efficient in non-registered accounts, while U.S. aggregate bonds provide exposure to Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, and high-quality corporate debt.

Bonds are not risk free. Rising interest rates can push prices down. Historically, however, they have held up far better than equities during major market downturns. Their role is not aggressive growth. It is portfolio ballast. That defensive role contributes to ZBAL’s roughly 2% annualized yield and helps smooth out returns when stocks struggle.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian energy stocks are likely to benefit from high demand, driven by decarbonization, energy security, and digital infrastructure.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Dollarama Stock in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Dollarama has been one of the best Canadian stocks over the last decade, and whether it's worth buying…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Yes, a 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Enough to Generate Massive Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” TSX dividend stock has quietly surged, and its next earnings report could change expectations again.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Suncor Stock in 2026 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how Suncor Energy is navigating the new oil landscape and what it means for investors in the energy market.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy? 1 Dividend Stock Offering a Decent Deal

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) might not be a steal, but it's a great long-term compounder that's nearly guaranteed to grow its…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Canadian Pipeline Stocks: TC Energy vs Enbridge

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy and Enbridge are giants in the Canadian pipeline sector. Is one a better pick right now?

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the TFSA is such a powerful tool for Canadians, and four of the best stocks you can buy…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Dump for This Dividend Knight?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge is still a dependable dividend payer, but Brookfield Infrastructure offers a more growth-tilted income story for 2026.

Read more »