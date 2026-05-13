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My 3‑Stock TFSA Game Plan for 2026

Create a simple three-stock TFSA plan for 2026 with these stocks that deliver defensive income, essential-sector stability, and long-term tax-free growth.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
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Key Points
  • A 3-stock TFSA strategy focuses on simplicity and high-quality, established Canadian stocks, offering stability and long-term compounding.
  • The selected stocks—Royal Bank of Canada, Fortis, and Metro—provide a balanced mix of stability, defensive income, and essential-goods exposure.
  • This TFSA plan leverages defensive sectors and aligns with the TFSA's tax-free growth potential, making it a strong choice for 2026.
10 stocks we like better than Fortis

Building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) plan for 2026 doesn’t need dozens of tickers or constant monitoring. Building around a few established Canadian stocks can give any TFSA the stability and compounding it needs. In fact, a three-stock TFSA setup, given the right stocks, can provide that balance and long-term compounding.

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Why a three-stock TFSA plan works

A three‑stock TFSA strategy works because it forces both simplicity and conviction. Rather than spreading limited capital across multiple names, the focus stays on high-quality companies that boast established histories and business models.

A tighter three‑stock TFSA makes it easier to see what’s working, what isn’t, and stay disciplined when markets get choppy. Given the right stocks, a small TFSA portfolio can still be diversified enough to weather different economic cycles.

The key is picking the right stocks for that portfolio, and here are some candidates to fill that three-stock TFSA.

Royal Bank provides a stable anchor

It’s hard to mention stability, income, and long-term growth without considering one of Canada’s big bank stocks. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the first pick for this three-stock TFSA, and for good reason.

Royal Bank is the largest of the big banks. It offers the scale, diversified revenue and established record that few businesses can match. The bank’s domestic banking, wealth management and capital markets segments generate reliable revenue streams that provide room for growth investments and its quarterly dividend.

Royal Bank’s ability to generate consistent earnings throughout different market cycles makes this stock a suitable core anchor for any three-stock TFSA.

As of the time of writing, Royal offers a yield of 2.63% and boasts a dividend history that stretches back for well over a century.

Fortis provides defensive income and predictable growth

The second stock to add to our three-stock TFSA is Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks in North America with operations across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

Utilities like Fortis generate predictable cash flows backed by long‑term regulated contracts. This makes them some of the best defensive picks on the market.

More importantly, it means that Fortis is able to generate a predictable revenue stream, which allows the utility to invest in growth initiatives and pay a quarterly dividend.

That dividend currently works out to a yield of 3.29%. Prospective investors should also note that Fortis has provided annual upticks to that dividend for 53 consecutive years without fail.

That makes Fortis one of only two dividend knights in Canada, speaking to its predictable revenue and defensive appeal.

As part of the three-stock TFSA setup, Fortis plays the role of the defensive income engine, offering stability and modest but consistent growth.

Metro adds necessity retail and steady compounding

Metro (TSX:MRU) rounds out the three-stock TFSA portfolio by bringing essential‑goods exposure and low volatility. The company is one of the largest grocery and pharmacy operators in Canada. Metro’s presence is concentrated in Quebec and Ontario, where Metro operates under several different brand banners.

Grocery stores represent one of the most defensive segments of the retail sector. That’s because they benefit from stable consumer demand regardless of economic conditions, thanks to the sheer necessity of those goods.

Turning to income, Metro offers a quarterly dividend and as Fortis has provided over two decades of annual increases to shareholders. As of the time of writing, Metro’s dividend works out to a respectable 1.85%.

How this three‑stock TFSA strategy works for 2026

Together, Royal Bank, Fortis and Metro provide a balanced TFSA that’s built on essential sectors.

Those sectors each offer defensive appeal, growth and income growth. The combination results in a simple structure that aligns well with the TFSA’s long‑term, tax‑free growth potential.

For 2026, this three‑stock approach offers a unique opportunity for any well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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