Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Oversold TSX Stock That Could Be Positioned for a Meaningful Rebound

1 Oversold TSX Stock That Could Be Positioned for a Meaningful Rebound

Given strong execution, a resilient business model, and visible long-term growth opportunities, the recent correction in Waste Connections offers an excellent entry point for long-term investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Waste Connections has demonstrated solid first-quarter performance, with revenue growth and improved operational efficiency, despite challenges such as weaker recycled commodity prices and delays at the Chiquita Canyon landfill.
  • With strategic growth through acquisitions, ongoing technology investments, and a robust long-term outlook, the recent stock pullback presents an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors seeking consistent returns and dividend growth.
10 stocks we like better than Waste Connections

Canadian equity markets have rebounded strongly from their March lows, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbing 9.6%. However, some Canadian stocks have lagged the broader market recovery and continue to trade significantly below their 52-week highs. One such stock is Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), which remains down roughly 24.5% from its 52-week high.

Weaker recycled commodity prices, lower contributions from landfill-gas renewable energy credits, softer waste volumes, and delays in reopening the Chiquita Canyon landfill have weighed on investor sentiment, dragging the company’s stock lower. Against this backdrop, let’s examine the company’s recent first-quarter performance, long-term growth prospects, and valuation to determine whether the recent pullback offers an attractive buying opportunity.

up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

WCN’s first-quarter performance

Last month, Waste Connections reported a solid first-quarter performance, with revenue rising 6.4% year over year to US$2.37 billion, exceeding management’s guidance. Revenue growth was supported by US$55 million in contributions from acquisitions, net of divestitures, along with 3.1% organic growth in its solid waste collection, transfer, and disposal business. A 6% increase in core pricing contributed to its organic growth.

Despite higher revenue, the company’s net income declined from US$241.5 million to US$219.3 million, primarily due to impairment charges related to adjustments in landfill closure and post-closure costs. Excluding these one-time items, adjusted net income came in at US$314.9 million, or US$1.23 per diluted share, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increasing 8.8% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 8% to US$769.5 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 50 basis points to 32.5%.

Waste Connections also continues to make progress on operational efficiency. Employee voluntary turnover declined to below 10%, supported by improved employee engagement and record safety performance. In addition, the company’s ongoing investments in technology and automation have helped drive margin expansion and improve overall operating efficiency.

With approximately US$1 billion in liquidity and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.75, Waste Connections maintains a solid financial position that should support its ongoing expansion initiatives and long-term growth plans. Let’s now examine the company’s future growth prospects.

WCN’s growth prospects

Waste Connections continues to pursue growth through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. During the first quarter, one of its renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities became operational, bringing its total number of active RNG facilities to six. Management also expects an additional six facilities to come online by the end of this year, which could further strengthen revenue growth and cash flow generation.

The company has also positioned itself for an active year on the acquisition front. Management expects above-average acquisition activity, supported by a strong pipeline of deals that could generate approximately $100 million in annualized revenue. The management expects to close these transactions by the end of this quarter or early next quarter.

In addition, Waste Connections continues to expand its use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operating efficiency and profitability. Its investments in AI-driven initiatives have enhanced pricing effectiveness, customer engagement, and asset optimization. Meanwhile, improving employee retention and lower turnover levels could further support margin expansion in the coming quarters. Considering these growth initiatives and operational improvements, the company’s long-term outlook appears encouraging.

Investors’ takeaway

Following the recent pullback, Waste Connections’s valuation has moderated, with the stock currently trading at 3.8 times analysts’ projected sales and 26.9 times projected earnings over the next four quarters. While these valuation multiples may still appear elevated, I believe they are warranted given the company’s strong execution, resilient business model, and visible long-term growth opportunities.

Waste Connections has also increased its dividend at a double-digit annual rate over the past 15 years, and it currently yields 1.28% on a forward basis. Supported by healthy cash flows, operational efficiency, and solid expansion prospects, the recent correction appears to present a compelling entry point for long-term investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal TSX Dividend Stock Down 22% to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime 

| Puja Tayal

Discover the effects of shareholder changes and market dynamics on the dividend of Cogeco Communications and its financial health.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Consider Owning

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends and should deliver solid long-term returns.

Read more »

tree rings show growth patience passage of time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Lumber Stocks to Watch Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Stella-Jones and West Fraser are two Canadian lumber stocks worth watching in 2026. One is a clear buy right now.…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

My 3‑Stock TFSA Game Plan for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Create a simple three-stock TFSA plan for 2026 with these stocks that deliver defensive income, essential-sector stability, and long-term tax-free…

Read more »

woman considering the future
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Benefit if Rates Fall Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rate cuts don’t have to happen tomorrow for these discounted REITs to start looking attractive again.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Element Fleet Management and Gildan Activewear are two Canadian dividend stocks with strong fundamentals worth holding in your portfolio for…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Investing

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian growth stocks have delivered significant gains and are well-positioned to skyrocket further in the next 12 months.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

4 TSX Dividend Champions Every Retiree Should Consider

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend champions have consistently maintained and even increased their dividends regardless of economic uncertainty.

Read more »