Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

With this top dividend-growth stock trading 40% off its 52-week high, and offering a yield of 4.4%, it’s easily one of the best to buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a disciplined non‑prime consumer lender with strong margins and risk controls, a payout ratio under 40% and a five‑year dividend increase of ~121%, and despite recent credit‑cost worries its dividend yields about 4.4% and fundamentals remain intact.
  • The stock is ~40% off its 52‑week high and trades cheaply (~6.9x forward P/E), while analysts forecast ~25% normalized EPS growth in 2026 and ~20% in 2027—making it a compelling, cheap dividend‑growth pick to buy now.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than goeasy

If you’re a long-term investor, there’s no question that some of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold for decades are dividend-growth stocks, especially when they’re cheap.

And not just because they pay you more and more cash every year. More importantly, companies that can consistently grow both their earnings and dividends are usually high-quality, well-run businesses that are built to last.

A company can only raise its dividend year after year if it’s generating reliable cash flow, managing risk properly, and growing its underlying business. That’s why dividend-growth stocks are easily some of the best stocks to buy for the long haul, because they give you the confidence to hold them through all economic environments.

On top of that, dividend growth creates a powerful compounding effect. Not only is your dividend already growing every year, but if you reinvest those dividends, you’re buying more shares that then generate even more income.

And while dividend-growth stocks are some of the best long-term investments you can buy in general, buying them when they’re cheap can significantly enhance your long-term returns.

So, with that in mind, if you’re a Canadian investor who’s looking for a cheap dividend-growth stock to buy now, here’s why goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a no-brainer.

Why is goeasy a business you can have confidence owning for decades?

goeasy operates in the non-prime consumer lending space in Canada, providing installment loans, leasing products, and other financial services to borrowers who don’t qualify for traditional bank credit.

And while that may sound risky at first glance, goeasy has built a highly disciplined and data-driven lending operation for years now. It has a proven record of consistently managing its risk and keeping its charge-off rate within its target ranges

Furthermore, because non-prime lending is a niche industry that has higher risk, goeasy earns significantly higher margins than traditional lenders.

Therefore, that combination of ever-increasing demand for these loans, goeasy’s pricing power and its consistent operational efficiency is why it’s been a top dividend growth stock for years, and why it continues to be one of the best long-term investments that Canadians can buy today.

Why goeasy shares are so cheap right now

With concerns being raised about goeasy’s charge-off rates and after the company posted third-quarter earnings that slightly missed expectations due to higher credit-related costs, some risk and uncertainty crept in late last year, which understandably pressured the stock’s valuation.

However, for goeasy to now be trading roughly 40% below its 52-week high feels way overblown, and shows why it’s one of the best dividend-growth stocks that Canadian’s can buy now.

And while earnings could remain temporarily impacted by elevated credit provisions over the next few quarters, the business itself is nowhere near risky or unprofitable.

In fact, even with earnings under pressure recently, goeasy still has a payout ratio of less than 40%. And this isn’t some minor dividend either. With the stock trading this cheaply, its dividend yield has climbed to roughly 4.4%.

Furthermore, although analysts expect its profitability to remain under pressure over the next few quarters, goeasy is still projected to grow normalized earnings per share by more than 25% in 2026 and another 20% in 2027.

Why it’s one of the best dividend-growth stocks that Canadian investors can buy today

With goeasy trading roughly 40% off its 52-week high, it currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.9 times. That’s well below its five- and 10-year average P/E ratios of 10.2 times and 9.8 times, respectively.

Additionally, the rapid growth of its operations every year also expands its dividend. So, not only does goeasy offer a yield of 4.4% on an ultra-safe dividend, but over the last five years, that dividend has increased by a whopping 121%.

Therefore, while one of the best and most reliable dividend-growth stocks on the market trades at such a cheap valuation, there’s no doubt it’s one of the best investments Canadians can make today.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Much a 40-Year-Old Canadian Needs Now to Retire at 65

| Andrew Button

If you invest in iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), you'll likely be able to retire at 65.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Income Stocks to Start Your 2026

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for income-producing stocks on the TSX, here are four growing dividend stocks to buy.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks such as Waste Connections and Stantec in 2026.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

The Average RRSP at 40 Isn’t Enough: Here’s How to Boost it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re 40 and feel behind, the average RRSP balance is only $49,014, so a consistent plan can still catch…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Dollarama Stock in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Dollarama has been one of the best Canadian stocks over the last decade, and whether it's worth buying…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Yes, a 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Enough to Generate Massive Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” TSX dividend stock has quietly surged, and its next earnings report could change expectations again.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy? 1 Dividend Stock Offering a Decent Deal

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) might not be a steal, but it's a great long-term compounder that's nearly guaranteed to grow its…

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the TFSA is such a powerful tool for Canadians, and four of the best stocks you can buy…

Read more »