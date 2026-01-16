Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

Turn a “small” $14,000 TFSA deposit into steady, tax-free monthly cash by picking resilient REITs, not just high yields.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dream Industrial offers a ~5.4% monthly yield and cash-flow support from strong leasing, but higher rates remain a risk.
  • Granite is the steadier, higher-quality industrial REIT, with growing distributions, though it’s not cheap today.
  • Allied is a riskier office REIT turnaround after a big distribution cut, but asset sales could help stabilize finances.

A $14,000 investment can feel small in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), especially if you’re at the $109,000 total contribution room. That is, until it starts paying you every month. That rhythm matters. Tax-free cash hits harder than taxable cash, and monthly distributions help you stay calm when the market throws a tantrum. Still, “monthly” does not automatically mean “safe.” An ideal monthly-income TFSA stock pays a sustainable distribution, grows rent or earnings over time, and keeps debt tight enough to handle higher rates. You want income, and you want resilience. So let’s look at some monthly payers while checking off those boxes.

DIR

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) looks relevant right now because warehouses and logistics space still sit at the centre of modern commerce. It owns industrial buildings across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, so it collects rent from tenants that need practical space to store and ship goods. The units have climbed toward the top of their recent range, with shares up 11% in the last year, and the trust offers a cash yield around 5.4%, paid monthly.

The latest earnings show why investors have warmed up. Dream reported diluted funds from operations (FFO) of $0.27 per unit in the third quarter and kept the distribution at $0.70 per year. It also reported a net asset value of $16.74 per unit, and the market price still sits below that level, which gives you a cushion. Leasing acts as the near-term catalyst, with strong rental spreads that can lift cash flow. Rates remain the key risk, because refinancing costs can rise and capped rates can pressure property values.

GRT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) offers a different flavour of monthly income. It focuses on industrial properties too, but it leans into quality and consistency, which can matter more than chasing the biggest yield. The units have pushed to new highs over the last year, now up about 20% in the last year. That strength can feel boring, and boring often wins inside a TFSA.

Granite’s latest quarter also brought real progress. It delivered diluted FFO of $1.48 per unit and diluted adjusted FFO of $1.26 per unit, then raised its targeted annualized distribution to $3.55, or $0.2958 per month, starting with the December 2025 payment. On the outlook side, management guided to 2025 FFO per unit of $5.83 to $5.90 and AFFO per unit of $5.03 to $5.10. You won’t find a bargain-bin valuation here, though. When a unit price sits near record territory, future returns rely on steady execution, modest rent growth, and disciplined capital recycling.

AP

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) plays the “watch your step” role in this trio, and that can still fit a smart TFSA plan. It owns office properties in Canadian cities, and the market has punished that category as tenants rethink how they use space. The units have fallen recently, shares are down 20% in the last year, and that drop creates upside if the business stabilizes.

Earnings show both the problem and the plan. In the third quarter, Allied reported FFO of $0.456 per unit and AFFO of $0.423 per unit, and its AFFO payout ratio ran at 106.4%, which left little cushion. Management then cut the monthly distribution by 60% to $0.06 per unit for December 2025 and through 2026 to reduce debt and interest expense. That cut hurts income today, but it can protect income tomorrow. A catalyst could come from asset monetization, including its plan to sell the Vancouver data centre entitlement at 150 West Georgia, with a closing expected in the first half of 2026.

Foolish takeaway

So how do you turn $14,000 into “constant” monthly income without betting the farm on one name? I like a simple structure: $7,000 in Dream Industrial as the anchor, $4,900 in Granite for quality, and $2,100 in Allied as the smaller turnaround kicker. Here’s what that might look like.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
DIR.UN$13.05536$0.70$375.20Monthly$6,994.80
GRT.UN$83.7558$3.41$197.78Quarterly$4,857.50
AP.UN$14.04149$1.71$254.79Monthly$2,091.96

The real win comes later, when you reinvest those monthly payments and keep feeding the TFSA as new room opens each year.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Want a 6% Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks offering a high yield of at least 6% can strengthen your portfolio’s income-generation capabilities.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Set to Excel Long Term, Even While Down 43%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland’s selloff has lifted the income appeal, but the long-term payoff depends on project execution improving.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks are ideal to boost your passive income.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Discounted Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield stocks are out of favour, but might be oversold.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Reason I Will Never Sell Brookfield Infrastucture Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the very best Canadian stocks to buy now and hold for decades to…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $1,000 per Month

| Kay Ng

Typically, you can earn more passive income with less capital invested by taking greater risk, which could involve buying individual…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $15,000 in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

New investors with $15,000 to invest have plenty of options. Here are three top Canadian stocks to buy today.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Are the Best to Buy and Hold in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three “sleep well” TFSA stocks can come from boring, essential businesses: rail, insurance, and waste.

Read more »