Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Here Are My Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for 2026

Here Are My Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for 2026

Here are four Canadian stocks I plan to buy in 2026 and hold for the years ahead.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Expect 2026 volatility — use a diversified mix of Canadian stocks (geography, industry, sector) for resilience and long‑term growth.
  • Four buys: Waste Connections (WCN) — defensive waste leader; Descartes (DSG) — logistics network/software at multi‑year low; Colliers (CIGI) — recurring real‑estate services and growth; Topicus (TOI) — acquisitive niche software consolidator.
  • Want other stocks for long-term compounding? Check out this FREE stock report compiled by our experts.

With a full new year in front of Canadian investors, it’s time to envision how you want to position your stock portfolio. Given all that is happening geopolitically, it is likely to be a volatile year.

As a result, it’s a smart idea to have a diverse compilation of stocks. This includes geographic, industry, and sector diversification. Here are four Canadian stocks I plan to buy in 2026 and hold for the years ahead.

A safe, defensive compounder

For a garbage stock (literally), Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is by no means a cheap stock. It trades with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30. There is some nuance to that, given its acquisitive nature and its depreciable assets.

However, its stock has pulled back 10% in the past year. It’s close to its cheapest valuation since the pandemic.

Waste Connections is a very defensive Canadian stock. It focuses on areas where it can be the dominant local waste provider and garner long-term pricing power. This is a nice stock to hold when the economy or politics look a little shaky.

A top Canadian tech stock

You might need to be a little brave to add Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) right now. Software stocks are getting nailed by concerns that AI will disrupt the necessity of software. Descartes is more than software stock; it is a network.

It operates the Global Logistics Network that connects participants across the supply chain. Its network is supported by a mix of software services that are essential in the modern, fast-changing trade environment.

Descartes is a high-quality business. It has high margins, a great balance sheet, and a steady growth strategy. Like Waste Connections, this Canadian stock is not cheap. However, it is trading at its lowest valuation since 2020. Even though it feels like the worst time, this is the perfect time to add this stock.

A diversified Canadian real estate stock

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) has compounded mid-teens returns for more than two decades. This Canadian stock is positioned to accelerate those returns over the coming years.

Colliers is no longer reliant on its traditional commercial real estate brokerage business (which can be cyclical). Across real estate services (property management, financing, brokerage), investment management, and engineering/advisory, over 70% of its income is now recurring.

Engineering and investment management are becoming substantial. They are assets prime for a spin-out in the next few years (just like FirstService). When its brokerage business starts to hum again, it will only be upside. Colliers has a great management team and high insider ownership — the qualities you want in a long-term stock.

A top software consolidator

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is another stock that will require some bravery. Topicus is a software company, and software has been getting demolished in the past few months.

Topicus is a bit different than a horizontal software provider. It owns many specialized, niche software businesses. It has a unique focus on Europe, where its solutions are catered to financial, education, and government services. These are entrenched services that are hard to replicate.

Topicus is extremely acquisitive. It has a strong balance sheet and a great management team. With software in the crosshairs, it may be able to swipe up companies at better valuations.

It might be a hard time to buy this Canadian stock when it is falling. However, its valuation is attractive. If it can keep executing as it has, there is still more upside ahead.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group, Descartes Systems Group, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Start 2026 Strong: 3 Canadian ETFs for Smart Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These Vanguard ETFs target Canadian stocks using a variety of methods and are great for beginner investors.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Are the Best to Buy and Hold in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three “sleep well” TFSA stocks can come from boring, essential businesses: rail, insurance, and waste.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

1 Unbelievable Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Utilities is the kind of dividend stock that can keep paying and compounding quietly, even when the share price…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

This Safe 4% Dividend Stock Could Pay up Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT looks like a “set-it-and-collect-it” monthly payer, with rising distributions backed by strong industrial demand.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Stocks to Pick up Now in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

January can reward investors who put fresh TFSA/RRSP cash to work in stocks with clear catalysts and steady demand.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Beginner-Friendly Stocks Perfect for Canadians Starting Out Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some beginner-friendly stocks? Here’s a trio of options that are too hard to ignore right now.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Rule Them All in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation Software’s pullback could be a rare chance to buy a proven Canadian compounder before its next growth leg.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate Grocery REIT offers “right now” TFSA income with a big yield, but its payout safety depends on cash-flow coverage.

Read more »